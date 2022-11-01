Researchers believe nose picking may increase Alzheimer’s risk

Dementia is a terrible disease that affects various diseases. 20% American adults aged 85 to 89 American adults aged 85 to 89 American adults aged 85 to 89. Sorting.

Research published in In February, it suddenly got a lot of attention press release The study, led by Griffith researchers, suggests that picking your nose may increase your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, says Dr. Griffith University.

But the research itself is a little more complicated than that. If you’ve ever picked your nose, and many of you have, it’s natural to have questions.

What exactly did the study on Alzheimer’s disease and nose picking find?

It’s important to point out that this study was done in mice, not humans. Chlamydia pneumoniae, a respiratory tract pathogen that infects the central nervous system was rubbed inside the nose of mice. (A Chlamydia pneumoniae Infection of the central nervous system is associated with subsequent development of dementia. )

The researchers found that infecting mice in this manner led to ‘dysregulation’ of ‘key pathways’ involved in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers concluded that the nerves leading from the nasal cavity to the brain “constitute a route of entry.” Chlamydia pneumoniae It can “rapidly invade” the central nervous system, leading to amyloid-beta deposits, deposits of amino acids found in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s important to point out that this study doesn’t explicitly link nose picking to dementia, but one of the researchers suggested a link in a press release. Study co-author James St. John, Ph.D., director of the Clem Jones Center for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research at Griffith University, said in a press release that at risk of exposure, people should avoid I mentioned that you should avoid picking your nose. bacteria. “It’s not a good idea to pick your nose or pull hair out of it,” he said. “We don’t want to hurt the inside of our nose, so we can do that with picking and plucking.”

“Damage to the lining of the nose can increase the number of bacteria that can enter the brain,” added St. John.

However, St. John said much more work was needed before this connection could actually be established. ‘ he said. “What we do know is that these same bacteria are present in humans, but we don’t know how they get there.”

Causes of dementia

Dementia is an umbrella term for impairments in memory, thinking, or the ability to make decisions that interfere with daily activities. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, but there are other forms of dementia, such as vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia.

The exact cause of dementia is not well understood, but the CDC lists several factors that increase the risk of developing symptoms. They include:

Aging (most often affects people over the age of 65)

have a family history of dementia

be African American or Hispanic

Poor heart health (specifically, high blood pressure and high cholesterol)

having suffered a traumatic brain injury

Amit Sachdev, MD, director of the Department of Neuromuscular Medicine at Michigan State University, said: “The main predictors are genetics, exposure to toxic substances such as alcohol, and general health.”

So, does picking your nose cause dementia?

yes. Right now, it’s hard to sell, says Dr. Sachdev. “I believe this bacterium can infect the nose, which is a very clear finding,” he says. “The infection can damage the nerves that reside in the nose. But this damage to the local nerves to the nose, leading to brain damage, is a leap too far.”

Dr. Sachdev says there isn’t enough evidence to link nose picking to dementia. He, a professor and director of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo in New York, agrees with Thomas Russo, MD. “Chlamydia pneumoniae The causative agent of dementia is highly uncertain,” he says.

And while picking your nose isn’t socially acceptable, it’s also a potential risk factor for contracting many infections, says Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo, New York. says Dr. “It’s not a particularly hygienic practice,” he says. “If you have contaminated your hands or fingers with a respiratory virus, this is a way to inoculate yourself directly. I have.”

Overall, picking your nose is bad, but it’s hard to say that it actually causes dementia. “If you’re worried about dementia, staying in good overall health is more important at this time than avoiding picking your nose,” he says.