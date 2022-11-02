HHS updates public health emergency for monkeypox outbreak





The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday updated the national public health emergency for the monkeypox outbreak, with officials saying the virus is still very much present in the United States, even as cases continue to decline. said that he is HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra cited “continued consequences of outbreaks of monkeypox cases in multiple states” and “consultations with public health officials” in his decision to renew the public health emergency. I was. of public health emergency Monkeypox was first signed on August 4th. A public health emergency from HHS ends after 90 days unless renewed. A spokesperson for HHS told The Hill that the decision to update was also prompted by the need to keep data flowing from states and jurisdictions so vaccine efficacy studies could be conducted. There is currently no monkeypox-specific vaccine or treatment, but treatments for smallpox, which is part of the family of viruses to which monkeypox belongs, are being mobilized in at-risk communities. include the smallpox vaccine Jynneos and the antiviral agent tecovirimat, better known as TPOXX. Since peaking in early August, the number of monkeypox cases in the United States has continued to decline, with a recent seven-day moving average of 30 cases per day. Experts attribute this rapid decline in the number of cases to changes in the behavior of men who have sex with men who have been greatly affected by the global monkeypox outbreak. There are over 28,000 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States, with six associated deaths. Over 77,000 cases have been reported worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in September that a case of monkeypox flattening out or continuing to decline However, officials say monkeypox is unlikely to be completely eradicated in the United States. LGBTQ public health experts who spoke with The Hill just before Becerra’s decision was announced expressed support for the public health emergency update. Vanessa Castro, Associate Director of HIV & Health Equity at Human Rights Campaign, said the emergency needed to be updated as other challenges related to the outbreak were still ongoing. “One of the biggest things we keep hearing is really the disproportionate access to vaccine delivery, especially affecting black, Latino, and people living in the HIV community,” he said. Castro said. Blacks currently account for the largest share of reported monkeypox cases at 44%, according to federal data. This rate increases as the monkeypox outbreak progresses, with white and Hispanic or Latinx communities lagging behind in terms of cases. Sean Cahill, director of health policy research at the Fenway Institute, similarly said that although case rates are headed in the right direction, racial and ethnic disparities in disease prevalence and vaccine uptake remain. I accept that it is happening. UK PM confirms attendance at UN climate summit reversed from last week

Speaking to The Hill on Tuesday, Cahill said he fears “sending the wrong message” by allowing the public health emergency to expire. “Just as COVID-19 is not over, Congress must allocate desperately needed funds for COVID-19 vaccination, care and public education. Similarly, the monkeypox outbreak is over. No,” said Cahill. Castro echoed these sentiments, pointing out that many community organizations working to combat the outbreak, especially those in the South, are already “working on the smoke” with limited resources.

