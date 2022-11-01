Genetic traits of Black Death survivors linked to autoimmune disease: study





comment on this story comment The Black Death, the 14th-century bubonic plague that caused some deaths One in three people in Europe and an estimated 200 million people worldwide leave long-lasting imprints on the immune systems of people alive today. Four DNA variants appear to have helped improve survival from the plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, borne by small mammals and their fleas in the mid-1300s, and repeated over the centuries. It was a plague attack. Recent research Published in Nature magazine. Researchers at the University of Chicago, McMaster University in Ontario, and the Pasteur Institute in Paris believe that at least two of these variants associated with survival in the Black Death are common in modern society, such as Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis. may be associated with various autoimmune diseases. Hendrik Poiner, professor of anthropology at McMaster University and senior co-author of the study, said in a release: the research provided insight into “how a pandemic could alter our genomes but go undetected in modern populations.” Poiner noted that while the genes “provided tremendous protection during hundreds of years of epidemics,” they were associated with autoimmune diseases. might have been great, but it may not be all that useful in today’s environment. According to a video explaining the findings published by the University of Chicago, “Having two copies of a particular variant of one gene, especially ERAP2, was strongly associated with surviving the plague.” Those who survived the Black Death eventually passed the genetic mutation on to their children. A study found that individuals who inherited such mutations were about 40% more likely to survive the plague. Luis Barreiro, professor of genetic medicine at the University of Chicago, said: on release The group’s findings served as “evidence that this single disease event is sufficient to lead to selection of the human immune system,” the study said. Barreiro said the discovery was unique. “This is the first example, to my knowledge, that actually shows that the Black Death was an important selection pressure for the evolution of the human immune system,” he said. Medieval plague remains a fascinating topic among researchers and historians because of its “widespread impact on the population and long-lasting consequences.” The study points to some 700 years after the worst pandemic in history was recorded. Researchers involved in this study used bones or teeth extracted from Danish and London individuals who lived before the plague, died from the plague, or lived one to two generations after the plague swept the world. We analyzed high-quality genetic variation in over 200 DNA samples. . Plague has many clinical forms, but the most common are bubonic plague, pneumonia, and sepsis. according to to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The Black Death, also called Pestilence, was bubonic plague Pandemic. Symptoms included darkening of skin tissue and swollen lymph nodes, or bubo, due to gangrene. DNA evidence reveals where the Black Death began of The plague strain eventually evolved into a less dangerous breed and today About 45% of Britons have the protective variant, according to the 1000 Genomes database. science magazine Reported in a research articleAlthough deadly plague outbreaks remain a threat in some areas, methods of prevention and treatment have improved greatly, especially with the use of antibiotics. Bubonic plague was so deadly that British villages were quarantined to save others The findings raised questions: coronavirus Will the pandemic have a major impact on human evolution? Fortune magazine reported Barreiro is not convincedThe Black Death was far deadlier, killing on a scale far beyond the effects of covid-19, having a more devastating effect on young people, killing people before they inherited their genes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/11/01/black-death-plague-study-autoimmune-diseases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

