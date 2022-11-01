Health
Researchers believe nose picking may increase Alzheimer’s risk
Dementia is a terrible disease that affects various diseases. 20% American adults aged 85 to 89 American adults aged 85 to 89 American adults aged 85 to 89. Sorting.
Research published in scientific report In February, it suddenly got a lot of attention press release The study, led by Griffith researchers, suggests that picking your nose may increase your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, says Dr. Griffith University.
But the research itself is a little more complicated than that. If you’ve ever picked your nose, and many of you have, it’s natural to have questions.
more prevention
What exactly did the study on Alzheimer’s disease and nose picking find?
It’s important to point out that this study was done in mice, not humans. Chlamydia pneumoniae, a respiratory tract pathogen that infects the central nervous system was rubbed inside the nose of mice. (A Chlamydia pneumoniae Infection of the central nervous system is associated with subsequent development of dementia. )
The researchers found that infecting mice in this manner led to ‘dysregulation’ of ‘key pathways’ involved in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
The researchers concluded that the nerves leading from the nasal cavity to the brain “constitute a route of entry.” Chlamydia pneumoniae It can “rapidly invade” the central nervous system, leading to amyloid-beta deposits, deposits of amino acids found in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.
It’s important to point out that this study doesn’t explicitly link nose picking to dementia, but one of the researchers suggested a link in a press release. Study co-author James St. John, Ph.D., director of the Clem Jones Center for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research at Griffith University, said in a press release that at risk of exposure, people should avoid I mentioned that you should avoid picking your nose. bacteria. “It’s not a good idea to pick your nose or pull hair out of it,” he said. “We don’t want to hurt the inside of our nose, so we can do that with picking and plucking.”
“Damage to the lining of the nose can increase the number of bacteria that can enter the brain,” added St. John.
However, St. John said much more work was needed before this connection could actually be established. ‘ he said. “What we do know is that these same bacteria are present in humans, but we don’t know how they get there.”
Causes of dementia
Dementia is an umbrella term for impairments in memory, thinking, or the ability to make decisions that interfere with daily activities. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, but there are other forms of dementia, such as vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia.
The exact cause of dementia is not well understood, but the CDC lists several factors that increase the risk of developing symptoms. They include:
- Aging (most often affects people over the age of 65)
- have a family history of dementia
- be African American or Hispanic
- Poor heart health (specifically, high blood pressure and high cholesterol)
- having suffered a traumatic brain injury
Amit Sachdev, MD, director of the Department of Neuromuscular Medicine at Michigan State University, said: “The main predictors are genetics, exposure to toxic substances such as alcohol, and general health.”
So, does picking your nose cause dementia?
yes. Right now, it’s hard to sell, says Dr. Sachdev. “I believe this bacterium can infect the nose, which is a very clear finding,” he says. “The infection can damage the nerves that reside in the nose. But this damage to the local nerves to the nose, leading to brain damage, is a leap too far.”
Dr. Sachdev says there isn’t enough evidence to link nose picking to dementia. He, a professor and director of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo in New York, agrees with Thomas Russo, MD. “Chlamydia pneumoniae The causative agent of dementia is highly uncertain,” he says.
And while picking your nose isn’t socially acceptable, it’s also a potential risk factor for contracting many infections, says Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo, New York. says Dr. “It’s not a particularly hygienic practice,” he says. “If you have contaminated your hands or fingers with a respiratory virus, this is a way to inoculate yourself directly. I have.”
Overall, picking your nose is bad, but it’s hard to say that it actually causes dementia. “If you’re worried about dementia, staying in good overall health is more important at this time than avoiding picking your nose,” he says.
Korin Miller is a freelance writer who specializes in general health, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, glamour, and more. . She has a master’s degree from American University, she lives by the sea, and one day she hopes to own a teacup, a pig and an octopus her truck.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/a41832587/nose-picking-dementia-alzheimers-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Researchers believe nose picking may increase Alzheimer’s risk
- Here’s the real reason Henry Cavill left ‘The Witcher’
- Roblox and Parsons School of Design Create a Digital Fashion Course
- Does intermittent fasting affect fertility? New study may provide answers
- Apixaban is again associated with reduced GI bleeding compared with other DOACs in atrial fibrillation
- The magic of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is coming to the Hollywood Bowl
- Imran Khan on bloodshed to save face: Haideri
- Elon Musk Defends Twitter Verification Fee, Says It Will Be Just $8
- Liberty League selects five from IC for weekly prizes
- Brazil: Guaranteeing human rights must be a priority during the transition period
- Metro Violated Brown’s Law When Approving Controversial Bus Line From North Hollywood to Pasadena – Pasadena Now
- Mens Health Awareness Month: 3 men share the moments that shaped their approach to self-care