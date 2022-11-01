



accessories prologue This Strategic Preparedness, Preparedness, and Response Plan (SPRP) is intended to guide coordinated public health action to stop monkeypox outbreaks. 23 July 2022, World Health Organization (WHO)

The Director-General declared the escalating monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), WHO’s highest level of alert under international law. As of 4 October 2022, his 68,900 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 106 Member States in all six of his WHO regions, an unusually high number of cases. It reflects the number and wide geographic spread of the virus. Most cases have been reported from Europe and the Americas, and occur mostly among men who have sex with men.However, the outbreak continues to spread across all WHO regions and all demographic groups. , underscores the need for all countries to design and provide information and services tailored to all at-risk communities while ensuring human rights and dignity.

Monkeypox can infect anyone and is of particular concern for vulnerable groups, such as those with suppressed immune systems, pregnant women and young children, who are at higher risk of severe disease. Additionally, uncontrolled transmission increases the chances of the virus adapting, which can result in strains that are more difficult to control and treat. In the medium term, there is a risk that monkeypox will colonize multiple environments, especially as it may exploit ecological niches left by the eradication of smallpox. Therefore, the main focus for all countries is to use effective public health measures, including enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, coordinated risk communication and community engagement, and risk mitigation measures. to ensure that they are prepared to detect and stop monkeypox outbreaks. Including areas that may be exposed to infected animals. We have a golden opportunity to step up our collective efforts to reach our goal of stopping monkeypox outbreaks. WHO drafted this SPRP with input from partners and public health experts. This is based on WHO’s current global risk assessment and will be adjusted as the situation evolves. In addition, the SPRP will be complemented by future operational planning guidelines and a monitoring and evaluation framework.

