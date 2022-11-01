Lung Cancer: Likelihood, Symptoms, Prevention





The statistics may look daunting: Lung cancer is the third most common cancer and also the deadliest cancer. Each year, lung cancer claims more lives than breast, colon, and prostate cancer combined. What should I know about lung cancer? The basics are: What is lung cancer? The cells in your body are constantly dividing and growing. Cancer is a disease in which some cells begin to divide uncontrollably and grow into masses, also called tumors. These tumors can arise in any organ or tissue. Lung cancer refers to all cancers that form in the lungs. From there, the cancer can spread to lymph nodes and other organs. 5 quick facts about lung cancer Smoking causes about 80% to 90% of lung cancers. The best way to prevent lung cancer is to quit or stop smoking as soon as possible. In the early stages, lung cancer usually causes no symptoms. Screening allows early detection of lung cancer at its most treatable stages. Treatments for lung cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. If you are diagnosed with cancer, our cancer care team will tailor your treatment plan to your unique case. Are you in danger? Cigarette smoking is the main risk factor for lung cancer, as is smoking other tobacco products, such as cigars. Tobacco smoke contains thousands of unhealthy chemicals. When you smoke, you are inhaling this toxic mixture directly into your lungs. Passive smoking is also dangerous for people around you, as it can cause lung cancer. I have a question about lung cancer screening. Talk to your doctor at Sanford Health The more often you smoke and the more cigarettes you smoke, the higher your risk. However, smoking in any amount is not safe. Even occasional cigarette smoking increases the risk of lung cancer. Long-term exposure to radon is the second highest risk factor. Radon is a gas that occurs naturally in rocks, soil, and water. People can be exposed to radon when gas leaks into their homes or workplaces. Radon is tasteless, odorless, and invisible to the naked eye, so the only way to detect it is to test the gas in your home. Other risk factors include exposure to asbestos, arsenic, diesel exhaust, and certain forms of other chemicals. Having a personal or family history of lung cancer may also increase the risk. What are the symptoms of lung cancer? Lung cancer has many symptoms. They can include: A persistent or worsening cough, especially if you have hemoptysis

wheezing or shortness of breath

chest pain

unexplained weight loss

Malaise These symptoms usually occur late in the disease. In the early stages of lung cancer, there are often no symptoms. That is why screening is so important if you are at risk of developing this cancer. Should I be screened? If you’re worried about lung cancer, there’s one person you should turn to with your screening questions. They know your medical history best and can make screening recommendations based on your risk factors. Ask about lung cancer screening if you meet all of the following criteria: You are between the ages of 50 and 77 (age criteria may vary by insurer).

you are healthy

Are you a current smoker or have quit in the last 15 years?

Lung cancer screening uses computed tomography (CT) scans. These scans combine multiple x-rays taken from multiple angles to get a complete picture of your lung health. Your health care provider will then look at the images to see if there are any abnormalities in your lungs. A CT scan is painless and takes only a few minutes to complete. All major insurance companies cover lung cancer screening. If the CT scan detects an abnormality, your healthcare provider may want to biopsy it. This includes taking samples of areas of interest and testing them for cancer.

cancer, cancer screening, healthy life

