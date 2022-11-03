A multinational Delphi consensus to end the COVID-19 public health threat





Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), Barcelona, Spain Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Quique Bassat, Gonzalo Fanjul, Alberto L. Garcia-Basteiro, Manolis Kogevinas, Denise Naniche, Rafael Vilasanjuan & Trenton M. White Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain Jeffrey V. Lazarus City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH), New York City, NY, USA Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Diana Romero, Kenneth Rabin, Ayman El-Mohandes & Scott Ratzan Independent Researcher, Sioux Falls, SD, USA Christopher J. Kopka University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa Salim Abdool Karim Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), Durban, South Africa Salim Abdool Karim Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA Laith J. Abu-Raddad Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Cornell University, Qatar Foundation-Education City, Doha, Qatar Laith J. Abu-Raddad Pan American Health Organisation, Washington, DC, USA Gisele Almeida & Ernesto Bascolo UNITE Global Parliamentarians Network, Lisbon, Portugal Ricardo Baptista-Leite Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences, Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands Ricardo Baptista-Leite Institute of Health Sciences (CIIS), Catholic University of Portugal, Lisbon, Portugal Ricardo Baptista-Leite University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO, USA Joshua A. Barocas & Jay Lemery Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Mauricio L. Barreto, Mauricio Barreto, Tania Araujo-Jorge, Fernando A. Bozza, Ligia Giovanella & Marcus V. Lacerda University of Bahia, Salvador, Brazil Mauricio L. Barreto, Mauricio Barreto & Luis Eugenio de Souza New England Complex Systems Institute, Cambridge, MA, USA Yaneer Bar-Yam & Gunhild Alvik Nyborg Manhiça Health Research Center (CISM), Maputo, Mozambique Quique Bassat & Pedro Aide Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain Quique Bassat Pediatrics Department, Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain Quique Bassat Biomedical Research Consortium in Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP), Madrid, Spain Quique Bassat Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Geneva, Switzerland Carolina Batista, Tammam Aloudat, Renata Reis & Renata Santos Baraka Impact Finance, Geneva, Switzerland Carolina Batista Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO, USA Morgan Bazilian National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taipei, Taiwan Shu-Ti Chiou Emory School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA Carlos del Rio & Carlos del Rio University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Gregory J. Dore, C. Raina MacIntyre, Guy B. Marks & Faye McMillan Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, China George F. Gao The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA Lawrence O. Gostin, Ngozi A. Erondu & Rebecca Katz Burnet Institute, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Margaret Hellard & Leanne Robinson Department of Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, CO, USA Jose L. Jimenez Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, CO, USA Jose L. Jimenez Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, India Gagandeep Kang Wilton Park, Steyning, UK Nancy Lee Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Febrile Illnesses, University Medical Centre, Ljubljana, Slovenia Mojca Matičič Faculty of Medicine, University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia Mojca Matičič The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, London, UK Martin McKee University Teaching Hospital of Butare, Butare, Rwanda Sabin Nsanzimana Paris Dauphine University – PSL, Paris, France Miquel Oliu-Barton French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Grenoble, France Bary Pradelski University College London (UCL), London, UK Oksana Pyzik, Rochelle Burgess, Susan Michie, Christina Pagel & Robert West Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Himachal Pradesh, India Sunil Raina & Dinesh Kumar James P. Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, Dhaka, Bangladesh Sabina Faiz Rashid Plenitud Foundation, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Magdalena Rathe & Laura Rathe University of Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica Rocio Saenz, Henriette Raventos, Carolina Santamaria-Ulloa & Juan Rafael Vargas Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand Sudhvir Singh & Chris Bullen Independent Philosopher, Copenhagen, Denmark Malene Trock-Hempler Department of Neurosurgery, Houston Methodist Research Institute, Houston, TX, USA Sonia Villapol International Digital Health & AI Research Collaborative (I-DAIR), Geneva, Switzerland Peiling Yap & Amandeep Singh Gill University of Global Health Equity, Kigali, Rwanda Agnes Binagwaho & Judy Khanyola University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Adeeba Kamarulzaman & Sanjay Rampal Ifakara Health Institute, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Salim Abdulla University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Sarah Addleman & Jennifer McDonald Baku Health Centre, Baku, Azerbaijan Gulnara Aghayeva The University of Manchester, Manchester, UK Raymond Agius Mogadishu University, Mogadishu, Somalia Mohammed Ahmed Generations for Health, Madrid, Spain Mohamed Ahmed Ramy Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden Soo Aleman & Anders Vahlne Ministry of Health and Population, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Jean-Patrick Alfred Moi University, Eldoret, Kenya Shamim Ali Hurlingham National University, Hurlingham, Argentina Jorge Aliaga Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, Switzerland Sarah L. M. Davis King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saleh A. Alqahtani Salmaniya Medical Complex, Manama, Bahrain Jameela Al-Salman Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana John H. Amuasi Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, Sonepat, India Anurag Agrawal Community Medicine Department, Faculty of Medicine, Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt Wagida Anwar Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, University of The Americas, Santiago, Chile Osvaldo Artaza University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Leyla Asadi University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, Volta, Ghana Yaw Awuku & Davidson Iroko University of Otago, Wellington, New Zealand Michael Baker & Amanda Kvalsvig University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil Lorena Barberia & Deisy Ventura European Public Health Alliance, Brussels, Belgium Paul Belcher & Milka Sokolović Ministry of Health and Wellness Belize, Belmopan, Belize Lizett Bell Aids Healthcare Foundation, São Paulo, Brazil Adele Benzaken Department of Physics, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden Emil Bergholtz Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research (CEID), Boston, MA, USA Nahid Bhadelia Centre For Ethics, Yenepoya University, Mangaluru, India Anant Bhan Smart Phases, Plattsburgh, NY, USA Stephane Bilodeau Bitran y Asociados, Santiago, Chile Ricardo Bitrán Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands Philomena Bluyssen Transmissible, Houten, The Netherlands Arnold Bosman Institute of Genetics, Technische Universität Braunschweig, Braunschweig, Germany Melanie M. Brinkmann Management Sciences for Health, Medford, MA, USA Andrew Brown University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa Bruce Mellado & Helen Rees Kenya Medical Research Institute, Nairobi, Kenya Elizabeth Bukusi, Eleanor Ochodo & Benjamin Tsofa University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Cassino, Italy Giorgio Buonanno King’s College London, London, UK Matthew Butler Department of Medicine, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Kampala, Uganda Pauline Byakika-Kibwika & Bruce J. Kirenga Universidad del Desarrollo, Santiago, Chile Baltica Cabieses The Global Fund, Geneva, Switzerland Gunilla Carlsson Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, Italy Fidelia Cascini & Walter Ricciardi University of Zambia, Lusaka, Zambia Chishala Chabala & Choolwe Jacobs Fattouma Bourguiba Teaching Hospital, Monastir, Tunisia Mohamed Chakroun Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK K. K. Cheng Ministry of Health Seychelles, Victoria, Seychelles Agnes Chetty National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”, Kharkiv, Ukraine Dmytro Chumachenko Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT, USA Gregg Consalves University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK Andrew Conway Morris Cairo University Hospitals, Cairo, Egypt Ahmed Cordie & Rahma Mohamed Africa Research Excellence Fund (AREF), London, UK Tumani Corrah Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición Salvador Zubirán, Mexico City, Mexico Brenda Crabtree-Ramírez Onom Foundation, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Naranjargal Dashdorj Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel Nadav Davidovitch & Dorit Nitzan National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Government of India, Delhi, India Akshay Chand Dhariwal University of Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania Elena Druică & Marian-Gabriel Hâncean Koç University İşbank Center for Infectious Diseases, Istanbul, Turkey Onder Ergonul Kabul University of Medical Sciences, Kabul, Afghanistan Mohammad Yasir Essar University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden Andrew Ewing & Jan Löttvall CONICET/National University of Tres de Febrero, Caseros, Argentina Daniel Feierstein Federation of American Scientists, Washington, DC, USA Eric Feigl-Ding Social Security Board, Belize City, Belize Ramon Figueroa The University of the West Indies, Kingston, Jamaica John Peter Figueroa National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Dale Fisher, Siyan Yi & Yik-Ying Teo Center for the Study of Equity and Governance in Health Systems, Guatemala City, Guatemala Walter Flores Biomedical Research and Therapeutic Vaccines Institute, Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela David A. Forero-Peña Department of Health Metrics Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA Howard Frumkin, Simon I. Hay & Ali H. Mokdad National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, Tbilisi, Georgia Amiran Gamkrelidze & Natia Skhvitaridze UCSF, San Francisco, CA, USA Monica Gandhi & Jaime Sepulveda School of Public Health, Cayetano Heredia University, Lima, Peru Patricia Garcia Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, USA Adolfo García-Sastre MAMC & Associated Hospitals New Delhi, New Delhi, India Suneela Garg University of Lomé, Lomé, Togo F. A. Gbeasor-Komlanvi Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico Carlos Gershenson Organised Medicine Academic Guild—OMAG, Mumbai, India Ishwar Gilada Simon Bolivar University, Caracas, Venezuela Marino González University of Haifa, Haifa, Israel Manfred S. Green University of Oxford, Oxford, UK Trisha Greenhalgh & Aris Katzourakis University of Queensland, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Paul Griffin University of Leeds, Leeds, UK Stephen Griffin National Institute of Infectology Evandro Chagas-Fiocruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Beatriz Grinsztejn Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, India Tanu Anand National Institute of Public Health, Cuernavaca, Mexico Germán Guerra St Luke’s Medical Center College of Medicine, Quezon City, The Philippines Renzo Guinto Department of Public Health, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland Mariusz Gujski Ankara City Hospital Infectious Diseases and Clinical Mirobiology, Ankara, Turkey Rahmet Guner Independent Researcher, Port Louis, Mauritius Adam Hamdy Ministry of Health, Colombo, Sri Lanka Abusayeed Haniffa Ateneo School of Government, Quezon City, The Philippines Kenneth Y. Hartigan-Go Independent Consultant, Cairo, Egypt Hoda K. Hassan University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland Matti T. J. Heino University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA Zdenek Hel & Jeanne Marrazzo National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA Peter Hotez 19 To Zero, Calgary, Alberta, Canada Jia Hu Center for Disease Control and Geohealth Studies, Academy of Sciences and Arts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirsada Hukić COHRED, Geneva, Switzerland Carel IJsselmuiden Independent Consultant, Cairo, Egypt Maged Iskarous International Center for Research on Women, Washington, DC, USA Chimaraoke Izugbara Centre for Digital Therapeutics, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Alejandro R. Jadad Aga Khan University, Karachi, Pakistan Fyezah Jehan NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York City, NY, USA Ayana Jordan School of Medicine and Pharmacy, University Mohammed V, Rabat, Morocco Imane Jroundi University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Kevin Kain & C. David Naylor Research Centre of Public Health, Faculty of Health, University of Vlore “Ismail Qemali” Albania, Vlorë, Albania Fatjona Kamberi & Enkeleint Mechili Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Moscow, Russian Federation Eduard Karamov Division of Infectious Disease & Geographic Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA Abraar Karan Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi Abigail Kazembe Royal Hospital, Ministry of Health, Muscat, Oman Faryal Khamis & Julian Tang Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute, Tashkent, Uzbekistan Komiljon Khamzayev University of Leicester, Leicester, UK Kamlesh Khunti African Center for Global Health and Social Transformation, Kampala, Uganda Elsie Kiguli-Malwadde Division of Infectious Diseases, Guro Hospital, College of Medicine Korea University, Seoul, Republic of Korea Woo Joo Kim Comenius University in Bratislava, Bratislava, Slovakia Daniel Klimovský Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA Brittany L. Kmush University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, Coral Gables, FL, USA Felicia Knaul Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Oslo, Norway Frederik Kristensen Institute of Family Medicine and Primary Care, Greater Noida, India Raman Kumar London School of Economics & Political Science, London, UK Arush Lal Bradford Institute for Health Research & Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford, UK Tom Lawton St Georges University of London, London, UK Anthony J. Leonardi The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China Yuguo Li University Ziane Achour Djelfa, Djelfa, Algeria Mohamed Lounis University of Buenos Aires/Health Systems Global, Buenos Aires, Argentina Daniel Maceira Faculty of Social and Human Sciences, Khemis-Miliana University, Khemis Miliana, Algeria Azzeddine Madani National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece Gkikas Magiorkinis, Georgios Papatheodoridis, Dimitrios Paraskevis, Vana Sypsa & Sotirios Tsiodras Digestive Disease Research Institute Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran Reza Malekzadeh Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK Marc Choisy University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE, USA Jasmine R. Marcelin Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA Linsey Marr University