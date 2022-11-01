Connect with us

Health

Over 300 locations in the Durham area now offer flu shots

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

 


It’s cold and flu season, so it’s recommended to get a flu vaccination.

The preventive vaccine is free and recommended for residents of the Durham area over the age of 6 months.

“The best way to stop the flu is to get the flu shot every year,” says Dr. Robert Kyle, a medical doctor in Durham. “This remains important as we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said: “It’s safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time. So if you haven’t gotten the COVID-19 booster, you should get both now.”

Anyone over the age of 5 can get the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Children under the age of 5 are advised to wait 14 days between vaccinations.

So far this fall, there have been 65 confirmed flu cases in the region.

Over 300 Durham locations offer vaccines, including walk-in clinics, health care providers and select pharmacies.

Flu vaccines don’t offer protection against COVID-19, but officials point out that being infected with both the flu and the coronavirus at the same time can lead to more serious complications.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, said: health. “To further reduce the chances of contracting and spreading the flu and to keep this fall and winter season as healthy as possible, people in Ontario should wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing, and We encourage you to wear a mask, avoid crowded indoor spaces if you are at high risk or feel it is right for you, and stay home when you feel unwell.”

People with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to wait until they are well before getting a flu shot.

you can learn more about click here.

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: