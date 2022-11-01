A warning to those who have had Covid about nasty side effects





Those with Covid have been warned about the nasty side effects. Millions of people who have had bugs have left long lasting effects such as: Malaise and shortness of breath. 1 About a quarter of patients have low gut microbiota diversity, which means that their gut may be less resilient than others. Credit: Getty It’s called Long Covid, but experts are now warning that people who get the disease can start suffering from intestinal problems. A doctor at NYU Langone Health in the United States said the virus can reduce the number of bacterial species in the body. intestine. This can allow dangerous microbes to thrive and make it harder to fight infections, they say. write in Nature Communicationsexperts detailed an analysis of 96 men and women who were hospitalized with Covid in 2020 in New York City. About a quarter of patients have low gut microbiota diversity, which means that their gut may be less resilient than others. Another quarter was dominated by one type of bacteria. At the same time, experts said they detected several microbes known to contain resistant species. Antibiotics. Medical officials said this may have increased due to the widespread use of antibiotics during the pandemic. Study co-lead author and microbiologist Ken Cadwell said NYU said: “Now that we know what causes this bacterial imbalance, physicians will be able to better identify coronavirus patients who are most at risk for secondary bloodstream infections.” The expert added that the study was the first to show infection with Covid alone, rather than the use of gut-damaging antibiotics. Cadwell explained that there is also evidence that the same bacteria in the gut can also find their way into patients’ bloodstreams, causing dangerous infections. Stool and blood samples were obtained from Covid patients to access the gut and secondary infections. Experts say the results show how the gut microbiota and different parts of the body’s immune system are closely linked. They added that an infection in one could lead to major disruptions in the other. However, doctors noted that because patients received many different types of treatments for their illnesses, the study could provide a complete account of all the factors that may have contributed to microbiome disruption and exacerbated the disease. was not possible.