of Cabo Verde, Praia, Cape Verde Antonieta Martina Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health and INCLIVA, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain José M. Martín-Moreno Instituto #SaludsinBulos, Madrid, Spain Carlos Mateos University of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health, Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic Mayfong Mayxay Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, Geneva, Switzerland Jean Bapiste Mazarati Institute of Health Research Epidemiological Surveillance and Trainings (IRESSEF), Dakar, Senegal Souleymane Mboup Universal Health Monitor, Bethesda, MD, USA Andre Medici University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK Petra Meier King Saud Medical City, Ministry of Health and College of Medicine Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Ziad A. Memish Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, India Jaideep Menon International Food Policy Research Institute, New Delhi, India Purnima Menon Goldman Hine LLP, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Jonathan Mesiano-Crookston Department of Gastroeterology, University Hospital Center Riejka, Riejka, Croatia Ivana Mikolasevic School of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia Ognjen Milicevic MaREI Centre, Ryan Institute & School of Engineering, University of Galway, Galway, Ireland Asit Kumar Mishra University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada Michele Monroy-Valle Queensland University of Technolgy, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Lidia Morawska Department of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK Sterghios A. Moschos Faculty of Medicine, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt Karam Motawea New York State Department of Health, Albany, NY, USA Sayed Hamid Mousavi & Jaffer Shah American University of Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon Ghina Mumtaz & Nesrine Rizk Faith to Action Network, Nairobi, Kenya Peter K. Munene International University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain Carmen Muñoz Almagro IntraHealth International, Nairobi, Kenya Janet Muriuki African Population and Health Research Center, Nairobi, Kenya Sylvia Muyingo Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Nicaise Ndembi Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic Juraj Nemec Institute of Hydromechanics, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine Igor Nesteruk Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA Christine Ngaruiya & Sandra A. Springer International Livestock Research Institute, Nairobi, Kenya Hung Nguyen University Clinic of Gastroenterohepatology, Faculty of Medicine, University “Ss. Cyril and Methodius”, Skopje, Republic of Macedonia Dafina Nikolova University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway Ole Norheim College of Dentistry, Dar Al Uloom University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Mohammed Noushad Congolese Foundation for Medical Research, Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo Francine Ntoumi Institute of Tropical Medicine, University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany Francine Ntoumi Covid Action Group, World Health Network, Son, Norway Gunhild Alvik Nyborg Department of Infectious Diseases, Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Marmara University, Istanbul, Turkey Zekaver Odabasi Effective Basic Services (eBASE) Africa, Bamenda, Cameroon Mbah Patrick Okwen University of Geneva, Institute of Global Health, Geneva, Switzerland Keiser Olivia Franciscus Gasthuis en Vlietland, Rotterdam, The Netherlands David S. Y. Ong Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI, USA Ijeoma Opara International Independent Expert on Health Systems, Managua, Nicaragua Miguel Orozco Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine, Sendai, Japan Hitoshi Oshitani McGill School of Population and Global Health, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Madhukar Pai Training for Health Equity Network: THEnet, New York City, NY, USA Björg Pálsdóttir Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Jeanna Parsons Leigh Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative, Geneva, Switzerland Bernard Pécoul ifo Institute at the University of Munich, Munich, Germany Andreas Peichl Two Oceans in Health, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Eddy Perez-Then Vietnam One Health University Network (VOHUN), Hanoi University of Public Health (HUPH), Hanoi, Vietnam Phuc Pham Duc Molinari Economic Institute, Paris, France Cécile Philippe CIMA, UMI-IFAECI/CNRS, FCEyN, Universidad de Buenos Aires-UBA/CONICET, Buenos Aires, Argentina Andrea Pineda Rojas National Health Care for the Homeless Council, Nashville, TN, USA Courtney Pladsen Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, UK Anton Pozniak INFIQC-CONICET, National University of Córdoba, Córdoba, Argentina Rodrigo Quiroga Department of Botany, University of Chakwal, Chakwal, Pakistan Huma Qureshi Brown University, Providence, RI, USA Megan Ranney Institute for Global Health and Development, Bissau, Guinea-Bissau Magda Robalo NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK