



LAS VEGAS – In support of American Diabetes Month in November, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is shining a spotlight on one of the most prevalent diseases in the United States. Diabetes affects more than 37 million Americans, making it her seventh leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of kidney failure, leg amputations and blindness. A diabetic is also at higher risk of developing the flu and more serious complications from her COVID-19. About 254,000 people in Nevada are diagnosed with diabetes. Furthermore, he is unaware of an estimated 70,000 people who have the disease, increasing the health risks. Approximately 18,550 residents of Nevada are diagnosed with diabetes each year. SNHD Community Health Director Dr. Michael Johnson said: A person with uncontrolled diabetes is twice as likely to develop heart disease and stroke than a person without diabetes. “ American Diabetes Month is sponsored nationally by the American Diabetes Association. The campaign aims to remind people with diabetes and those at risk of developing diabetes that they have choices to protect their health. Hits Different”. The ADA points out that diabetes today has different risk factors and complications than in the past. But today there are many different ways to “fight back”. These include new technology and better resources. Throughout the year, the Southern Nevada Health District’s Department of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion offers free resources, diabetes self-management classes, and six sessions to diabetes prevention programs. Programs and resources are free and available in English and Spanish. You can access it with Get Clark County Health When live healthy Visit our website or call (702) 759-1270. The Health District offers year-round free diabetes self-management and education classes in English and Spanish. Virtual and face-to-face classes are available. To join the waitlist and be notified when diabetes self-management classes are scheduled, please visit: Get the Healthy Clark County Diabetes Workshop Interest Form Also live healthy website. Nationwide, between 88 million and 96 million Americans in 2019 have prediabetes. About one in three adults in Nevada has prediabetes, where her blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. SNHD provides a path to diabetes prevention programs designed for people with prediabetes and those at risk of diabetes. Available in English and Spanish, this free online program teaches participants about risk factors and how to make simple lifestyle changes. participant is, Road to Diabetes Prevention program above Get Clark County Health or live healthyof Online Diabetes Prevention Program web page. For those attending the seminar Day of the Dead The (Day of the Dead) event at Springs Preserve will offer a free pre-diabetes screening survey on Sunday, November 6th from 5-9pm. Springs Preserve is at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas. Finally, the Nevada Diabetes Resource Directory provides information on classes, prevention, low-cost clinics, specialists, support groups, and more. Information is presented in English and Spanish and is available at Get Healthy Clark County Diabetes web page.

