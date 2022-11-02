Blindness and visual impairment, study reveals link between sleep disturbance and glaucoma

Glaucoma is a common eye disease that affects millions of people and can lead to blindness.

It is well known that sleep deprivation can affect judgment, mood, ability to learn and retain information, and can increase the risk of serious accidents and injuries.

Researchers are now looking at the long-term effects of sleep deprivation. They conducted the world’s first large prospective cohort study to comprehensively examine sleep behavior and patterns and glaucoma. In Britain he was attended by over 400,000 people.

Results published in the journal BMJ Open suggest that people with unhealthy sleep patterns have a higher risk of developing glaucoma, which can lead to blindness if not diagnosed and treated early. I have. Glaucoma could affect 112 million people worldwide by 2040.

“Both snoring, daytime sleepiness, insomnia, and short/long sessions, individually or jointly, were all associated with glaucoma risk,” said an international team of academics led by researchers from Beijing, China. concluded.

“These findings highlight the need for sleep interventions for individuals at high risk of glaucoma and the potential need for ophthalmologic screening of individuals with chronic sleep disorders for glaucoma prevention.”

The researchers said the study highlighted the importance of adopting and maintaining healthy sleep patterns and behaviors. It emphasizes the need for eye checks for early signs of the condition and for people with chronic sleep disorders, they added.

The cause of glaucoma, characterized by progressive loss of the eye’s photosensitive cells and optic nerve damage, is still poorly understood. Left untreated, it can lead to irreversible blindness.

Previously published research suggested that sleep disturbances may be an important risk factor.

To further investigate these issues, researchers set out to examine glaucoma risk among people with different sleep behaviors. too much or too little sleep; night or morning chronotypes (“owls” and “larks”); daytime sleepiness; snoring.

The study examined data from 409,053 individuals participating in the UK Biobank study.

Between 2006 and 2010, people between the ages of 40 and 69 participated in the study and were followed until March 2021 to see if they had been diagnosed with glaucoma. Information about their sleep habits was collected when they entered the study.

Normal sleep duration was defined as 7–9 hours, with too little or too much outside this range. A person’s chronotype was defined by whether they described themselves as a morning person or a night person.

During an average follow-up period of nearly 11 years, 8,690 cases of glaucoma were identified. With the exception of chronotype, all four other sleep patterns and behaviors were associated with varying degrees of increased glaucoma risk.

Researchers found that snoring and daytime sleepiness were associated with an 11% increased risk of glaucoma compared to people with healthy sleep patterns. On the other hand, insomnia and too much or too little sleep were associated with her 13% increase in risk.

Because this study was an observational study, we cannot determine the cause. Researchers also acknowledge that they rely on self-reports rather than objective measurements. Glaucoma itself can affect sleep patterns, not the other way around, they added.

But researchers say there is a plausible biological explanation for the link between sleep disorders and glaucoma.

They explained that intraocular pressure, a key factor in the development of glaucoma, increases when a person is lying down and when sleep hormones are not functioning normally, as occurs in insomnia.

Depression and anxiety, which are often closely related to insomnia, can also increase intraocular pressure. Similarly, it has also been suggested that episodes of low levels of cellular oxygen caused by sudden cessation of breathing during sleep can cause direct damage to the optic nerve.