Eleanor Robertson Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands Casper Rokx Africa Europe Foundation, Brussels, Belgium Tamsin Ros Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway John-Arne Røttingen Kohelet Policy Forum, Jerusalem, Israel Meir Rubin Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand Kiat Ruxrungtam & Poovorawan Yong Research Institute of Virology under the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Uzbekistan Shakhlo Sadirova Child Health Research Foundation, Dhaka, Bangladesh Senjuti Saha National Institute of Public Health, Mexico City, Mexico Nelly Salgado Center of Molecular Immunology, La Havana, Cuba Lizet Sanchez University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA Thurka Sangaramoorthy Internal Medicine Department, Hamad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar Bisher Sawaf Technical University of Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany Matthias F. Schneider University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA, USA Robert T. Schooley & Steffanie Strathdee Infectious Disease Department, Izmir Katip Celebi University Ataturk Training and Research Hospital, Izmir, Turkey Alper Sener Faculty of Medicine, Syrian Private University, Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic Mosa Shibani Department of Psychiatry, Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital, Srinagar, India Sheikh Shoib Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), Lusaka, Zambia Izukanji Sikazwe The Office of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, Vilnius, Lithuania Aistis Šimaitis CORE Group Polio Project India, Delhi, India Roma Solomon Independent Consultant, Quito, Ecuador Xavier Solórzano Institute of Experimental Psychology, Centre of Social and Psychological Sciences, Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava, Slovakia Jakub Šrol Dublin City University, Dublin, Ireland Anthony Staines University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada Henry T. Stelfox & Joe Vipond Institute for Research, Development and Innovation, International Medical University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Lokman Hakim Sulaiman Department of Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Brett Sutton Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway Dag Svanæs Faculty of Medicine, Aleppo University, Aleppo, Syrian Arab Republic Sarya Swed Global Health Literacy Academy, Risskov, Denmark Kristine Sørensen African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Raji Tajudeen University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Amy Tan Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences, Bern, Switzerland Marcel Tanner Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, India Tavpritesh Sethi Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University, Nairobi, Kenya Marleen Temmerman Burnet Institute Myanmar, Yangon, Myanmar Kyu Kyu Than Institute for Health Sciences Research (CNRST/IRSS), Nanoro, Burkina Faso Halidou Tinto People’s Health Movement, Abomey-Calavi, Benin Sênoudé Pacôme Tomètissi Fundacion Octaedro, Quito, Ecuador Irene Torres Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan, Thimphu, Bhutan K. P. Tshering Antioquia University, Medellin, Colombia Ivan Dario Velez Bernal Mälardalens University, Mälardalens, Sweden Sarah Wamala-Andersson Technical University of Denmark, Kongens Lyngby, Denmark Pawel Wargocki University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA Angela Weyand Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain Trenton M. White Bruegel Free University of Brussels, Brussels, Belgium Guntram Wolff College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering, Peking University, Beijing, China Maosheng Yao University of Bath, Bath, UK Christian A. Yates African Forum for Research and Education in Health, Kumasi, Ghana Georgina Yeboah National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Singapore, Singapore Leo Yee-Sin Gobierna Consulting Firm, Lima, Peru Victor Zamora-Mesía Department of Infectious Diseases, Odense University Hospital, Odense, Denmark Anne Øvrehus

This study was led by four co-chairs (J.V.L., A.B., A.K. and A.E.-M.) who were part of a core group of 40 co-authors (J.V.L., D.R., C.J.K., S.A.K., L.J.A.R., G.A., R.B.L., J.A.B., M.L.B., Y.B.-Y., Q.B., C.B., M.B., S.-T.C., C.d.R., G.J.D., G.G., L.O.G., M.H., J.L.J., C.K., N.L., M.M., M.M.K., S.N., M.O.B., B.P., O.P., K.R., S.R., S.R., M.R., R.S., S.S., M.T.-H., S.V., P.Y., A.B., A.K. and A.E.-M.). The co-chairs regularly updated the core group members by email and J.V.L. led an online consensus meeting hosted by Wilton Park in March 2022. D.R., the lead chair (J.V.L.) and T.M.W. led the methodology. J.V.L., D.R., T.M.W. and C.J.K. reviewed all comments submitted as part of the three survey rounds. J.V.L., C.J.K. and T.M.W. reviewed all comments sent directly by email. J.V.L., D.R., C.J.K., T.M.W. and K.R. reviewed all comments from the peer reviewers. All COVID-19 Consensus Statement Panel members had the opportunity to review the full draft of the manuscript and provide three rounds of comments through QualtricsXM. Those fulfilling authorship criteria are named (n = 364).

