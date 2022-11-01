Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Administered During Pregnancy Protects Infants From Serious Illness





Comments on this story comment Pfizer announced Tuesday that a mother’s RSV vaccine given during pregnancy prevented the infant from developing severe symptoms during the first six months of life, the critical window for vulnerability. The company plans to apply for approval of the vaccine by the end of the year, and hopes it will be the first vaccine to help protect infants from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) as early as next winter. This data was announced in a news release and has not yet been published or peer-reviewed. But it offers a bit of good news in the middle of his RSV season, brutal and early, contributing to a wave of respiratory illness. Overwhelming number of pediatric hospitals. Annalisa Anderson, Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer, said: “We are going into her RSV season which is very heavy. We are seeing hospitals filling up. Everyone appreciates the urgency that really helps prevent this.” .” RSV is a common respiratory illness and most people experience cold-like symptoms. However, in infants with small airways, the virus can be life threatening and is a leading cause of hospitalization in babies. Fear and failure in the search for an RSV vaccine for decades. Success! Unlike vaccines that are administered directly to infants, Pfizer injections provide protection through an indirect route. Since antibodies are naturally passed on to the infant during pregnancy, maternal vaccination is a way to give the baby a temporary but immediate shield of immune defense. Administered as a vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine was administered early in the third trimester, was 69% effective postnatally, and was effective in preventing severe illness requiring treatment for six months or longer. It is even more effective in the first three months of life, which may reflect the natural decline in antibody levels over time. The researchers also measured whether the vaccine prevented medical visits in infants caused by RSV, including in non-severe cases. It suggested that the vaccine could cut the monthly RSV medical visits in half. The company said there were no major safety concerns for infants or vaccinated individuals, but the data will be closely scrutinized by regulators. were followed for at least 1 year. Bernie GrahamHe said his collaboration with Jason McClellan, a vaccine expert at Morehouse College of Medicine and the University of Texas at Austin, underlies many of the advances in the RSV field, and said he was pleased with the news. “We think this is a big step forward in protecting babies from RSV and improving overall lung health,” said Graham. “Overall, it’s an exciting time for RSV. It’s also a troubling time when you see how COVID-19 has changed transmission patterns. It is causing a lot of hospitalization and misery because of the people.” Two promising tools to prevent RSV in infants may soon become available if regulators agree they are safe and effective.In addition to Pfizer’s maternal vaccine, AstraZeneca and Sanofi have announced that a single-dose monoclonal antibody Protect infants from RSV for 5 monthsthe drug, Nilsivamab, was recently recommended for approval in Europe. Two of his vaccines for the elderly have also been successful. GSKMore. Many pediatricians have been waiting for a tool to combat RSV for decades. Early efforts to create a vaccine backfired disastrously, exacerbating the disease when babies were infected, casting a shadow over the field. The immediate availability of both prophylactic monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines will give doctors options, leading to debate about how different tools should be used. “I’m so excited about where the field is now. I’m sure there are many people around the world who share my excitement.” administered. “The difference this year is that for the first time the general public is probably eager for an RSV vaccine, as we’ve seen firsthand how much of a problem RSV can be.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/11/01/rsv-vaccine-infants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos