Health
‘This is a deadly virus’: Why doctors are concerned about this year’s flu numbers
MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WBTW) — Flu season is in full swing and doctors are already worried about this year’s numbers.
News13 spoke with Dr. William Epperson, a primary care physician at Tidelands Health, in September. At the time, he called what he had seen so far “very unusual” and said he was shocked by the number of flu cases he had seen in August alone.
Now, two months later, he said the situation continues to unsettle him and that his expectations for a dangerous season have been met.
“Yes, it has lived up to that,” Epperson said. “You will never see numbers like the ones you see now.”
In September, Tidelands Health diagnosed 142 flu-positive patients. This is up significantly from his September 2021, when the hospital diagnosed only eight of her positive flu patients.
Tidelands isn’t the only hospital seeing an increase in flu. Statewide flu cases are up significantly from last year. As of Oct. 26, the state reported 4,492 flu-positive cases. That’s more than half the number of cases for the entire 2021 flu season, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Management.
Not only is the virus spreading rapidly, but Epperson said symptoms with this year’s flu strain are severe.
“This is a deadly virus,” he said. “It’s not a mild illness. A lot of people say, ‘Oh yeah, I got the flu,’ and they just had the common cold. Anyone who really has the flu will be remembered.” “
Epperson said this year’s flu is more dangerous and unusual because people are loosening their hygiene habits.
“We went through a time when everyone wore masks,” Epperson said. “People have become more conscious due to isolation and hand sanitizing.
Epperson said the flu virus isn’t the only one circulating this season.The good news is that while COVID-19 is still out there, he said it shouldn’t be such a big threat is.
Flu is serious, and other respiratory viruses affect us, too,” Epperson said. “Yes, COVID is still out there. It has not been shown to cause such serious illness.”
Flu season typically peaks in December and January, so seeing so many cases in the fall is highly unprecedented. Unfortunately, he expects things to only get worse as his holiday season approaches and people attend large indoor gatherings.
“People aren’t doing the things they used to protect themselves from,” Epperson said. “Maybe they’re even spending more time in ways that can get them infected.” . “Now we’re going to be in a lot, exchanging the same air.”
He advises patients not to wait to get a flu shot.
“A lot of people come in and say, ‘Well, I’m going to get my flu shot in a week or so,’ and I’m like, ‘Listen, the flu has been going around in our area for over two months. Get it now,” said Epperson.
He said it is up to patients to continue to maintain their personal health practices after they have been vaccinated against the flu.
“Hand sanitizer works. Handwashing works. We know it works, but people aren’t doing it,” Epperson said. , can reduce the chances of catching the flu and other viruses.”
