Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio compared to others direct oral anticoagulantsapixaban was associated with lower rates of gastrointestinal bleeding in adults with atrial fibrillation, but similar rates of ischemic stroke and all-cause mortality, data show. Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are commonly used to prevent stroke in AF patients. However, due to the lack of one-to-one clinical trial data, there is no clear guidance for choosing among the four available DOACs. Dr. Wallis Lau, Lecturer in Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety at University College London School of Pharmacy and colleagues wrote: Chronicle of internal medicine.





Data are from Lau WCY et al. uninterned2022; doi:10.7326/M22-0511.



“In this study of more than 500,000 patients in four countries, the use of apixaban was associated with a lower risk of gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding, stroke and all-cause mortality compared with dabigatran, edoxaban and rivaroxaban. was associated with a similar degree,” Dr. Lau told Healio. “The results were consistent in patients over the age of 80 and in patients with chronic kidney disease, which is often underestimated in clinical trials.” Wallis Lau

Lau et al. analyzed data from 527,226 adults with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation and new DOAC prescriptions in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States between 2010 and 2019. Pradaxa, Boehringer Ingelheim) users, 12,722 edoxaban (Savaysa, Daiichi Sankyo) users, and 172,176 rivaroxaban (Xarelto, Janssen/Bayer) users. Investigators estimated database-specific HRs for ischemic stroke or systemic embolism, intracranial hemorrhage, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and all-cause mortality across DOACs, stratified by propensity score, and using a random-effects model. I played pool. Researchers found that apixaban use was associated with lower gastrointestinal bleeding rates compared to other DOACs. However, apixaban users experienced similar rates of ischemic stroke or systemic embolism, intercranial hemorrhage, and all-cause mortality compared with other DOACs. Apixaban significantly improved gastrointestinal was associated with a lower risk of bleeding, 0.66-0.79), Lau and colleagues found. Results persisted in analyzes restricted to adults 80 years and older.Researchers also found a reduced risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and Apixaban versus rivaroxaban Patients receiving standard dose (HR = 0.72; 95% CI 0.64-0.82), those receiving reduced dose (HR = 0.68; 95% CI 0.61-0.77), those with chronic kidney disease (HR = 0.68 95%) CI, 0.59–0.77) “Our results indicate that apixaban may be preferred over other DOACs because of its lower GI bleeding rate and similar incidence of stroke. We need confirmation from a one-to-one randomized controlled trial,” Lau told Healio. Potential risks and benefits must be considered broadly.” For more information: Dr. Wallis Lau, can be reached by [email protected]Twitter: @wallis_lau.

