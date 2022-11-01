Health
New study links inhaled bacteria to Alzheimer’s risk
Need another reason not to pick your nose or actively pick the hairs that grow there? A new study in mice suggests these habits indirectly increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. We provide preliminary evidence that it is possible.
of Research published in scientific reportI found it Chlamydia pneumoniae The bacterium readily travels along nerves that run from the nasal cavity to the brain and infects the central nervous system of mice. Once these bacteria enter the brain, they are associated with the following key markers: Alzheimer’s disease — Occurrence of what is known as amyloid beta protein deposits.
“We showed it first Chlamydia pneumoniae It can enter the brain directly through the nose and cause symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s disease,” said the co-authors of the study. Dr. James St. JohnDirector of the Clem Jones Center for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research at Griffith University, Brisbane, Australia, said: statement.
“We’ve seen this happen in a mouse model, but the evidence is also potentially frightening for humans,” said Dr. St John.
In mouse experiments, researchers contaminated the nasal cavities of two pairs of mice. pneumococcus bacteria. One set of mice had skin lesions in their nasal cavities, and the other had healthy tissue there.
within 72 hours pneumococcus The study found that it traveled to the brain in both sets of mice. However, the bacteria appeared to enter the brain more easily and quickly (within 24 hours) in mice with tissue damage in the nasal cavity.
This suggests that protecting the skin inside the nose from damage may be one way to help limit the transmission of bacteria to the brain.
“Pick your nose [or] It’s not a good idea to pull hair out of your nose,” said St. John. “We don’t want to hurt the inside of our nose. Picking and plucking can do that.
One limitation of this study is that pneumococcus traveled to the brain much faster than ever seen previous experiment with the mouse. Previous mouse studies have found that infection takes between one week and three months. In the new study, researchers point out that the infection may have developed more quickly because the researchers exposed the mice to higher concentrations of bacteria.
However, the biggest caveat of this study is that results in mice are often disappointing in humans.
Several research Going back more than 10 years, pneumococcus and markers of Alzheimer’s disease — including several studies on autopsies of Alzheimer’s patients — so far, no studies have provided conclusive evidence. pneumococcus Alzheimer’s disease can be caused either directly or by inhalation of this bacterium.
A variety of infectious diseases can be transmitted through the air, causing disease when the organisms are inhaled or come into contact with them. mucus Membranes such as the lining of the nose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
pneumococcus can cause pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, CDC Note. People can breathe airborne droplets that are contaminated with bacteria, or touch their nose or mouth after coming into contact with droplets.
Symptoms usually begin 3 to 4 weeks after exposure and include a runny or stuffy nose, fatigue, hoarseness or loss of voice. sore throat, cough, according to the CDC, a headache. According to the CDC, those most at risk of these infections tend to live and work in crowded settings such as schools, college dormitories, military barracks, hospitals, prisons, or long-term care facilities.
Best way to prevent pneumococcus Transmission includes common hygiene practices used for other respiratory diseases, such as frequent hand washing and resisting the urge to touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
