Health
Flu vaccination side effects 2022: how to treat
— Recommendations are independently selected by Reviewed’s editors. Purchasing from the links below may incur a fee for us and our publishing partners.
Between flu, respiratory virus epidemics, and cold outbreaks, it’s safe to say that flu season is in full swing. hospital That’s why it’s full.When COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) As it continues to multiply, it is even more important to get a flu shot to prevent multiple diseases from spreading. When getting the flu shot, be aware that side effects may occur after the vaccination. The following side effects are common, but it’s important to talk to your doctor if they get worse or become severe.Talk to your doctor before getting the flu shot Make sure it suits you.
Flu vaccination side effects
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says: common side effects Seasonal flu vaccinations include:
- pain, redness, and/or swelling at the injection site
- headache
- heat
- nausea
- muscle pain
- Malaise
How to mitigate the side effects of flu vaccination
CDC Symptoms are usually mild It will be resolved in a few days. If you are looking for a remedy to relieve a specific symptom such as nausea, there are many products that can provide relief.
Be on the nice list. SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER Get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.
water bottle for hydration
water is very effective fighting fever Other side effects associated with influenza vaccines. To ensure a steady supply, we recommend having a reusable water bottle on hand.You can’t go wrong with the Brita Stainless Steel Filter Water Bottle. best water bottle Tested here Reviewed. Its insulation keeps the water cold for over 24 hours, and the filter keeps it odorless.
thermometer for monitoring body temperature
Fever is one of the side effects of flu vaccination.For reference, a fever is considered above 100.4 °F by most providersTo determine if you have a fever, we recommend getting a digital thermometer like the one offered by Femometer. Accurate readings appear in just 1 second and are color coded for your convenience.
Kettle for making anti-nausea tea
When it comes to treating nausea, different types of teas such as chamomile and ginger have been tried and are true remedies. A convenient way to do this is with a tea kettle. We love the Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle. The best kettle we testedBesides being gorgeous, this kettle heats up quickly and easily. In addition, a loud whistle sounds when the water boils.
arm stretch resistance band
If your arm hurts, what you probably don’t want to do is exercise. However, according to the CDC, that’s exactly what you should do. Like the COVID-19 vaccine, the flu shot often causes arm pain, which can be relieved by moving the arm. Stimulate blood flow and reduce pain afterwardsFortunately, you don’t have to pump iron to feel relief. Stretching resistance bands like these highly rated on Amazon should do the trick.
Epsom salt bath
A relaxing way to deal with aches and pains is to soak in a bath filled with Epsom salts, which have long been used to treat aches and pains. It has garnered over 100,000 positive reviews, with reviewers praising the salt’s effectiveness and low price.
Ice packs for relief on site
If you notice pain around the injection site, using an ice pack may provide immediate relief by creating a numbing effect. With over 8,000 5-star reviews, NatraCure’s FlexiKold gel ice pack is his one of the highest rated ice packs on Amazon. Reviewers love that the pack allows for a snug design to fit any part of the body and that the coolness lasts for a long time.
Heating pad for headache relief
Applying a warm compress or heating pad to the head may relieve headaches that occur as a result of flu vaccination. Also, if you feel pain or tension in other areas, you can apply pads to those areas as well. Caylee’s Creations Offers the Best Microwavable Products heating pad we tested. I love it for its heat retention and pleasant scent.
Hand towels for DIY pain relief
A more DIY way to relieve pain is to wet a washcloth and place it on the sore spot. Basic tenugui packs are highly rated for their softness and absorbency.
Eye mask and pillow to close your eyes
Time and rest are the best ways to deal with possible side effects associated with flu shots.
First, I recommend getting favorite sleep mask From Muzu. The Mzoo Sleep Mask blocks out light completely, is adjustable for your convenience, and doesn’t strain your eyes. With this mask, you can always sleep soundly. More importantly, you need quality pillows for a restful sleep. We love the original Coop Home Goods pillow for its supreme comfort and the ability to customize it full or flat to your liking.
$20 from Amazon $72 off Amazon
Make holiday shopping easy with our expert help. Sign up for text message alerts Get deals, gift guides and shopping tips delivered right to your phone.
product expert in examination Cover all your shopping needs.follow us Facebook, twitter, Instagram, tick tock Also flip board The latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/reviewed/2022/11/01/side-effects-flu-shot-2022-how-treat/10655544002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nicola Peltz Beckham is a year 2000 dream in a mini witch dress and high boots
- Flu vaccination side effects 2022: how to treat
- Plan ready to put Imran Khan under house arrest
- After meeting President Jokowi, Minister of Youth and Sports Amali says government will not intervene in PSSI outbreak
- Investigating trends in SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentrations in wastewater
- John Leguizamo’s open letter to Hollywood
- Google Workspaces: Google increases workspace personal account storage from 15 GB to 1 TB: Learn more
- Center for International Business and Education Research receives four-year grant to foster global impact
- Pancreatic cancer study ignites hope that it could be diagnosed years earlier
- UNC Charlotte earns top international marks for research, academic excellence | Inside UNC Charlotte
- Xi Jinping’s brazen consolidation of power
- University Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh expects Michigan state football players to be charged