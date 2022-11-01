Health
5 Surprising Ways to Manage Blood Sugar, According to a Nutritionist
Every time you eat any type of carbohydrate, whether it’s blueberries or a bagel, the starch is broken down into sugar as glucose, a type of sugar in your blood. This is the hormone responsible for sending that sugar into the cells where it is used for energy.
For 96 million people in the United States prediabetes In addition, 37.3 million people with type 2 diabetes have this system malfunction, causing glucose (sugar) to build up in their bloodstream. Ultimately, this excess sugar damages blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of complications such as heart and kidney disease.
Manage blood sugar if you already have pre-diabetes teeth Essential for preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes. And for type 2 diabetes, lowering blood sugar levels can reverse the condition to the point that medication is no longer needed.
Sure, your diet plays a role, but there are other ways to improve insulin sensitivity and promote healthier blood sugar levels. is shown.
Eat breakfast – and eat it early
Skipping breakfast can make it difficult to control blood sugar levels.of research In a study to be presented at the Endocrinology Society in 2021, scientists examined meal windows (the hours of the day when meals were consumed) in more than 10,500 participants.
Researchers found that insulin resistance (when the body stops responding to insulin) was higher among people who ate less than 10 hours a day. This is relevant for people who practice intermittent fasting and limit their eating time to less than 10 hours per day. However, even those who restricted their meal duration were less likely to become insulin resistant if their first meal was before 8:30 a.m., and the study found that fast eaters also had lower blood sugar levels.
Other recent research also supports the idea that eating breakfast helps control blood sugar levels. studyskipping breakfast worsened post-lunch insulin responses and spiked blood sugar levels compared to eating the same lunch as breakfast. Try to eat a balanced breakfast, such as scrambled eggs with vegetables served with slices of corn.
have an early dinner
1 small study Among healthy people, eating dinner earlier — at 6:00 p.m. — compared to eating dinner at 8:00 p.m. .
Participants followed two protocols. We had an early dinner one day and a late dinner the other day. The meals eaten on each occasion had the same proportions of protein, carbohydrates, and fat.
An early dinner is beneficial, but not always practical. Preparing meals and having basic ingredients on hand will make you more doable.Think plain protein and versatile whole grains.If you’re still working from home Try to have an early dinner on a day when the kitchen is easily accessible.
2 minutes on foot
according to review Of the seven studies, 2 minutes on foot Helps lower blood sugar levels after meals. If you’ve ever wondered how to incorporate exercise into your busy life, this is welcome news. Even a small amount of activity activates your muscles, allowing them to use some of the sugar in your blood for energy, reducing the effect of the meal you just ate on your blood sugar.
To get into the habit of moving after eating, try walking back to the end of your driveway or walking down the hallway of your home or office. You can also experiment with other forms of movement. For example, walk up and down the stairs a few times, wash the dishes, stretch for a few minutes after eating, and do it regularly during the day.
Of course, it’s still a good idea to target CDC recommendations Getting 20-25 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity most days helps improve insulin sensitivity by being more active. However, it’s good to know that you don’t have to sweat all the time or exercise for long periods of time to reap some of the benefits. , but not as much as movement.
get zen
When you’re stressed, whether it’s a fight with your partner or a tough week at work, your body releases cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones are beneficial because they help redistribute and store energy, giving you strength to survive crisis. Unfortunately, her one way this happens is insulin sensitivityAt the same time, more sugar is released from the liver to provide energy.
This hormonal balancing act is helpful during short-term crises, but typical stressors tend to be more prolonged. It means that there is a possibility. higher blood sugarThat’s where yoga and meditation come in.
2022 review Of 28 studies, mindfulness-based practices improved glycemic control and improved blood sugar levels over 3 months. I wasn’t far from improving my blood sugar levels. You can find mindfulness-based meditation practices. Many of them are free trials. If you’re just starting to exercise, check with your doctor for a green light to start.
review the drink
if you drink diet soda Or, if you’re resorting to packets of zero-carb, calorie sweeteners to sweeten your drinks, you might want to reconsider. It makes sense for research suggesting otherwise. Evidence suggests that your body can mistake these zero-carb sweeteners for sugar and release insulin without needing to bring blood sugar down. , may increase the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.
If you are a soda drinker or consume other sugary drinks on a regular basis, swapping out sugary drinks instead may be a good short-term strategy. A good long-term approach is to limit your consumption of artificial sweeteners and instead choose unsweetened coffee, tea, plain water, or naturally flavored seltzer water.
