Pancreatic cancer study ignites hope that it could be diagnosed years earlier





A new study reveals that pancreatic cancer may be discovered three years before it is diagnosed today. Early associations were found with weight loss, elevated blood sugar levels, and pancreatic cancer, increasing the chances of survival from one of the most common and deadly cancers. Currently, almost 90% of pancreatic cancer patients are diagnosed too late to receive curative treatment, and less than 10% survive five years or more after diagnosis. The study, the largest of its kind, was conducted by the University of Surrey in partnership with Pancreatic Cancer Control and the University of Oxford. Weight loss in diabetics was found to be associated with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer than in non-diabetics. The researchers also found that dramatic weight loss in pancreatic cancer patients can be detected two years before they receive a formal diagnosis. Experts are calling on clinicians to perform more regular BMI and blood glucose assessments. credit: PA Elevated glycated hemoglobin was detectable even earlier, from 3 years before diagnosis. Experts are urging clinicians to perform more regular BMI and blood glucose assessments in patients with and without diabetes to help detect patients with pancreatic cancer early. Pancreatic Cancer Action founder and CEO Ali Stunt, a pancreatic cancer survivor, said: “The symptoms of pancreatic cancer are vague and difficult for clinicians to diagnose and were initially thought to be gallstones. “This study shows that one-third of patients with new-onset diabetes one to three years before diagnosis have a much earlier chance of identifying pancreatic cancer.” Pancreatic cancer currently receives only 3% of available cancer research funding. This correlates with poor survival. A new survey from Pancreatic Cancer Action found that two-thirds of people in the UK admit to knowing little or nothing about pancreatic cancer, its symptoms and diagnosis. Need a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news story? Listen to our latest podcast to find out what you need to know

