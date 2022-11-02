Studies found that physical activity in the afternoon or evening was associated with lower insulin resistance

New research published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Diabetes Society [EASD]), we find that physical activity in the afternoon or evening is associated with lower insulin resistance (and thus better glycemic control) compared to an even distribution of physical activity during the day. A study by his Dr. Jeroen van der Velde and colleagues in the Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands, concluded that morning physical activity provided no benefit.

The current global obesity pandemic is, in part, the result of lack of physical activity and sedentary behavior (sitting for long periods of time) during the day. Such behavior has been associated with an increased risk of developing metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes (T2D), whereas previous studies have shown that short breaks in sedentary behavior are associated with improved cardiometabolic profiles. I know you are. This evidence is furthered by studies showing that frequent interruptions in standing or prolonged sitting with light physical activity lowered triacylglycerol levels, lowered blood sugar levels, and improved blood sugar profiles. Backed up.

High fasting serum triacylglycerol levels are associated with high liver fat concentrations and may be strongly associated with insulin resistance. Previous studies have demonstrated that exercise is associated with reduced liver fat and improved insulin sensitivity. We hypothesized that it could reduce insulin resistance and ultimately prevent type 2 diabetes.

It has been argued that the timing of physical activity throughout the day, as well as the importance of the length of sedentary periods, may be a factor in metabolic health. Although in vitro studies and studies in animals have revealed day-dependent changes in exercise performance and associated metabolic risk markers, few such investigations have been performed in humans, The results are inconsistent. Therefore, the team aimed to investigate the association between the timing of physical activity and sedentary breaks, and liver fat content and insulin resistance in a middle-aged population.

The researchers used data from the Dutch Obesity Epidemiology (NEO) Study, a prospective population-based cohort study designed to investigate the processes involved in the development of obesity-related diseases. Study participants were recruited between 2008 and 2012 and were enrolled in the Greater Leiden area if he was between the ages of 45 and 65 years old and had a self-reported body mass index (BMI) of 27 kg/m2. men and women living in the city were invited to participate.2 that’s all. Also, as a reference population with a BMI representative of the general population of the Netherlands, an invitation was sent from his one municipality within the region to all residents from her 45 years to her 65 years, 6,671 A study population was obtained.

Participants underwent a physical examination, during which blood samples were taken to measure fasting and postprandial (postprandial) blood glucose and insulin levels, and demographic, lifestyle, and clinical information was obtained through questionnaires. was also screened for suitability for MRI scans, and approximately 35% of those eligible for the procedure were randomly selected and had their liver fat content measured using this technique.

A further randomized subsample of 955 participants wore a combination accelerometer and heart rate monitor for four consecutive days and nights to monitor movement and activity. Acceleration and heart rate measurements were used to estimate physical activity energy expenditure (PAEE, measured in kJ/kg/day). These were expressed as task metabolic equivalents (MET). It is the ratio of active PAEE to resting PAEE (and a standard method for measuring physical activity). Sedentary time (excluding sleep) was defined as 1.5 MET or less, and sedentary time interruptions were indicated by activity spells with acceleration greater than 0.75 m/s.2 (Such acceleration has been established by previous studies as an accurate indicator of dividing sedentary time). Higher intensities were classified as MVPA.

The day was divided into 3 blocks. Morning (06:00-12:00). In the afternoon (12:00-18:00); and in the evening (18:00-24:00), the percentage of his total daily MVPA occurring in each revealing the most active periods. If each block’s share of his MVPA differed from other blocks by less than 5%, then that block was classified as evenly distributed in activity throughout his day.

This study is based on analysis of results obtained from 775 participants for whom a complete dataset is available. This group was 42% male and 58% female, with a mean age of 56 years and a mean BMI of 26.2 kg/m.2After adjusting for variables such as age, gender, ethnicity, and total body fat, the researchers found that higher total PAEE, especially MVPA, was associated with both reduced liver fat content and reduced insulin resistance. We also observed an association between insulin resistance and the timing of MVPAs during the day. Performing MVPA in the afternoon or evening reduced insulin resistance by 18% and 25%, respectively, compared to evenly distributed activity throughout the day. Even after MVPA volume adjustment. There was no significant difference in insulin resistance between morning activity and activity spread evenly throughout the day.

Neither length of sedentary time nor number of breaks in sedentary behavior were found to be favorably associated with liver fat content or insulin resistance. increase. Most daily activities were of light intensity and no association between LPA and insulin resistance was observed, which may also explain the lack of association between rest and insulin resistance. “

The timing of physical activity is a relatively unexplored area in human biology, and the mechanisms underlying the potential benefits of timing physical activity remain unclear. Metabolic responses have been shown to vary depending on the time of day exercise is performed. In addition, muscle strength and skeletal muscle cell metabolic function peak in the late afternoon. This suggests that peak activity during this time of day may result in a more pronounced metabolic response than daytime activity.

The researchers concluded, “In addition to the total amount of daily MVPAs, the timing of MVPAs during the day was associated with decreased insulin resistance. Performing most MVPAs in the afternoon or evening was associated with greater It was associated with a reduction in insulin resistance of up to 25%.” MVPA during the day. These results suggest that the timing of physical activity throughout the day is associated with beneficial effects of physical activity on inulin sensitivity. Further studies are needed to assess whether the timing of physical activity is really important in her development of type 2 diabetes. “