Health
Blindness and visual impairment, study reveals link between sleep disturbance and glaucoma
Glaucoma is a common eye disease that affects millions of people and can lead to blindness.
It is well known that sleep deprivation can affect judgment, mood, ability to learn and retain information, and can increase the risk of serious accidents and injuries.
Researchers are now looking at the long-term effects of sleep deprivation. They conducted the world’s first large prospective cohort study to comprehensively examine sleep behavior and patterns and glaucoma. In Britain he was attended by over 400,000 people.
Results published in the journal BMJ Open suggest that people with unhealthy sleep patterns have a higher risk of developing glaucoma, which can lead to blindness if not diagnosed and treated early. I have. Glaucoma could affect 112 million people worldwide by 2040.
“Both snoring, daytime sleepiness, insomnia, and short/long sessions, individually or jointly, were all associated with glaucoma risk,” said an international team of academics led by researchers from Beijing, China. concluded.
“These findings highlight the need for sleep interventions for individuals at high risk of glaucoma and the potential need for ophthalmologic screening of individuals with chronic sleep disorders for glaucoma prevention.”
The researchers said the study highlighted the importance of adopting and maintaining healthy sleep patterns and behaviors. It emphasizes the need for eye checks for early signs of the condition and for people with chronic sleep disorders, they added.
The cause of glaucoma, characterized by progressive loss of the eye’s photosensitive cells and optic nerve damage, is still poorly understood. Left untreated, it can lead to irreversible blindness.
Previously published research suggested that sleep disturbances may be an important risk factor.
To further investigate these issues, researchers set out to examine glaucoma risk among people with different sleep behaviors. too much or too little sleep; night or morning chronotypes (“owls” and “larks”); daytime sleepiness; snoring.
The study examined data from 409,053 individuals participating in the UK Biobank study.
Between 2006 and 2010, people between the ages of 40 and 69 participated in the study and were followed until March 2021 to see if they had been diagnosed with glaucoma. Information about their sleep habits was collected when they entered the study.
Normal sleep duration was defined as 7–9 hours, with too little or too much outside this range. A person’s chronotype was defined by whether they described themselves as a morning person or a night person.
During an average follow-up period of nearly 11 years, 8,690 cases of glaucoma were identified. With the exception of chronotype, all four other sleep patterns and behaviors were associated with varying degrees of increased glaucoma risk.
Researchers found that snoring and daytime sleepiness were associated with an 11% increased risk of glaucoma compared to people with healthy sleep patterns. On the other hand, insomnia and too much or too little sleep were associated with her 13% increase in risk.
Because this study was an observational study, we cannot determine the cause. Researchers also acknowledge that they rely on self-reports rather than objective measurements. Glaucoma itself can affect sleep patterns, not the other way around, they added.
But researchers say there is a plausible biological explanation for the link between sleep disorders and glaucoma.
They explained that intraocular pressure, a key factor in the development of glaucoma, increases when a person is lying down and when sleep hormones are not functioning normally, as occurs in insomnia.
Depression and anxiety, which are often closely related to insomnia, can also increase intraocular pressure. Similarly, it has also been suggested that episodes of low levels of cellular oxygen caused by sudden cessation of breathing during sleep can cause direct damage to the optic nerve.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/nov/01/study-reveals-link-between-sleep-problems-and-glaucoma
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blindness and visual impairment, study reveals link between sleep disturbance and glaucoma
- Here’s how Japan uses technology to mitigate natural disasters
- Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, More
- Simona Halep would not intentionally take banned substances, says Eurosport expert Mats Wilander
- Monkeypox: epidemiology, pathogenesis, treatment and prevention
- Amazon expands its music catalog from 2 million to 100 million songs for Prime subscribers
- Xi Jinping strengthens his power in Beijing
- Taipei Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Week highlights the connection between Taiwanese culture and fashion design
- Google Launches Pixel 7 Referral Code Program with $100 in Store Credit
- Turkey seeks to convince Russia to renege on grain deal with Ukraine
- Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the G20 summit virtually
- A mermaid-shaped artificial reef is coming to Hollywood waters