Ahead of the expected severe flu season, flu vaccinations are now available in London-Middlesex: MLHU – London

free influenza The vaccine is now available to all Londoners aged 6 months and over, and local health authorities are encouraging residents to vaccinate before what is expected to be a difficult flu season for the health sector. I’m here.

Those who wish to be vaccinated against the flu can do so through their family doctor, Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU), participating pharmacies and nurse practitioner offices.

Dr. Alex Summers, Regional Health Officer, said of the 980 CFPL: Devon Peacock Morning Show.

Various public health measures implemented to control transmission COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) Over the past two-and-a-half years, things like stay-at-home orders and mask mandates have worked effectively against the flu, Summers said.

“This means that many of us have not been exposed to the flu in years. I shot as fast as I could,” he said.

The looming flu season, with rising rates of other respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and RSV, has left hospitals across the state understaffed, high patient volumes, significant patient wait times and, in some cases, ERs. Arrives as we work to close down.

London Health Sciences Center reported long ER wait times for non-urgent problems upon many Event last month, and did it again on mondayreported waiting times of more than 5 hours in children’s hospital emergency departments.

last week it was reported latency 15 to 20+ hours at University Hospital and Victoria Hospital.

The severity of the upcoming flu season and its impact on the health sector is unknown, but Summers said the more severe flu season seen elsewhere, including Australia, where the flu season typically lasts from May to October, could We can predict what our flu season will be like.

“There’s a bit of a rhythm to this. After a bad year of flu, people realize it’s really important to be vaccinated and they can get vaccinated. sick and they have some protection for the next year,” he said.

“My hope is to break that rhythm this year and say that even if we haven’t had a bad flu season in the last few years, we’ve learned a lot and know a lot about respiratory disease. This is what a vaccine can make a difference.”

With COVID-19 still rampant in the community, Londoners are also encouraged to pick up the latest boosters if they haven’t already. You can get your COVID-19 and flu shots on the same day.

While local uptake of COVID-19 boosters has stabilized, Summers said health unit figures indicate that, overall, community residents are more likely to get boosters compared to the first two-dose regimen. It shows that there are few

According to the Health Department, just under 25% of London and Middlesex residents aged 12 and over have received their first two doses and have had a booster within the past six months.

“I think it’s an important thing for people to realize. Perhaps this contributes to some of the fatigue, you know, a lot of us would have been vaccinated, but the last few Some people will get COVID during that time,” Summers said.

“‘Huh?

“Because you can get COVID again and getting vaccinated will limit your chances of getting it again. can do.”





According to the Ontario Department of Public Health, COVID-19 activity in the province remains largely stable, but has gradually increased since early September. According to health authorities, the proportion of new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron variants, which appear to be more contagious, is increasing twice as fast as he of the dominant BA.5 variant.

Last week, the former head of the state’s disbanded COVID-19 scientific advisory table called on the government to restore mask mandates for essential settings such as grocery stores, public transportation and schools.

Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael’s Hospital, said the state’s health care system was under strain in August and September, as is typically seen at the peak of a bad flu season, and its ability to respond to an uptick. He added that there were very few For COVID-19.

— with file from The Canadian Press