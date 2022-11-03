Connect with us

Health

A multinational Delphi consensus to end the COVID-19 public health threat

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

 


  • Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), Barcelona, Spain

    Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Quique Bassat, Gonzalo Fanjul, Alberto L. Garcia-Basteiro, Manolis Kogevinas, Denise Naniche, Rafael Vilasanjuan & Trenton M. White

  • Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

    Jeffrey V. Lazarus

  • City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH), New York City, NY, USA

    Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Diana Romero, Kenneth Rabin, Ayman El-Mohandes & Scott Ratzan

  • Independent Researcher, Sioux Falls, SD, USA

    Christopher J. Kopka

  • University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa

    Salim Abdool Karim

  • Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), Durban, South Africa

    Salim Abdool Karim

  • Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

    Laith J. Abu-Raddad

  • Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Cornell University, Qatar Foundation-Education City, Doha, Qatar

    Laith J. Abu-Raddad

  • Pan American Health Organisation, Washington, DC, USA

    Gisele Almeida & Ernesto Bascolo

  • UNITE Global Parliamentarians Network, Lisbon, Portugal

    Ricardo Baptista-Leite

  • Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences, Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands

    Ricardo Baptista-Leite

  • Institute of Health Sciences (CIIS), Catholic University of Portugal, Lisbon, Portugal

    Ricardo Baptista-Leite

  • University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO, USA

    Joshua A. Barocas & Jay Lemery

  • Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Mauricio L. Barreto, Mauricio Barreto, Tania Araujo-Jorge, Fernando A. Bozza, Ligia Giovanella & Marcus V. Lacerda

  • University of Bahia, Salvador, Brazil

    Mauricio L. Barreto, Mauricio Barreto & Luis Eugenio de Souza

  • New England Complex Systems Institute, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Yaneer Bar-Yam & Gunhild Alvik Nyborg

  • Manhiça Health Research Center (CISM), Maputo, Mozambique

    Quique Bassat & Pedro Aide

  • Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain

    Quique Bassat

  • Pediatrics Department, Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

    Quique Bassat

  • Biomedical Research Consortium in Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP), Madrid, Spain

    Quique Bassat

  • Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Geneva, Switzerland

    Carolina Batista, Tammam Aloudat, Renata Reis & Renata Santos

  • Baraka Impact Finance, Geneva, Switzerland

    Carolina Batista

  • Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO, USA

    Morgan Bazilian

  • National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taipei, Taiwan

    Shu-Ti Chiou

  • Emory School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA

    Carlos del Rio & Carlos del Rio

  • University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

    Gregory J. Dore, C. Raina MacIntyre, Guy B. Marks & Faye McMillan

  • Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Beijing, China

    George F. Gao

  • The O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA

    Lawrence O. Gostin, Ngozi A. Erondu & Rebecca Katz

  • Burnet Institute, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

    Margaret Hellard & Leanne Robinson

  • Department of Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, CO, USA

    Jose L. Jimenez

  • Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, CO, USA

    Jose L. Jimenez

  • Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, India

    Gagandeep Kang

  • Wilton Park, Steyning, UK

    Nancy Lee

  • Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Febrile Illnesses, University Medical Centre, Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Mojca Matičič

  • Faculty of Medicine, University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Mojca Matičič

  • The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, London, UK

    Martin McKee

  • University Teaching Hospital of Butare, Butare, Rwanda

    Sabin Nsanzimana

  • Paris Dauphine University – PSL, Paris, France

    Miquel Oliu-Barton

  • French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Grenoble, France

    Bary Pradelski

  • University College London (UCL), London, UK

    Oksana Pyzik, Rochelle Burgess, Susan Michie, Christina Pagel & Robert West

  • Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Himachal Pradesh, India

    Sunil Raina & Dinesh Kumar

  • James P. Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Sabina Faiz Rashid

  • Plenitud Foundation, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Magdalena Rathe & Laura Rathe

  • University of Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

    Rocio Saenz, Henriette Raventos, Carolina Santamaria-Ulloa & Juan Rafael Vargas

  • Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand

    Sudhvir Singh & Chris Bullen

  • Independent Philosopher, Copenhagen, Denmark

    Malene Trock-Hempler

  • Department of Neurosurgery, Houston Methodist Research Institute, Houston, TX, USA

    Sonia Villapol

  • International Digital Health & AI Research Collaborative (I-DAIR), Geneva, Switzerland

    Peiling Yap & Amandeep Singh Gill

  • University of Global Health Equity, Kigali, Rwanda

    Agnes Binagwaho & Judy Khanyola

  • University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Adeeba Kamarulzaman & Sanjay Rampal

  • Ifakara Health Institute, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

    Salim Abdulla

  • University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

    Sarah Addleman & Jennifer McDonald

  • Baku Health Centre, Baku, Azerbaijan

    Gulnara Aghayeva

  • The University of Manchester, Manchester, UK

    Raymond Agius

  • Mogadishu University, Mogadishu, Somalia

    Mohammed Ahmed

  • Generations for Health, Madrid, Spain

    Mohamed Ahmed Ramy

  • Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden

    Soo Aleman & Anders Vahlne

  • Ministry of Health and Population, Port-au-Prince, Haiti

    Jean-Patrick Alfred

  • Moi University, Eldoret, Kenya

    Shamim Ali

  • Hurlingham National University, Hurlingham, Argentina

    Jorge Aliaga

  • Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, Switzerland

    Sarah L. M. Davis

  • King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Saleh A. Alqahtani

  • Salmaniya Medical Complex, Manama, Bahrain

    Jameela Al-Salman

  • Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana

    John H. Amuasi

  • Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, Sonepat, India

    Anurag Agrawal

  • Community Medicine Department, Faculty of Medicine, Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt

    Wagida Anwar

  • Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, University of The Americas, Santiago, Chile

    Osvaldo Artaza

  • University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

    Leyla Asadi

  • University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, Volta, Ghana

    Yaw Awuku & Davidson Iroko

  • University of Otago, Wellington, New Zealand

    Michael Baker & Amanda Kvalsvig

  • University of Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil

    Lorena Barberia & Deisy Ventura

  • European Public Health Alliance, Brussels, Belgium

    Paul Belcher & Milka Sokolović

  • Ministry of Health and Wellness Belize, Belmopan, Belize

    Lizett Bell

  • Aids Healthcare Foundation, São Paulo, Brazil

    Adele Benzaken

  • Department of Physics, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden

    Emil Bergholtz

  • Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research (CEID), Boston, MA, USA

    Nahid Bhadelia

  • Centre For Ethics, Yenepoya University, Mangaluru, India

    Anant Bhan

  • Smart Phases, Plattsburgh, NY, USA

    Stephane Bilodeau

  • Bitran y Asociados, Santiago, Chile

    Ricardo Bitrán

  • Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands

    Philomena Bluyssen

  • Transmissible, Houten, The Netherlands

    Arnold Bosman

  • Institute of Genetics, Technische Universität Braunschweig, Braunschweig, Germany

    Melanie M. Brinkmann

  • Management Sciences for Health, Medford, MA, USA

    Andrew Brown

  • University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

    Bruce Mellado & Helen Rees

  • Kenya Medical Research Institute, Nairobi, Kenya

    Elizabeth Bukusi, Eleanor Ochodo & Benjamin Tsofa

  • University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Cassino, Italy

    Giorgio Buonanno

  • King’s College London, London, UK

    Matthew Butler

  • Department of Medicine, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Kampala, Uganda

    Pauline Byakika-Kibwika & Bruce J. Kirenga

  • Universidad del Desarrollo, Santiago, Chile

    Baltica Cabieses

  • The Global Fund, Geneva, Switzerland

    Gunilla Carlsson

  • Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, Italy

    Fidelia Cascini & Walter Ricciardi

  • University of Zambia, Lusaka, Zambia

    Chishala Chabala & Choolwe Jacobs

  • Fattouma Bourguiba Teaching Hospital, Monastir, Tunisia

    Mohamed Chakroun

  • Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

    K. K. Cheng

  • Ministry of Health Seychelles, Victoria, Seychelles

    Agnes Chetty

  • National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”, Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Dmytro Chumachenko

  • Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT, USA

    Gregg Consalves

  • University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

    Andrew Conway Morris

  • Cairo University Hospitals, Cairo, Egypt

    Ahmed Cordie & Rahma Mohamed

  • Africa Research Excellence Fund (AREF), London, UK

    Tumani Corrah

  • Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Médicas y Nutrición Salvador Zubirán, Mexico City, Mexico

    Brenda Crabtree-Ramírez

  • Onom Foundation, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Naranjargal Dashdorj

  • Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel

    Nadav Davidovitch & Dorit Nitzan

  • National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Government of India, Delhi, India

    Akshay Chand Dhariwal

  • University of Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

    Elena Druică & Marian-Gabriel Hâncean

  • Koç University İşbank Center for Infectious Diseases, Istanbul, Turkey

    Onder Ergonul

  • Kabul University of Medical Sciences, Kabul, Afghanistan

    Mohammad Yasir Essar

  • University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden

    Andrew Ewing & Jan Löttvall

  • CONICET/National University of Tres de Febrero, Caseros, Argentina

    Daniel Feierstein

  • Federation of American Scientists, Washington, DC, USA

    Eric Feigl-Ding

  • Social Security Board, Belize City, Belize

    Ramon Figueroa

  • The University of the West Indies, Kingston, Jamaica

    John Peter Figueroa

  • National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

    Dale Fisher, Siyan Yi & Yik-Ying Teo

  • Center for the Study of Equity and Governance in Health Systems, Guatemala City, Guatemala

    Walter Flores

  • Biomedical Research and Therapeutic Vaccines Institute, Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela

    David A. Forero-Peña

  • Department of Health Metrics Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

    Howard Frumkin, Simon I. Hay & Ali H. Mokdad

  • National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, Tbilisi, Georgia

    Amiran Gamkrelidze & Natia Skhvitaridze

  • UCSF, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Monica Gandhi & Jaime Sepulveda

  • School of Public Health, Cayetano Heredia University, Lima, Peru

    Patricia Garcia

  • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, USA

    Adolfo García-Sastre

  • MAMC & Associated Hospitals New Delhi, New Delhi, India

    Suneela Garg

  • University of Lomé, Lomé, Togo

    F. A. Gbeasor-Komlanvi

  • Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico

    Carlos Gershenson

  • Organised Medicine Academic Guild—OMAG, Mumbai, India

    Ishwar Gilada

  • Simon Bolivar University, Caracas, Venezuela

    Marino González

  • University of Haifa, Haifa, Israel

    Manfred S. Green

  • University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

    Trisha Greenhalgh & Aris Katzourakis

  • University of Queensland, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

    Paul Griffin

  • University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

    Stephen Griffin

  • National Institute of Infectology Evandro Chagas-Fiocruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Beatriz Grinsztejn

  • Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, India

    Tanu Anand

  • National Institute of Public Health, Cuernavaca, Mexico

    Germán Guerra

  • St Luke’s Medical Center College of Medicine, Quezon City, The Philippines

    Renzo Guinto

  • Department of Public Health, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

    Mariusz Gujski

  • Ankara City Hospital Infectious Diseases and Clinical Mirobiology, Ankara, Turkey

    Rahmet Guner

  • Independent Researcher, Port Louis, Mauritius

    Adam Hamdy

  • Ministry of Health, Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Abusayeed Haniffa

  • Ateneo School of Government, Quezon City, The Philippines

    Kenneth Y. Hartigan-Go

  • Independent Consultant, Cairo, Egypt

    Hoda K. Hassan

  • University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

    Matti T. J. Heino

  • University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA

    Zdenek Hel & Jeanne Marrazzo

  • National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA

    Peter Hotez

  • 19 To Zero, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

    Jia Hu

  • Center for Disease Control and Geohealth Studies, Academy of Sciences and Arts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Mirsada Hukić

  • COHRED, Geneva, Switzerland

    Carel IJsselmuiden

  • Independent Consultant, Cairo, Egypt

    Maged Iskarous

  • International Center for Research on Women, Washington, DC, USA

    Chimaraoke Izugbara

  • Centre for Digital Therapeutics, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Alejandro R. Jadad

