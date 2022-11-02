Know the Truth About Type 2 Diabetes





orlando, florida – November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Today in the United States he has more than 30 million people with her type 2 diabetes. Nearly 25% of those people don’t even know they have it because they don’t know the symptoms or don’t see their doctor regularly. “We know that about 24% of people between the ages of 18 and 44 have prediabetes,” said Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis, MD. Experts believe that by 2050, one in three Americans will have type 2 diabetes. But how much do you really know about it? First question, True or False: Can’t you get it if none of your immediate family has it? Answer: That’s wrong. Having diabetes in your family increases your risk, but the risk of diabetes is higher in people with heart disease, high blood pressure, and being overweight. Question 2: Will eating too much sugar cause diabetes? Answer: This is a trick question. Eating sugar does not directly cause diabetes, but a diet high in sugar can lead to obesity, which is a risk factor. Also, studies show that sugary drinks increase blood sugar levels. One 12-ounce can of regular soda contains 10 teaspoons of sugar. “Even with type 2 diabetes, symptoms may not appear until blood sugar levels are very high,” says Alison Massey, RD, CDE, LDN, MS and registered dietitian. Another question, does diabetes only affect overweight people? The answer is no. The CDC reports that his 11% of people with type 2 diabetes are neither overweight nor obese. Experts agree that early recognition of symptoms is important. So which of these is not a sign of diabetes, increased thirst, increased hunger, weight gain, fatigue, blurred vision, or slow wound healing? Weight gain is not a symptom. In fact, people in the early stages of diabetes often experience unintended weight loss. Knowing the signs and facts about diabetes can save your life. Diabetes kills more people each year than breast cancer and AIDS combined, and diabetes almost doubles your chances of having a heart attack.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2022/11/02/diabetes-awareness-month-know-the-truth-about-type-2-diabetes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos