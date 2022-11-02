Health
RSV: Orange County declares viral health emergency, causing increase in pediatric hospitalizations and emergency room visits
Orange County, California (KABC) — Orange County has declared a health emergency over what officials call a rapidly spreading viral infection that has led to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations.
Daily emergency room visits have also increased in the county, the OC Healthcare Agency said Monday.There is no vaccine for RSV, the common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, but the county has We want people to be up to date on COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.
“Following preventive measures such as keeping up to date with flu and other vaccinations such as COVID-19 will help reduce the severity of the disease and reduce the burden on hospitals this fall and winter.” said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong of the county. The health officer and her HCA’s chief medical officer said in a statement: “The best way to protect ourselves and our children from respiratory illnesses is to use masks when indoors and with others, stay home when sick, and all during the pandemic.” It’s the same as what we’ve been doing.”
Additionally, a local state of emergency has been declared, allowing Orange County to access state and federal resources to respond to the outbreak.
Health officials have warned parents to look out for symptoms such as rapid breathing, lightheadedness, blue lips and children pulling on their ribcages. They also say parents and caregivers should keep young children with respiratory illnesses out of childcare, even if they test negative for COVID.
Dr. Melaine Patterson, Chief Nursing Officer for Children’s Health Orange County, said both the Orange CHOC and the Mission CHOC are seeing unprecedented numbers in emergency departments. She said she has been seeing about 400 children every day for the past two and a half weeks.
“In fact, on this day last November, we had 188 patients in our hospital. Today, we have 285 now. That’s a huge jump for us,” she said. CHOC said 11 of these patients are in the ICU battling RSV.
“We want to make sure we have the capacity in Orange County to care for children who are sick with respiratory illnesses.” We want to be ready.”
A local doctor told Eyewitness News that younger children are at higher risk for respiratory illness.
“Their lungs are not as developed as our older children’s lungs, so I’m worried about these viruses and this inflammation affecting the lungs. So wheezing and rapid breathing , respiratory stress and other symptoms,” said Dr. Rishma Chand of Dignity Health and Northridge Hospital.
new research show Vaccinating pregnant women could help protect newborns from RSV, raising hopes that a vaccine against the virus may finally be close after decades of failure.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found that mother-to-be vaccination was nearly 82% effective in preventing severe cases of RSV during the baby’s most vulnerable 90 days of life. Did. At 6 months of age, the vaccine was proven to be 69% effective against serious illness and had no safety issues for mothers or babies.
The quest for a vaccine is not just for protecting infants. RSV is also dangerous for older people, and Pfizer and its rival GSK recently announced that competing injectables have proven to protect older people.
None of the findings are helpful this year, when an early RSV surge is already congesting children’s hospitals. But they put forward the prospect that one or more vaccines may be available before his RSV season next fall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
