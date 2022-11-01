



Roswell Park is one of more than 50 centers urging individuals, providers and insurance companies to increase access and use of low-dose CT screening for people at high risk of lung cancer.

BUFFALO, NY and TAMPA, FL (November 1, 2022) – Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for nearly 25% of all cancer deaths. Despite advances in treatment and successful efforts to reduce smoking, the disease kills more than 350 people in the United States every day, but it doesn’t have to be. Tens of thousands of lives and tens of millions of dollars could be saved if everyone who needed to be screened for lung cancer was screened. Lung cancer is most often diagnosed at an advanced stage with limited treatment options and is highly lethal due to its poor outcome. image Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Moffitt Cancer Center partner with more than 50 other cancer organizations to call to action We are urging individuals, health care providers, and insurance companies to increase access and use of low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans for people at high risk of lung cancer. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual screening for anyone between her 50s and her 80s with a smoking history of 20 or more years. However, only 5.7% of eligible Americans were screened for lung cancer before the COVID-19 pandemic. Breast, cervical and colon cancer screening rates hover between 60% and 80%. We also know that the pandemic has reduced screening rates for all cancers. “Early detection is key to reducing lung cancer deaths. It is estimated that if 14.5 million eligible Americans had annual lung cancer screening, as many as 60,000 lives could be saved each year. This will allow early detection of the disease when curative treatment options become available.” Janelle E. Gray, MDHe is co-author, departmental director and program leader of Thoracic Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. This new initiative also aligns with and supports the national Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over the next 25 years. Lung cancer screening is one easy way to reach that goal. This call to action provides guidance for national support, including public funding and health policy changes needed to significantly improve participation in lung cancer screening. “We have identified barriers to lung cancer screening. A nationwide education and awareness campaign is needed to reach out to educators as well.” Dr. Mary Read, MSPHco-author of the statement and Chief of Cancer Screening and Survivorship at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY. “I’m here because a low-dose CT scan for lung cancer saved my life last year,” New York resident Colleen Medvin told attendees. parliamentary briefing September 2022. Medvin was diagnosed with her two separate cancers, lung cancer and breast cancer, after early detection lung screening at her Roswell park. “Since all cancers were caught early, surgery was the best option,” Medvin said in his testimony. “I was incredibly lucky.” Two major barriers to screening are coverage and access. Low-dose CT screening for lung cancer is covered by Medicare and most private insurance plans, but the pre-approval process can delay the procedure by days and place an unnecessary burden on local health care providers. In addition, a recent study by the American Cancer Society found that at least 5% of people undergoing low-dose CT scans live more than 40 miles from their screening facility. For rural screenees, that percentage jumps to nearly 25%. area. We have an unprecedented opportunity to reduce cancer deaths by leveraging effective, non-invasive and inexpensive tools. We recommend talking to your doctor about screening for lung cancer or using resources such as: of the American Lung Association Selection qualification quiz or GO2 Lung Cancer Foundation Screening Center Directory by State. # # # Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer’s hold on humanity by unlocking the secrets of cancer and unlocking the healing power of hope through a personalized approach. Founded in 1898 by Dr. Roswell Park, it is the only comprehensive cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute in upstate New York.Click here for details www.roswellpark.org, or 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or [email protected].

