



comment on this story comment LONDON — An invasive mosquito species is likely responsible for a massive malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, scientists say. A mosquito species known as the Anopheles mosquito is found primarily in India and the Persian Gulf. It was discovered in Djibouti in 2012 and has since been found in Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria. Mosquitoes are suspected to be behind the recent increase in malaria in Djibouti, world health organization We are trying to stop the insects from spreading further in Africa. On Tuesday, malaria scientist Fissham Tadesse presented a study at the American Society of Tropical Medicine conference in Seattle, suggesting that invasive mosquitoes are also responsible for the outbreak in Ethiopia. In January, health authorities in Dire Dawa, a major transport hub, reported a rapid increase in malaria cases. Tadesse, chief scientist at the Almauer Hansen Institute in Addis Ababa, embarked on an investigation with his team. They tracked more than 200 malaria cases, surveyed nearby mosquito habitats, and tested invasive mosquitoes for malaria parasites. They didn’t find many of the mosquitoes that normally spread malaria in Africa. Instead, they found a high density of invasive mosquitoes. Tadesse and his colleagues concluded that invasive mosquitoes were “strongly linked” to the outbreak. “This new evidence is horrifying,” said Thomas Churcher, professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London. He said most of the malaria epidemics in Africa are occurring in rural areas because native mosquitoes typically do not like to breed in polluted cities or artificial containers like buckets. However, invasive mosquitoes can thrive in such conditions. “If these mosquitoes set foot in Africa, it could be very bad,” he said. It may not be effective against invasive insects as it tends to bite people outdoors. Still, Churcher said the lack of oversight means scientists don’t know how common invasive mosquitoes are and how much malaria they cause. Ethiopian malaria researcher Aklilu Getnet said authorities had seen a significant increase in the disease this year. He blamed the longer rainy season and conflict in northern Ethiopia for draining resources from malaria. “We are very concerned,” he said, noting that until recently Ethiopia had seen a significant decline in malaria. “What we are seeing now is a significant increase.” Ann Wilson, an infectious disease specialist at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, said African communities are taking steps to prevent mosquito bites used in India, such as by introducing larvae-eating fish and banning water containers. said it may consider adopting measures to combat She said slowing progress against malaria is further complicating efforts to stop a parasitic disease that is estimated to kill more than 600,000 people each year, mainly in Africa. “We’re waiting to see the impact of new tools like pesticides and vaccines,” she said. The Associated Press’ Health Sciences Division is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Division. AP is solely responsible for all content.

