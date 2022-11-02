Lack of sleep, insomnia and snoring may increase risk

A large study of over 400,000 participants found a link between sleep deprivation and an increased risk of glaucoma. Glaucoma can lead to irreversible vision loss.

Researchers found that insomnia, sleeping less than 7 hours or sleeping more than 9 hours, and snoring were all associated with an increased risk of glaucoma.

The findings also suggest that participants who developed glaucoma were more likely to be older, male, smokers, and have high blood pressure or diabetes than those who did not develop glaucoma. Poor sleep quality may be associated with the development of glaucoma, which leads to irreversible vision loss. BMJ Open. “Inadequate amount or poor quality of sleep is associated with many chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, depression and, as pointed out in this article, glaucoma. associated with serious health problems. Thomas M. KilkennyMS, DO, Director of the Institute of Sleep Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, part of Northwell Health in New York, said: health line.

“Glaucoma is intraocular pressure-related damage to the optic nerve that slowly leads to vision loss, starting peripherally and affecting central vision,” he explained. Brian Boxer WacklerMD, Ophthalmologist and Medical Reviewer all about vision. Wachler says the most common type of glaucoma is open-angle glaucoma This is because the intraocular pressure is high, and a less common type is low tension glaucoma . Other less common types include: angle-closure glaucoma When congenital glaucoma . “Risk factors include [being] 55 years or older, male, smoker, African American, Asian, Hispanic, family history of glaucoma, hypertension, diabetes, migraine, sickle cell anemia.

Researchers analyzed data from over 400,000 participants. UK BiobankThey ranged in age from 40 to 69 when they participated in 2006-2010 and provided details of their sleep behavior. In this study, we defined normal sleep duration as less than 7 to 9 hours per day. Anything outside this range was considered sleep deprived or oversleeped. The researchers also classified participants by chronotype: whether they were morning people or “night owls,” and whether they were snorers. Findings showed that 8,690 cases of glaucoma were diagnosed among study participants during the average follow-up period (approximately 10.5 years). The findings also show that participants who develop glaucoma tend to be older, male, smokers, and have high blood pressure or diabetes than those who do not. “This is an excellent observational study that opens up opportunities for future studies trying to better understand the mechanisms behind its findings,” said Wachler. according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) About 3 million Americans have glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness in the world.

Researchers grouped participants according to the severity of their insomnia. For example, the severity of insomnia, such as unable to sleep at night and waking up frequently, was classified as never, sometimes, or normal. Daytime sleepiness was categorized as never, infrequently, occasionally, or frequently. Questionnaires completed during recruitment were used to discover potentially influencing factors such as age, gender, race/ethnicity, educational background, lifestyle and weight. Investigators will examine medical records and death registry data to monitor the health and well-being of all participants until first diagnosis of glaucoma, death, emigration, or the end of the surveillance period (31 March 2021), whichever comes first. Survival tracked. Researchers found that sleeping less than 7 hours or more than 9 hours increased the risk of glaucoma by 8%. They also found that insomnia increased the risk by 12%, snoring increased the risk by 4, and daytime sleepiness increased the risk by 20%. “Analysis of sleep patterns found that an increased risk of glaucoma was observed among individuals who snore and daytime sleepiness compared to individuals with healthy sleep patterns,” the study authors said. I’m here. I have written. They also found that being a person day and night had no effect on glaucoma risk, and the results were similar when grouped by different types of glaucoma.

Kilkenny explained that there are “many reasons” for a person’s sleep deprivation. “First, take sleep for granted,” he said. “Many people do not realize how important sleep is to their health. If they are not allowed to sleep, they will die.” Kilkenny said too much caffeine can interfere with sleep, especially at night. “Caffeine, found in tea and coffee, is a stimulant and can make it difficult to sleep well, especially if taken before bedtime,” he warned. He added that eating too late or too close to bedtime can make you feel full, causing heartburn and making it harder to fall asleep. Exercise and blue light can interfere with sleep “Exercising too close to bedtime or exposure to blue light from computer games or TV can disrupt sleep if these devices are used close to bedtime,” Kilkenny said. I’m here. “Stress is one of the most common problems,” he continued. “I can do my daily life [be] It’s easy to get stressed and it reduces the quality of sleep. We all need time to relax before we go to bed at night. “ He emphasized that medical disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome can easily interfere with sleep. “They are very common in the population and require medical attention,” Kilkenny said.

Kilkenny calls it nine or more hours of sleep per night. Hypersomnia and associated with many medical conditions. These include increased inflammation in the body, weakened immune function, and increased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, depression, coronary heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. “All of this puts you at a 20 to 30 percent higher risk of death than someone who normally gets seven hours of sleep,” he said.