  • Aga Khan University, Karachi, Pakistan

    Fyezah Jehan

  • NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York City, NY, USA

    Ayana Jordan

  • School of Medicine and Pharmacy, University Mohammed V, Rabat, Morocco

    Imane Jroundi

  • University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Kevin Kain & C. David Naylor

  • Research Centre of Public Health, Faculty of Health, University of Vlore “Ismail Qemali” Albania, Vlorë, Albania

    Fatjona Kamberi & Enkeleint Mechili

  • Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Moscow, Russian Federation

    Eduard Karamov

  • Division of Infectious Disease & Geographic Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Abraar Karan

  • Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi

    Abigail Kazembe

  • Royal Hospital, Ministry of Health, Muscat, Oman

    Faryal Khamis & Julian Tang

  • Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Komiljon Khamzayev

  • University of Leicester, Leicester, UK

    Kamlesh Khunti

  • African Center for Global Health and Social Transformation, Kampala, Uganda

    Elsie Kiguli-Malwadde

  • Division of Infectious Diseases, Guro Hospital, College of Medicine Korea University, Seoul, Republic of Korea

    Woo Joo Kim

  • Comenius University in Bratislava, Bratislava, Slovakia

    Daniel Klimovský

  • Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, USA

    Brittany L. Kmush

  • University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, Coral Gables, FL, USA

    Felicia Knaul

  • Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Oslo, Norway

    Frederik Kristensen

  • Institute of Family Medicine and Primary Care, Greater Noida, India

    Raman Kumar

  • London School of Economics & Political Science, London, UK

    Arush Lal

  • Bradford Institute for Health Research & Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford, UK

    Tom Lawton

  • St Georges University of London, London, UK

    Anthony J. Leonardi

  • The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

    Yuguo Li

  • University Ziane Achour Djelfa, Djelfa, Algeria

    Mohamed Lounis

  • University of Buenos Aires/Health Systems Global, Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Daniel Maceira

  • Faculty of Social and Human Sciences, Khemis-Miliana University, Khemis Miliana, Algeria

    Azzeddine Madani

  • National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece

    Gkikas Magiorkinis, Georgios Papatheodoridis, Dimitrios Paraskevis, Vana Sypsa & Sotirios Tsiodras

  • Digestive Disease Research Institute Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran

    Reza Malekzadeh

  • Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

    Marc Choisy

  • University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE, USA

    Jasmine R. Marcelin

  • Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA

    Linsey Marr

  • University of Cabo Verde, Praia, Cape Verde

    Antonieta Martina

  • Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health and INCLIVA, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain

    José M. Martín-Moreno

  • Instituto #SaludsinBulos, Madrid, Spain

    Carlos Mateos

  • University of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health, Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic

    Mayfong Mayxay

  • Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, Geneva, Switzerland

    Jean Bapiste Mazarati

  • Institute of Health Research Epidemiological Surveillance and Trainings (IRESSEF), Dakar, Senegal

    Souleymane Mboup

  • Universal Health Monitor, Bethesda, MD, USA

    Andre Medici

  • University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

    Petra Meier

  • King Saud Medical City, Ministry of Health and College of Medicine Alfaisal University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Ziad A. Memish

  • Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, India

    Jaideep Menon

  • International Food Policy Research Institute, New Delhi, India

    Purnima Menon

  • Goldman Hine LLP, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Jonathan Mesiano-Crookston

  • Department of Gastroeterology, University Hospital Center Riejka, Riejka, Croatia

    Ivana Mikolasevic

  • School of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia

    Ognjen Milicevic

  • MaREI Centre, Ryan Institute & School of Engineering, University of Galway, Galway, Ireland

    Asit Kumar Mishra

  • University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

    Michele Monroy-Valle

  • Queensland University of Technolgy, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

    Lidia Morawska

  • Department of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK

    Sterghios A. Moschos

  • Faculty of Medicine, Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt

    Karam Motawea

  • New York State Department of Health, Albany, NY, USA

    Sayed Hamid Mousavi & Jaffer Shah

  • American University of Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon

    Ghina Mumtaz & Nesrine Rizk

  • Faith to Action Network, Nairobi, Kenya

    Peter K. Munene

  • International University of Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain

    Carmen Muñoz Almagro

  • IntraHealth International, Nairobi, Kenya

    Janet Muriuki

  • African Population and Health Research Center, Nairobi, Kenya

    Sylvia Muyingo

  • Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

    Nicaise Ndembi

  • Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic

    Juraj Nemec

  • Institute of Hydromechanics, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine

    Igor Nesteruk

  • Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA

    Christine Ngaruiya & Sandra A. Springer

  • International Livestock Research Institute, Nairobi, Kenya

    Hung Nguyen

  • University Clinic of Gastroenterohepatology, Faculty of Medicine, University “Ss. Cyril and Methodius”, Skopje, Republic of Macedonia

    Dafina Nikolova

  • University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway

    Ole Norheim

  • College of Dentistry, Dar Al Uloom University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Mohammed Noushad

  • Congolese Foundation for Medical Research, Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

    Francine Ntoumi

  • Institute of Tropical Medicine, University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany

    Francine Ntoumi

  • Covid Action Group, World Health Network, Son, Norway

    Gunhild Alvik Nyborg

  • Department of Infectious Diseases, Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Marmara University, Istanbul, Turkey

    Zekaver Odabasi

  • Effective Basic Services (eBASE) Africa, Bamenda, Cameroon

    Mbah Patrick Okwen

  • University of Geneva, Institute of Global Health, Geneva, Switzerland

    Keiser Olivia

  • Franciscus Gasthuis en Vlietland, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

    David S. Y. Ong

  • Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI, USA

    Ijeoma Opara

  • International Independent Expert on Health Systems, Managua, Nicaragua

    Miguel Orozco

  • Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine, Sendai, Japan

    Hitoshi Oshitani

  • McGill School of Population and Global Health, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Madhukar Pai

  • Training for Health Equity Network: THEnet, New York City, NY, USA

    Björg Pálsdóttir

  • Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Jeanna Parsons Leigh

  • Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative, Geneva, Switzerland

    Bernard Pécoul

  • ifo Institute at the University of Munich, Munich, Germany

    Andreas Peichl

  • Two Oceans in Health, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    Eddy Perez-Then

  • Vietnam One Health University Network (VOHUN), Hanoi University of Public Health (HUPH), Hanoi, Vietnam

    Phuc Pham Duc

  • Molinari Economic Institute, Paris, France

    Cécile Philippe

  • CIMA, UMI-IFAECI/CNRS, FCEyN, Universidad de Buenos Aires-UBA/CONICET, Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Andrea Pineda Rojas

  • National Health Care for the Homeless Council, Nashville, TN, USA

    Courtney Pladsen

  • Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, UK

    Anton Pozniak

  • INFIQC-CONICET, National University of Córdoba, Córdoba, Argentina

    Rodrigo Quiroga

  • Department of Botany, University of Chakwal, Chakwal, Pakistan

    Huma Qureshi

  • Brown University, Providence, RI, USA

    Megan Ranney

  • Institute for Global Health and Development, Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

    Magda Robalo

  • NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK

    Eleanor Robertson

  • Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

    Casper Rokx

  • Africa Europe Foundation, Brussels, Belgium

    Tamsin Ros

  • Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway

    John-Arne Røttingen

  • Kohelet Policy Forum, Jerusalem, Israel

    Meir Rubin

  • Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand

    Kiat Ruxrungtam & Poovorawan Yong

  • Research Institute of Virology under the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    Shakhlo Sadirova

  • Child Health Research Foundation, Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Senjuti Saha

  • National Institute of Public Health, Mexico City, Mexico

    Nelly Salgado

  • Center of Molecular Immunology, La Havana, Cuba

    Lizet Sanchez

  • University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

    Thurka Sangaramoorthy

  • Internal Medicine Department, Hamad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar

    Bisher Sawaf

  • Technical University of Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany

    Matthias F. Schneider

  • University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA, USA

    Robert T. Schooley & Steffanie Strathdee

  • Infectious Disease Department, Izmir Katip Celebi University Ataturk Training and Research Hospital, Izmir, Turkey

    Alper Sener

  • Faculty of Medicine, Syrian Private University, Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic

    Mosa Shibani

  • Department of Psychiatry, Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital, Srinagar, India

