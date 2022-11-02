Health officials report first NC childhood flu death





Raleigh, North Carolina (WBTV) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports the first childhood death from influenza in the 2022-2023 flu season. A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications related to influenza infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s birthplace, county, age and gender are not disclosed. This is the first childhood flu death since February 2020. State epidemiologist Dr. Zach Moore said in a prepared release: After two years of relatively low flu activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina has seen an early and rapid rise in flu cases in recent weeks, health officials said. increase. [S.C. child dies from the flu, first pediatric flu-related death of the season] North Carolina has already reported five flu-related deaths in adults during the current flu season, and as of November 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported one flu-related death in children from other states. people have been reported. The CDC recommends annual flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older. In addition to being the best way to prevent influenza infection, vaccination can also make people who have the flu less sick. Certain groups are at increased risk of serious illness from influenza, including children under the age of 5, pregnant women, people over the age of 65, and people with certain chronic medical conditions such as heart and lung disease. But more than half of the children who die from the flu have no known medical conditions that put them at higher risk. However, studies have shown that the vaccine cuts the risk of influenza-related deaths by half in children with high-risk medical conditions and by two thirds in healthy children. “Flu vaccination is the most effective defense against influenza,” said Dr. Moore. “There’s still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, now is the time.” In North Carolina, levels of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) increased this year compared to the same period in recent years, according to data reported to the department. For more information about the flu and where to get the flu shot in your area, visit: flu.nc.gov. Copyright 2022 WBTV. all rights reserved.

