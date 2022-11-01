Special Flu Vaccines for Older Adults Fluad, Flublok, Fluzone High-Dose





As with COVID-19, older people are most at risk of severe illness from the flu. “They have more hospitalizations than any other age group. They have more deaths than any other age group. It’s very important that we do the best we can,” said CDC’s Fry. One factor is that the immune system weakens with age. To initiate an immune response to vaccines, different types of cells in the body work in an organized way to create defenses against disease. “As we age, cell-to-cell communication becomes less efficient. We have this general dysregulation of the immune system,” says Bartley of UConn Health’s Center on Aging. This means that older people may not develop as much defense against influenza with standard vaccination as younger people. intended to bring about. Fluzone High Dose and Fluad are only available to those 65 and older. If you’re under 65, you usually don’t need to boost your immune system any further. For people who are not immunocompromised, standard injections probably produce a good immune response. Some preliminary studies suggest that the Fluzone High-Dose vaccine may provide better immune responses in certain groups of immunocompromised people. organ donation Also stem cellWhen HIV-infectedThese studies looked only at immune responses measured in the blood of participants, not how effective Fluzone was in preventing actual cases of influenza, but at high doses in these people. Further research is needed on the efficacy of the vaccine. If you have a weakened immune system, it is recommended that you consult your doctor about the best flu vaccine strategy. Flublok, also a high-dose vaccine, is approved for all adults 18 years and older. As such, it’s an option for young adults, but it’s preferentially recommended only for those over the age of 65. Some researchers hypothesize that this shot may also offer good protection for young adults. That’s why the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations (ACIP) prioritized recommendations only for older people, Fry said. increase. So far, we only have data that it offers good protection in that age group.

