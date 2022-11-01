



UVA Health Cancer Center joins other top cancer organizations to facilitate access to lung cancer screening for high-risk patients. UVA Health Cancer Center joins over 50 other top cancer organizations talking Increase access and use of low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans for Americans at increased risk of lung cancer. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for nearly 25% of all cancer deaths. Despite advances in treatment and successful efforts to reduce smoking, the disease kills more than 350 people in the United States every day. Lung cancer is highly lethal because treatment options are limited and it is most often diagnosed at an advanced stage with poor outcomes. “Unfortunately, more than 70% of lung cancers are detected too late and are much less likely to be cured. Michael Hanley, M.D., an expert in lung cancer screening at the UVA Health Cancer Center. “The goal of screening is to detect cancer early when cure and return to normal life are likely.” The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual screening for people ages 50 to 80 who have smoked one pack or more a day for 20 years (or equivalent). But while only 5.7% of eligible Americans were screened for lung cancer before the COVID-19 pandemic, screening rates for breast, cervical, and colon cancer dropped from 60%. It was in the 80% range. Additionally, the pandemic has reduced screening rates for all cancers. This new initiative will align with and support the national Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over the next 25 years. Lung cancer screening is one easy way to reach that goal.this call to action Provides guidance on state support, including public funding and health policy changes needed to significantly improve lung cancer screening. For more information, Lung Cancer Screening at UVA HealthPlease come uvahealth.com/services/lung-cancer/lung-cancer-screening. Calling attention to the need for lung cancer screening is part of UVA Health Cancer Center’s ongoing mission to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat all forms of cancer. This year, UVA Health Cancer Center became one of only 53 cancer centers in the country to be designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers by the National Cancer Institute. specify certifies elite cancer centers that run the nation’s best cancer programs. Comprehensive cancer centers must meet rigorous standards for innovative research and cutting-edge clinical trials. UVA Health Cancer Center is Virginia’s only comprehensive cancer center.