    Sheikh Shoib

  • Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), Lusaka, Zambia

    Izukanji Sikazwe

  • The Office of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, Vilnius, Lithuania

    Aistis Šimaitis

  • CORE Group Polio Project India, Delhi, India

    Roma Solomon

  • Independent Consultant, Quito, Ecuador

    Xavier Solórzano

  • Institute of Experimental Psychology, Centre of Social and Psychological Sciences, Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava, Slovakia

    Jakub Šrol

  • Dublin City University, Dublin, Ireland

    Anthony Staines

  • University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

    Henry T. Stelfox & Joe Vipond

  • Institute for Research, Development and Innovation, International Medical University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Lokman Hakim Sulaiman

  • Department of Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

    Brett Sutton

  • Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway

    Dag Svanæs

  • Faculty of Medicine, Aleppo University, Aleppo, Syrian Arab Republic

    Sarya Swed

  • Global Health Literacy Academy, Risskov, Denmark

    Kristine Sørensen

  • African Union, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

    Raji Tajudeen

  • University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

    Amy Tan

  • Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences, Bern, Switzerland

    Marcel Tanner

  • Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, India

    Tavpritesh Sethi

  • Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University, Nairobi, Kenya

    Marleen Temmerman

  • Burnet Institute Myanmar, Yangon, Myanmar

    Kyu Kyu Than

  • Institute for Health Sciences Research (CNRST/IRSS), Nanoro, Burkina Faso

    Halidou Tinto

  • People’s Health Movement, Abomey-Calavi, Benin

    Sênoudé Pacôme Tomètissi

  • Fundacion Octaedro, Quito, Ecuador

    Irene Torres

  • Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan, Thimphu, Bhutan

    K. P. Tshering

  • Antioquia University, Medellin, Colombia

    Ivan Dario Velez Bernal

  • Mälardalens University, Mälardalens, Sweden

    Sarah Wamala-Andersson

  • Technical University of Denmark, Kongens Lyngby, Denmark

    Pawel Wargocki

  • University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

    Angela Weyand

  • Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

    Trenton M. White

  • Bruegel Free University of Brussels, Brussels, Belgium

    Guntram Wolff

  • College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering, Peking University, Beijing, China

    Maosheng Yao

  • University of Bath, Bath, UK

    Christian A. Yates

  • African Forum for Research and Education in Health, Kumasi, Ghana

    Georgina Yeboah

  • National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Singapore, Singapore

    Leo Yee-Sin

  • Gobierna Consulting Firm, Lima, Peru

    Victor Zamora-Mesía

  • Department of Infectious Diseases, Odense University Hospital, Odense, Denmark

    Anne Øvrehus

    • This study was led by four co-chairs (J.V.L., A.B., A.K. and A.E.-M.) who were part of a core group of 40 co-authors (J.V.L., D.R., C.J.K., S.A.K., L.J.A.R., G.A., R.B.L., J.A.B., M.L.B., Y.B.-Y., Q.B., C.B., M.B., S.-T.C., C.d.R., G.J.D., G.G., L.O.G., M.H., J.L.J., C.K., N.L., M.M., M.M.K., S.N., M.O.B., B.P., O.P., K.R., S.R., S.R., M.R., R.S., S.S., M.T.-H., S.V., P.Y., A.B., A.K. and A.E.-M.). The co-chairs regularly updated the core group members by email and J.V.L. led an online consensus meeting hosted by Wilton Park in March 2022. D.R., the lead chair (J.V.L.) and T.M.W. led the methodology. J.V.L., D.R., T.M.W. and C.J.K. reviewed all comments submitted as part of the three survey rounds. J.V.L., C.J.K. and T.M.W. reviewed all comments sent directly by email. J.V.L., D.R., C.J.K., T.M.W. and K.R. reviewed all comments from the peer reviewers. All COVID-19 Consensus Statement Panel members had the opportunity to review the full draft of the manuscript and provide three rounds of comments through QualtricsXM. Those fulfilling authorship criteria are named (n = 364).

    Sources

    1/ https://Google.com/

    2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05398-2

    The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

    What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

    Related Topics: