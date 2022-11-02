Health
save countless lives. Vaccinate the bird. – Rolling Stone
COVID. monkeypox. of Old flu.we live in a new era Overlapping virus outbreaksBut as terrifying as these ailments may be, at least there are safe, effective, and readily available ailments. vaccination Even if the first COVID vaccine took a year of desperate work.
have at least one viral illness please do not However, there are broadly effective vaccines. bird-flu‘Highly pathogenic avian influenza’ or HPAI in scientific terms.
And that worries epidemiologists. “The chances of an HPAI strain being the next pandemic are small, but not zero,” said Tony Moody, professor of immunology at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. rolling stone.
Bird flu viruses are common—well, guess what. goose. duck. And perhaps the most troublesome are chickens. Of these, there are tens of billions around the world.
Bird flu is all around us. Spread from bird to bird. mutation. Evolve. And sometimes “leap from bird to man”ZoonosisIf zoonotic diseases surge and many people become infected with bird flu, a new pandemic could occur. Refusal to prepay for vaccines may prevent rapid containment.
Scientists first identified bird flu in 1959 in Scottish geese. Over the next four decades, the virus evolved into his now circulating forms of HPAI, H5 and H7.
In 1999, the virus first infected humans in Hong Kong. In 2003, another minor outbreak occurred. Symptoms included fever and cough. The worst result was respiratory failure. Altogether about 400 people died.
These outbreaks were an ominous omen. It shows that a wider human outbreak, in fact a pandemic, could occur. whenNo If.
After the 2003 outbreak, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration worked with the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur to develop a human vaccine for HPAI. In 2007, the federal government purchased his eight million doses of Sanofi’s jab and stored it in a US Department of Defense warehouse. health and Strategic National Stockpile of Human Services.
However, the dosage eventually expired.and not today Any Bird Flu Vaccine in U.S. Stockpile, Strategic National Stockpile Officer Said rolling stoneThe problem isn’t just that dosages expire after a few years. A bigger problem is that the HPAI virus and other highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses are constantly mutating. Just like human flu.
James Lawler, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said, “Specialists advocate mass stockpiling of vaccines for every foreseeable combination, or at least the ones we’ve seen. I have a lot of houses,” he said. rolling stoneBut it’s probably pointless to keep a ton of jabs hidden against the old form of the virus.
Stockpiling an avian flu vaccine that is effective against current strains of the virus, and stockpiling amounts that would actually matter in the event of a large-scale human outbreak, would require a “huge investment,” Lawler said. rice field.
how big is it? Scientists identifying the latest strains, industry developing new vaccines, and governments paying for millions of doses can cost billions of dollars annually. “It’s a never-ending cycle that follows the evolution of viruses,” Moody said.
I have no appetite for it. Consider the sharp decline in federal investment in COVID vaccines. Faced with fierce opposition in Congress from anti-vaccine Republicans, this summer President Joe Biden’s administration nearly gave up on passing a new COVID appropriation bill, instead suggesting an imminent “commercialization” of the pandemic. did.
The federal government will stop paying for COVID vaccines around the end of the year. And Big Pharma will start charging individuals over $100 for his one injection.When governments are not even willing to invest in mitigation Current Don’t expect to spend a lot to prevent a possible pandemic future 1.
There is another way. Vaccinate birds, not people. Theoretically, inoculating enough domestic geese, chickens and ducks (the birds people are most likely to come into close contact with) could stave off zoonotic diseases. That is, to suppress the virus so that it does not jump into the human population.
The main problem is the same. Bird flu viruses mutate so quickly that they’re hard to keep up with. But at least the incentives are different.
human Outbreaks of bird flu are regular and so far small. When we make human vaccines for bird flu, we tend not to use them and they end up going bad. felt like them.
By contrast, outbreaks in birds occur all the time. In 2014 and 2015, outbreaks in the United States forced authorities to cull tens of millions of birds worth billions of dollars. Another serious outbreak of birds This year started in South Carolina.When producing bird vaccines, actually use they.
The trick is to develop a bird vaccine that works for a long time even if the virus mutates. Adel Talaat, a professor of pathobiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is developing a so-called “nanovaccine” that blends small particles from several different avian flu strains.
Talaat’s theory is that this mixture of genetic material induces broad immunity against current and future strains of HPAI.tarato said rolling stone He hopes to have efficacy data by the end of the year, which could result in a license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to administer the vaccine to domestic flocks.
It’s a start. However, there are tens of billions of domesticated birds in the world, all of which can transmit avian influenza to other birds and people.vaccination A few Those are viable.vaccination all Impossible of them.
Given current politics, the best we can hope to do is partially vaccinate some of our livestock. Talaat said a vaccine like the one he is developing is “the only practical hope.” Hopefully, they’ll be enough to prevent a human bird flu pandemic for a few more years.
Bird flu is a unique problem. A large-scale human outbreak could infect billions and kill millions. And everyone knows how to prevent it. A stockpile of excellent vaccines that is permanently renewed every year.
But this approach is so costly that we seem content to save money…and seize the chance. It’s not hard to imagine the day when we wield it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/is-hpai-the-next-pandemic-we-should-be-worried-about-and-what-about-vaccines-1234619820/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- save countless lives. Vaccinate the bird. – Rolling Stone
- HHS updates public health emergency for monkeypox outbreak
- Xie, Sun Fuel Pirates at Daniel Island Intercollegiate
- More Twitter executives leaving, top management gutted
- Jake Tapper on whether the perception of rising crime matches reality
- Penguins have problems; What can be repaired and what can be viewed?
- Google Adds Google Lens Button To Homepage Search Box
- Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.3, Downgrading from iOS 16.1 Is No Longer Possible
- Novak Djokovic urged action after ‘disgusting’ video shocked fans
- Elon Musk’s Twitter Is Working On Risky Paid Video Features
- Butterfinger Gives Players In-Game Overwatch 2 Cosmetics
- Michigan debuts at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff Ranking