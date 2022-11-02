Flu vaccination side effects 2022: how to treat

— Recommendations are independently selected by Reviewed’s editors. Purchasing from the links below may incur a fee for us and our publishing partners.

Between flu, respiratory virus epidemics, and cold outbreaks, it’s safe to say that flu season is in full swing. hospital That’s why it’s full.When COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) As it continues to multiply, it is even more important to get a flu shot to prevent multiple diseases from spreading. When getting the flu shot, be aware that side effects may occur after the vaccination. The following side effects are common, but it’s important to talk to your doctor if they get worse or become severe.Talk to your doctor before getting the flu shot Make sure it suits you.

Flu vaccination side effects

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says: common side effects Seasonal flu vaccinations include:

pain, redness, and/or swelling at the injection site

headache

heat

nausea

muscle pain

Malaise

How to mitigate the side effects of flu vaccination

CDC Symptoms are usually mild It will be resolved in a few days. If you are looking for a remedy to relieve a specific symptom such as nausea, there are many products that can provide relief.

water bottle for hydration

water is very effective fighting fever Other side effects associated with influenza vaccines. To ensure a steady supply, we recommend having a reusable water bottle on hand.You can’t go wrong with the Brita Stainless Steel Filter Water Bottle. best water bottle Tested here Reviewed. Its insulation keeps the water cold for over 24 hours, and the filter keeps it odorless.

$30 from Amazon

thermometer for monitoring body temperature

Fever is one of the side effects of flu vaccination.For reference, a fever is considered above 100.4 °F by most providersTo determine if you have a fever, we recommend getting a digital thermometer like the one offered by Femometer. Accurate readings appear in just 1 second and are color coded for your convenience.

$19 from Amazon

Kettle for making anti-nausea tea

When it comes to treating nausea, different types of teas such as chamomile and ginger have been tried and are true remedies. A convenient way to do this is with a tea kettle. We love the Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle. The best kettle we testedBesides being gorgeous, this kettle heats up quickly and easily. In addition, a loud whistle sounds when the water boils.

$40 from Amazon

arm stretch resistance band

If your arm hurts, what you probably don’t want to do is exercise. However, according to the CDC, that’s exactly what you should do. Like the COVID-19 vaccine, the flu shot often causes arm pain, which can be relieved by moving the arm. Stimulate blood flow and reduce pain afterwardsFortunately, you don’t have to pump iron to feel relief. Stretching resistance bands like these highly rated on Amazon should do the trick.

$13 from Amazon

Epsom salt bath

A relaxing way to deal with aches and pains is to soak in a bath filled with Epsom salts, which have long been used to treat aches and pains. It has garnered over 100,000 positive reviews, with reviewers praising the salt’s effectiveness and low price.

$4.17 from Amazon

Ice packs for relief on site

If you notice pain around the injection site, using an ice pack may provide immediate relief by creating a numbing effect. With over 8,000 5-star reviews, NatraCure’s FlexiKold gel ice pack is his one of the highest rated ice packs on Amazon. Reviewers love that the pack allows for a snug design to fit any part of the body and that the coolness lasts for a long time.

$17 off Amazon

Heating pad for headache relief

Applying a warm compress or heating pad to the head may relieve headaches that occur as a result of flu vaccination. Also, if you feel pain or tension in other areas, you can apply pads to those areas as well. Caylee’s Creations Offers the Best Microwavable Products heating pad we tested. I love it for its heat retention and pleasant scent.

$23 from Amazon

Hand towels for DIY pain relief

A more DIY way to relieve pain is to wet a washcloth and place it on the sore spot. Basic tenugui packs are highly rated for their softness and absorbency.

$23 from Amazon

Eye mask and pillow to close your eyes

Time and rest are the best ways to deal with possible side effects associated with flu shots.

First, I recommend getting favorite sleep mask From Muzu. The Mzoo Sleep Mask blocks out light completely, is adjustable for your convenience, and doesn’t strain your eyes. With this mask, you can always sleep soundly. More importantly, you need quality pillows for a restful sleep. We love the original Coop Home Goods pillow for its supreme comfort and the ability to customize it full or flat to your liking.

$20 from Amazon $72 off Amazon

