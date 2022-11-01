COVID infection disrupts the gut microbiome

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 is known to wreak havoc on the human lungs and can have long-term effects on the brain.

Now doctors have discovered another way COVID is harming health.

COVID infection may reduce the number of bacterial species in the gut, creating opportunities for dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria to thrive, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications.

“Our findings suggest that coronavirus infection directly interferes with the healthy balance of microbes in the gut, putting patients at greater risk in the process,” said NYU Grossman of New York City. Study co-lead author Ken Cadwell, a microbiologist at the University of Medicine, said.

An unhealthy gut leaves people vulnerable to life-threatening diarrhea from harmful bacteria such as That’s hardIt can also cause other health problems such as bloating and acid reflux.

The study is the first to show that COVID alone damages the gut microbiome, researchers say. Until now, doctors suspected that the use of antibiotics to treat COVID was damaging gut bacteria.

An analysis of approximately 100 men and women hospitalized with COVID in 2020 found that most patients had low gut microbiota diversity. In fact, researchers discovered that an entire quarter was dominated by a single type of bacteria.

At the same time, the number of some potentially harmful microbes has increased. Some antibiotic-resistant bacteria had migrated to the bloodstream of her 20% of patients.

“Having uncovered the cause of this bacterial imbalance will allow physicians to better identify coronavirus patients at highest risk of secondary bloodstream infections,” Cadwell said in an NYU news release. Stated.

The survey results were published on November 1st.



