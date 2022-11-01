Health
Orange County declares health emergency amid spread of RSV
The rapid spread of the virus has led to record levels of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits in Orange County, prompting authorities to declare a health emergency.
The county, like the rest of California, is facing a triple whammy from the virus. Seasonal rise in influenzaan increase in respiratory syncytial virus prevalence, or RSVa respiratory disease that causes babies to have trouble breathing.
County health officials warned over the weekend A growing epidemic of respiratory diseases, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, was severely impacting the capacity of the local pediatric hospital.
There are also concerns that the coronavirus could surge again this year after a somewhat lull for several weeks. fall winter, Like every year for the last two years.
“No, but Vaccine against RSVWe want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and individuals at risk,” said Orange County Health Officer and County Health Department Chief Medical Officer. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Ph.D., Ph.D. in a statement Monday night. “Following preventive measures such as staying up-to-date on other vaccinations, such as influenza and COVID-19, will help reduce the severity of the disease and reduce the burden on hospitals this fall and winter. ”
Qingshio Kwong also issued a local emergency declaration allowing access to state and federal resources to “address the situation and seek mutual assistance from surrounding counties,” according to a statement.
“The best way to protect ourselves and our children from respiratory illness is to wear a mask when indoors with others and stay at home when sick. has been practicing,” she said.
County health officials said parents should seek immediate medical attention if their child is showing signs of difficulty breathing, dehydration, has a persistent or high fever, or appears very ill. Infants with acute respiratory illness should also be excluded from parenting, even if they test negative for COVID-19.
RSV is particularly hard hit in many parts of the country. This is probably because transmission has been relatively stagnant over the past two years and many young children have little immunity to the virus. Dr. Ashish Jha, his COVID-19 response coordinator at the White House, estimated last week that about 90% of children will catch RSV at least once by the age of two. But “because of the pandemic, a lot of him is getting RSV at once because sort of a canonical pattern has been disrupted,” he said.
the last two flu seasons In addition, it was generally mild, officials attributed in part to the infection control measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most of these measures have been lifted and residents now have to make individual decisions about: whether to wear a face mask Or change behavior in another way.
Health officials are beginning to sound the alarm about the triple virus threat facing California. The simultaneous spread of coronavirus, RSV and influenza is a dangerous combination that could further strain the state’s healthcare system, they warn.
Los Angeles County officials say both respiratory syncytial virus and influenza much more active There are also concerns that portend a tougher season than usual for this time of year.
“As with influenza, we cannot predict whether this is an early peak or the start of a tough season. LA County Public Health Director Barbara Feller said.
“The triple whammy of all three viruses circulating at the same time could strain an already overburdened health care system,” San Diego County health officials wrote. in a statement Late last week.
County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said: “We don’t have a vaccine against RSV, but we do have enough vaccines against the flu and his COVID-19.”
In both cases, the vaccines “take two weeks to be fully effective, so both vaccines should be given as soon as possible,” Wooten said.
