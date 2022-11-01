Heart inflammation risk remains low after third dose of COVID-19 vaccine





A large study suggests that a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine does not pose a higher risk of heart inflammation than a second dose. The findings may help allay concerns about increased risk with each additional dose.

Cases were rare. Most appeared within seven days of vaccination and the patients recovered, found a study presented Saturday at an American Heart Association scientific session. are considered preliminary.

Researchers health record The third dose of a vaccine that uses mRNA technology to activate the body’s defenses against coronavirus is myocarditis, heart logic.

“This is an important issue because as additional doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are recommended, monitoring their safety is imperative,” said Kaiser Permanente, a senior investigator on the study, Los Angeles Medical. Dr. Minsam Lee, cardiologist at the center, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, myocarditis is considered a rare but serious potential side effect of COVID-19 vaccination, occurring more often after the second dose than after the first dose. There are many

Lee and colleagues examined records of adults who were part of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California health plan and who received at least one. vaccination Doses from December 14, 2020 to February 18, 2022. before the availability of updated ‘bivalent’ booster formulations. The median age of those surveyed was 47 years old. Approximately 54% of those surveyed were women. 39% were Hispanic. 30% were white. 13% were Asian. 7% were black.

Researchers searched the medical records of people who were hospitalized for myocarditis within 21 days after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Of the more than 3 million members who received the first dose, 6 were hospitalized with myocarditis. Of his 2.9 million who received the second dose, 26 developed myocarditis requiring hospitalization, 21 of which occurred within her 7 days. Of the 1.4 million people who received the third dose, 9 were hospitalized with myocarditis, 7 of which developed within her week.

Incidence of myocarditis was 4-fold higher after the second dose and 2.6-fold higher after the third dose compared to what would have been expected in the same population in the year before the pandemic.

But overall, myocarditis was rare, with most cases mild and resolving without major intervention, said Lee, who is also a clinical investigator at the Kaiser Permanente South California Department of Research and Evaluation. says.

Eight of the nine cases of myocarditis after the third dose were in men and five were in people aged 18 to 40 years. Previous studies have shown an increased risk of post-vaccination myocarditis in teens and young men.

Given that other studies have shown that the risk of myocarditis is much higher after COVID-19 infection than after vaccination, Lee said such risk remains contextual. Said it was necessary.

Epidemiologist Howard Sesso, an associate professor of medicine in the Department of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, agrees. “This should not change your decision to get vaccinated or boosted. The benefits far outweigh such small potential risks,” he said.

In addition to myocarditis, COVID-19 increases the risk of other complications and has killed more than 1 million people in the United States.

CDC recommends that people aged 5 and older receive one bivalent booster if at least 2 months have passed since their last COVID-19 vaccination.

Sesso, who was not involved in the new research, took advantage of its large size to electronic chart It was impressive. The results weren’t surprising, but he followed up, saying, “These are important and suggestive findings that need to be replicated.”

Even large studies have had difficulty deriving nuanced information about a possible association with myocarditis, and studies of this kind can only show correlation, not causation, he said. said.

Further research is needed on the possible biological explanation behind the relationship, he said. I’m interested in seeing more data and analysis.

The researchers noted some of the limitations of their study, including that some cases of myocarditis might have been missed if people weren’t treated in hospital.

More research will be needed as coronavirus and vaccine recommendations continue to evolve.

“It will be important to monitor the safety associated with additional vaccinations,” she said.

