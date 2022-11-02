Study identifies link between COVID-19 and Parkinson’s disease





news Researchers say the virus aggravates brain cells similar to neurodegenerative conditions, flagging potential future risks as well as treatments. Infection with COVID-19 can ‘add fuel to the fire’ in the brains of people prone to Parkinson’s disease.

SARS-CoV-2, which is often characterized primarily as a respiratory disease, is also related to neurological symptoms that’s why evidence It continues to be revealed that it can be infected activate inflammation of the cell.





Well, newly Published International Studies A research team led by the University of Queensland (UQ) Department of Biomedical Sciences has found that the virus activates an inflammatory response in the brain similar to neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.





As part of the study, microglia (brain immune cells involved in the progression of brain disease) were cultured from the blood of healthy donors and infected with SARS-CoV-2 by UQ researchers.





Cells then become highly inflammatory, activating inflammasome pathways associated with brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.





“Triggering the inflammasome pathway sets off a ‘fire’ in the brain that initiates a chronic and sustained process of killing neurons,” said study co-lead Dr. Eduardo Albornoz Balmaceda.





“It may explain why some people infected with COVID-19 are more likely to develop neurological symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease.





‘this [COVID-19] It’s something of a silent killer, as it doesn’t show any outward symptoms for years.





According to this study, the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was sufficient to initiate the ‘angry microglial’ inflammatory process and all cells responded strongly to this virus in all donors, The process was even worse for existing donors. A protein in the brain associated with Parkinson’s disease.





For those who may already be predisposed to Parkinson’s disease, having COVID-19 “may be like adding more fuel to that fire in the brain,” said UQ principal investigator Professor Trent Woodruff. do not have”.





“The same applies to Alzheimer’s and other dementia predispositions that are linked to the inflammasome,” he said.





The authors emphasized that neuroinflammation is “a hallmark of neurodegenerative disease,” and their findings suggest a potential future risk for people infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, the study also points to a possible treatment for Parkinson’s disease.





A class of inhibitors developed by UQ, currently in clinical trials in patients with Parkinson’s disease, were administered to mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 and mice that were not infected with the virus.





The results showed that the drug “puts out the fire” in the brain by blocking inflammatory pathways in the mouse brain activated by SARS-CoV-2.





“The drug reduced inflammation in both COVID-19-infected mouse and human microglial cells,” said Dr. Albornoz Balmaceda, “which opens the door to potential therapeutic approaches to prevent future neurodegeneration.” I’m suggesting,” he said.





These mice had “significantly reduced microglial inflammasome activation and improved survival” compared to untreated SARS-CoV-2-infected mice, the authors wrote.





“These results support a possible mechanism of activation of microglial innate immunity by SARS-CoV-2, which may leave COVID-19-infected individuals vulnerable to developing Parkinson’s disease-like neurological symptoms.” increasing, and may explain potential therapeutic avenues for intervention.” The paper states





Professor Woodruff told ABC These results may also reveal some symptoms ‘forgetfulness’ happen to people Post-COVID.





He said that of the many other drugs designed to block the inflammasome pathway currently being developed around the world, his team believes “one could lead to clinical application.” I hope





According to the researchers, their findings fill a “knowledge gap in the molecular mechanisms” by which SARS-CoV-2 can activate microglia and cause neurological symptoms, and may contribute to brain diseases such as Parkinson’s disease. Supports a potential role of COVID-19 in triggering.





There are concerns about links between COVID-19 and the effects of diseases like Parkinson’s on the brain, but Professor Woodruff believes there is “no reason to be alarmed just yet” and the situation should continue to be monitored. I have.





“More research is needed, but this is potentially a new approach to treating the virus, or the long-term health implications would be immense,” he said.





“Our research is just the first piece of the puzzle.





“It’s important to start clinically examining some of these susceptible individuals to see if what we’ve discovered in the lab is also true in the population.”







