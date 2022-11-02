‘Concern’ malaria surge after Asian mosquitoes invade African cities





SEATTLE – Earlier this year, a startling spike in malaria cases was reported from Ethiopia’s small urban center of Dire Dawa, raising such concern that the Ethiopian government called in a research team to determine the cause of the increase. From week 2 to week 5 of 2022, malaria cases in the city increased from 27 to 260, with the city finally reporting 2,400 cases by May, according to Fitsum G. Tadesse. PhD from Ahmauer Hansen Institute, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “Malaria is usually a rural disease in Africa,” said Tadesse MedPage Today in an interview at American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene At the annual meeting, a study was presented on how the unusual outbreak spread. “In Dire Dawa, he had ten times the number of malaria cases in the city in a very short period of time. It was very worrying.” After testing 617 mosquitoes in Dire Dawa, the researchers determined that 97% were mosquitoes. Anopheles stephensipesticide-avoiding, dry-season mosquitoes that were once found only in parts of South Asia and the Arabian Peninsula. Of the mosquitoes they tested, 4.5% were infected. Plasmodium falciparum A protozoan that causes malaria in humans. In a case-control study conducted to find out how the disease spreads, the research team found that family members of infected individuals tested positive for rapid diagnostic tests compared to family members of uninfected people. found 5.6 times more likely to be judged (95% CI 3.1 -10.0, P.<0.001), Tadesse reported. Furthermore, households with positive larvae in aquatic habitats were 3.4 times more likely to have at least one positive family member compared to households without positive larval habitats (95% CI 1.4-8.1, P.= 0.006). “These mosquitoes are different from the mosquitoes that normally carry the malaria parasite in Africa. They breed in artificial water containers in sprawling cities with underdeveloped infrastructure. It doesn’t matter if it’s alive, even in its natural habitat…these mosquitoes have a high degree of plasticity,” says Tadesse. It’s a mosquito that can be found in any laboratory in the United States that is open to the public.” As of September 29, the World Health Organization launched the Global Malaria Program initiative to stop the spread of mosquitoes, stating that “the rapid growth of many cities in Africa is due to this highly efficient and adaptive coupled with high malarial vector invasion and spread.” , could undermine the gains made to reduce the burden of disease. “ The CDC and the US President’s Malaria Initiative are also currently working to control the mosquito before it expands further into its territory. Survey details To determine the extent to which mosquitoes caused outbreaks and how it spread the disease, whether mosquitoes were infecting people in households, particularly in containers or reservoirs used to store water. To determine if, Tadesse and colleagues traced family members and contacts of the family members. From April to June, from the Goro public health center to the student dormitory for infected people. They also checked containers and other aquatic reservoirs for mosquitoes. To establish a control group for the study, 210 malaria-free family members and friends, also recruited from the health center, were tested for malaria, and their families were scanned for evidence of invasive mosquitoes. The team also searched nearby villages for mosquitoes. Tadesse and team hypothesized that the mosquitoes migrated from Djibouti in trucks of containers and other trade vehicles, and may have migrated to other parts of Africa as well. Ingrid Hine Staff writer for MedPage Today on Infectious Diseases. She has been a medical reporter for over ten years. follow Disclosure The study authors have no reporting disclosures. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

