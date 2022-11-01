New Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines – ThedaCare

Currently, as many as 12,000 smokers and ex-smokers within ThedaCare service areas are eligible for lung cancer screening. That’s more than double her number (5,000) a year ago. New recommendations and expanded coverage of low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening are supporting early detection of lung cancer.

“We hope that these changes in screening guidelines will improve health outcomes and potentially save more lives,” he explained. William Conkright, M.D.an oncologist/hematologist at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center.

In early 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded its nationwide coverage determination for LDCT lung cancer screening, giving more smokers access to potentially life-saving tools. This follows his 2021 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations to lower the starting age for this screening from her 55 to 50 and reduce her smoking history from 30 or more packs per year to 20 or more packs per year. is. Annual screening is recommended if criteria are met. Most screenings are not recommended after 15 years of smoking cessation.

Recent stats According to the National Library of Medicine, there are approximately 225,000 new cases of lung cancer and approximately 160,000 deaths among Americans each year. If detected early (Stage 1), his survival rate within the first 5 years of diagnosis is 60%.

“Sadly, most people are diagnosed at an advanced stage where the disease has spread or metastasized to other parts of the body,” Dr. Conkright said. “After that happens, the prognosis is not always good.”

Dr. Conkright noted that more smokers could be screened and start treatment earlier if tumors are detected.

of new recommendations Designed to encourage more smokers to get screened at an earlier age, Better coverage Make LDCT lung cancer screening available to more smokers.

Dr. Conkright suggests smokers talk to their health care provider, pulmonologist or oncologist to see if they are eligible for screening under these new guidelines. Some calculations are necessary when determining eligibility. You don’t have to be a heavy smoker to qualify. For example, if she smoked half a pack of cigarettes for 40 years, she might be screened. On the other side, Even if you smoked two packs a day for 10 years, you still qualify. In both cases, the age must be 50 years or older and either she has been a smoker or he has been a smoker for less than 15 years.

“The only recommended screening test for lung cancer is the LDCT. LDCT is a unique computed tomography (CT) scanning technique that combines specialized X-ray equipment and sophisticated computers to produce multiple cross-sectional images of the body.” said Dr. Conkright. explained.

When November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and ThedaCare is encouraging eligible smokers to consider LDCT screening.

For more information on ThedaCare’s interdisciplinary Lung Cancer Center of Excellence program (screening process, diagnostic tools, treatment options), please visit thedacare.org/services/cancer-and-blood-disorders and click on Lung Cancer .

Community members can also learn more by attending an in-person presentation by Dr. Conkright on Saturday, November 5th at 9am in the 3rd floor conference room at Encircle Health in Appleton.To register, call 920-364-3618 or email [email protected]Please fill in your name, date of birth and phone number.

Next to screening, Dr. Conkright said the best preventative advice he can give smokers is to quit. He also advises patients to be honest about how much they smoke.

“We want to encourage patients to have open and honest conversations with their care team,” he said. I would like them to be honest so that I can provide appropriate recommendations regarding screening Sometimes conversations can be difficult, but human lives are important could potentially save the

Dr. Conkright also added that smoking is still the biggest risk factor for developing lung cancer, so awareness, prevention and early diagnosis all play a role in reducing lung cancer mortality.

