Health
Does intermittent fasting affect fertility? New study may provide answers
Intermittent fasting, meal plans that include: meal time restrictions It is becoming more and more popular, rather than specific foods.
However, concerns surfaced Recent rat studies Intermittent Fasting Can Have Unintended Effects Hormonal cycle and fertility —and those fears were amplified by social media.
“There are some animal studies that I think of that I don’t think translate very well to humans,” Dr. Christa Varady, a professor of kinesiology and nutrition at the University of Illinois at Chicago, told TODAY. Everyone knew about them the moment they were posted on Instagram.”
people also their meal times Adrian Dobbs, Ph.D., professor of medicine and oncology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, affects their health today.
So Varady and her team set out to set the record straight by studying the potential effects on humans.
How does intermittent fasting affect hormones?
The study was published last month in the journal obesity, Researchers looked at two groups of women who followed a timed eating plan for eight weeks. Participants also provided blood samples to measure sex hormone levels.
the data was originally previous research, which included more than 50 participants. But after the researchers excluded men from the study, there were 12 premenopausal women and her 11 postmenopausal women.
Over eight weeks, both groups lost approximately the same amount of weight. They also found no significant differences in levels of specific male sex hormones (testosterone and androstenedione) or sex hormone-binding globulin (a protein that regulates the amount of other hormones in the blood).
There were no changes in estradiol, estrone, or progesterone levels in postmenopausal women. That’s why, explained Varady.
Overall, “these findings are encouraging,” Dr. Reshmi Srinath, director of the Mount Sinai Weight and Metabolism Program, told TODAY. Srinath is happy to find that most of the hormones in the study don’t seem to be affected by the diet plan.
The study addresses “a very important question,” Sobia Khan, Ph.D., an internist and women’s health expert at the Cleveland Clinic, told TODAY. “No,” she said, was a good start.
one puzzling discovery
The only hormone that changed significantly during the study period was dehydroepiandrosterone, also known as DHEA, which helps the body make male and female hormones. According to the Mayo ClinicDHEA, which has a similar structure to testosterone, may naturally increase or decrease with changes in body weight, says Dobs, whose research has focused on androgenic and endocrine disorders.
Both groups of women in this study saw statistically significant reductions in DHEA levels during the eight weeks they were on the time-restricted diet plan. ‘s DHEA levels were still within the normal range, stressed that other tests showed no worrying side effects.
“Going into this, I honestly thought nothing would change[during the duration of the study],” said Varady. Told.
It is not yet clear what this change means in practice. On the other hand, elevated DHEA levels are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, says Varady. Excessively high DHEA levels can also be associated with irregular menstrual cycles, excessive acne, and changes in hair growth, he added Srinath.
So the slight reduction in DHEA seen in this study may be beneficial for some people.
Elevated DHEA may also be involved. polycystic ovary syndromewhich is where Varady’s team is doing this research next.
Overall, the DHEA findings are not a major concern. And the experts agreed that more research, ideally longer study periods and broader age ranges, would be needed to truly understand.
“With such a small sample size, it could just be a fluke,” says Dobs.
In fact, the group was very small and had no representatives of ethnic groups, Khan noted. For example, the 11 postmenopausal group consisted of 10 black women and her 1 white woman.
For her, since the study was only eight weeks long, it was not surprising to see little change in most hormone levels. “If it were extended to at least three months,[any change]would be better understood,” she said.
If you’re thinking of doing intermittent fasting…
If you are interested try intermittent fastingWe should be reassured by the results of this study that trying a time-restricted eating plan is unlikely to have a significant negative impact on hormone levels or fertility.
Keep in mind that there are many intermittent fasting-style plans that might work for you, Srinath said. She added that she could only eat for an hour or six, but was on the tougher side.
“This was extreme,” Dobs agreed. “In the long term, compliance will be poor.” Other intermittent fasting schedules allow longer eating windows, such as eight hours, or require followers to just fast every other day. .
If you’re interested in intermittent fasting but don’t know where to start, Varady recommends: her instagram pageused to address frequently asked questions.
Intermittent fasting can be dangerous for some people, says Dobbs. is especially important for people who take certain medications or have certain health conditions, such as diabetes. Description of the Mayo Clinic.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/diet-fitness/intermittent-fasting-hormone-levels-study-rcna54909
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Does intermittent fasting affect fertility? New study may provide answers
- Apixaban is again associated with reduced GI bleeding compared with other DOACs in atrial fibrillation
- The magic of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is coming to the Hollywood Bowl
- Imran Khan on bloodshed to save face: Haideri
- Elon Musk Defends Twitter Verification Fee, Says It Will Be Just $8
- Liberty League selects five from IC for weekly prizes
- Brazil: Guaranteeing human rights must be a priority during the transition period
- Metro Violated Brown’s Law When Approving Controversial Bus Line From North Hollywood to Pasadena – Pasadena Now
- Mens Health Awareness Month: 3 men share the moments that shaped their approach to self-care
- How supply chain disruptions are driving innovation
- Flashback: Piaggio heads for bankruptcy shelter
- Treasury Secretary: He sees no signs of a recession in the US economy