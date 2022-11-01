Health
Heart inflammation risk remains low after third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
A large study suggests that a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine does not pose a higher risk of heart inflammation than a second dose. The findings may help allay concerns about increased risk with each additional dose.
Cases were rare. Most appeared within seven days of vaccination and the patients recovered, found a study presented Saturday at an American Heart Association scientific session. are considered preliminary.
Researchers health record The third dose of a vaccine that uses mRNA technology to activate the body’s defenses against coronavirus is myocarditis, heart logic.
“This is an important issue because as additional doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are recommended, monitoring their safety is imperative,” said Kaiser Permanente, a senior investigator on the study, Los Angeles Medical. Dr. Minsam Lee, cardiologist at the center, said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, myocarditis is considered a rare but serious potential side effect of COVID-19 vaccination, occurring more often after the second dose than after the first dose. There are many
Lee and colleagues examined records of adults who were part of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California health plan and who received at least one. vaccination Doses from December 14, 2020 to February 18, 2022. before the availability of updated ‘bivalent’ booster formulations. The median age of those surveyed was 47 years old. Approximately 54% of those surveyed were women. 39% were Hispanic. 30% were white. 13% were Asian. 7% were black.
Researchers searched the medical records of people who were hospitalized for myocarditis within 21 days after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Of the more than 3 million members who received the first dose, 6 were hospitalized with myocarditis. Of his 2.9 million who received the second dose, 26 developed myocarditis requiring hospitalization, 21 of which occurred within her 7 days. Of the 1.4 million people who received the third dose, 9 were hospitalized with myocarditis, 7 of which developed within her week.
Incidence of myocarditis was 4-fold higher after the second dose and 2.6-fold higher after the third dose compared to what would have been expected in the same population in the year before the pandemic.
But overall, myocarditis was rare, with most cases mild and resolving without major intervention, said Lee, who is also a clinical investigator at the Kaiser Permanente South California Department of Research and Evaluation. says.
Eight of the nine cases of myocarditis after the third dose were in men and five were in people aged 18 to 40 years. Previous studies have shown an increased risk of post-vaccination myocarditis in teens and young men.
Given that other studies have shown that the risk of myocarditis is much higher after COVID-19 infection than after vaccination, Lee said such risk remains contextual. Said it was necessary.
Epidemiologist Howard Sesso, an associate professor of medicine in the Department of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, agrees. “This should not change your decision to get vaccinated or boosted. The benefits far outweigh such small potential risks,” he said.
In addition to myocarditis, COVID-19 increases the risk of other complications and has killed more than 1 million people in the United States.
CDC recommends that people aged 5 and older receive one bivalent booster if at least 2 months have passed since their last COVID-19 vaccination.
Sesso, who was not involved in the new research, took advantage of its large size to electronic chart It was impressive. The results weren’t surprising, but he followed up, saying, “These are important and suggestive findings that need to be replicated.”
Even large studies have had difficulty deriving nuanced information about a possible association with myocarditis, and studies of this kind can only show correlation, not causation, he said. said.
Further research is needed on the possible biological explanation behind the relationship, he said. I’m interested in seeing more data and analysis.
The researchers noted some of the limitations of their study, including that some cases of myocarditis might have been missed if people weren’t treated in hospital.
More research will be needed as coronavirus and vaccine recommendations continue to evolve.
“It will be important to monitor the safety associated with additional vaccinations,” she said.
Copyright © 2022 health day. all rights reserved.
Quote: 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccination obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-11-heart-inflammation-rare-covid-vaccine.html on 1 November 2022 (1 November 2022) day), the risk of heart inflammation remains rare
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
|
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-11-heart-inflammation-rare-covid-vaccine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Heart inflammation risk remains low after third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Anderson Cooper reacts to his mother’s CNN clip from the decade
- Bockrath, Herman, Brush Earn All-SEC Honors – UK Athletics
- Newcomers lead the way at Temple Open
- Lehigh takes on Colgate in Must-Win Game
- New Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines – ThedaCare
- Earthquake in Jabalpur today? Netizens are worried on Twitter after they felt a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in Madhya Pradesh
- Apixaban ‘may be preferred’ over other DOACs due to lower risk of gastrointestinal bleeding
- Orange County declares health emergency amid spread of RSV
- MLK and Coretta Paid Julia Roberts’ Birth BillExBulletin
- Buffs Defense Disrupts Trojans – University of Colorado Athletics
- Commemoration of the earthquake victims in Izmir