How effective is this year’s flu shot?Here’s When Will Know

Influenza vaccination helps prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Influenza vaccinations are prescribed months in advance based on studies of potential strains.

However, this means that it may not “match” all flu viruses that end up circulating.

It may take several months before the true effectiveness of the seasonal flu vaccine is known. estimated to be up to 11% of Americans get the flu virus each year, and some experience more severe symptoms and require hospitalization. Fortunately, vaccination helps prevent disease. Because there are many strains of influenza virus, vaccine formulations are regularly revised to continue to provide optimal protection. “Influenza vaccine formulations are reviewed annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” he explained. Bernadette Boden-AlbaraDrPh, Director and Founding Dean of Public Health Programs University of California, Irvine. Boden-Albala told Healthline: according to According to the CDC, research will include looking at which strains of influenza are affecting people before the main flu season and how they are spreading. However, influenza viruses are constantly mutating. This means that the strain for which the vaccine is designed may not be the same as all strains encountered during the subsequent flu season.

How long will it take before we know if this year’s vaccinations are effective against the more prevalent strains of influenza, due to possible viral “mismatches”? Unfortunately, it may still take months for experts to develop a better understanding. In recent years, influenza vaccination has provided approximately 43% protection against disease. It fluctuates significantly from year to year, from 60% of the 2010-2011 flu season to 19% of the 2014-2015 flu season. The number of flu cases has increased this year, but the peak of the season has not yet begun. And it won’t be until more people get sick that experts can identify the most common strains and see how they match up with the strains used for shots. For example, until mid-December of the 2021 flu season researchers have discovered The vaccine strain and the circulating influenza virus were not a perfect match. says. As the flu season progresses, data will be continuously collected to reveal the full picture. “Predictions for the 2022-23 flu season will continue to be updated for the rest of the year,” he said. After this, “the CDC will produce a report on the effectiveness of the vaccine.” Experts say flu shots can also help reduce symptoms in those who eventually develop the disease.

Some think that looking at countries in the Southern Hemisphere with early flu seasons can give an indication of what the virus will look like when it arrives in the Northern Hemisphere. for example, CDC pointed out In Chile, where the flu season began in January, the main strain circulating was a variant of the influenza A(H3N2) virus. resulted in more hospitalizations than However, “the reliability of this approach is debatable.” Matt WeissenbachDrPH, Senior Director of Clinical Operations Walters Kluwer HealthShared with Healthline. This is mainly because “confounding variables and limitations, such as missing data and external factors that could not be controlled” were not taken into account. That said, Weissenbach continues, “It’s still a worthwhile exercise when looking at overall incidence, timing, and season length projections.” As mentioned earlier, Chile’s flu season started earlier than usual. Weissenbach believes we may see a similar pattern in the United States. “In some areas, we have already seen an increase in influenza transmission early in the season,” he said. “It is entirely possible that activity will continue to increase early in the season, as we have seen in many countries in the Southern Hemisphere.”