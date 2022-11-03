





Disclosure: The American Cancer Society funded this study. Rees-Punia does not report related financial disclosures.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Older cancer survivors have a higher risk of pelvic and vertebral fractures than older people without a history of cancer, study said at JAMA Oncology Indicated. The increased risk of fracture is most pronounced in older patients diagnosed within the last 5 years and those who received prior chemotherapy.





Data obtained from Rees-Punia E et al. JAMA Oncol. 2022; doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2022.5153.



Survivors who have ever smoked are at increased risk, and there is some evidence that physical activity may be associated with reduced risk, the researchers noted. Background Erica Reese-PuniaMD, MPH, He is a senior chief scientist at the American Cancer Society, whose research focuses on improving the quality of life for patients after a cancer diagnosis. Erika Reese Punia

Pelvic and vertebral fractures have implications beyond the hassle of treating fractures in older patients, she said. “Pelvis and spinal fracture It can cause many problems down the road, including rising health care costs, limited mobility, and, as some studies suggest, an increased risk of early death. We wanted to understand whether there is an increased risk of these fractures and, if so, what factors might be associated with a reduced risk.” methodology Using data related to Medicare claims from 1999 to 2017, Rees-Punia et al. A longitudinal cohort study of Caucasians (97.9%) was conducted. . The researchers sought to identify associations between subsequent fractures and cancer history, time since diagnosis, and cancer stage. They also looked at the possible influence of clinical factors, such as modifiable behavior, cancer type, and treatment type. The risk of pelvic, radial, vertebral, or generalized frailty-related fractures served as the study’s primary outcome measure. Main findings The analysis showed that 12,943 study participants had a frailty-related fracture during the study period. Researchers observed that cancer survivors diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer within five years of the fracture event had a higher risk of fracture compared to adults with no cancer history (HR = 2.12; 95% CI 1.75–2.58). Consequently, cancer survivors with recently diagnosed advanced-stage cancer for both vertebral fractures (HR = 2.46; 95% CI, 1.93-3.13) and pelvic fractures (HR = 2.46; 95% CI, 1.84-3.29) adults with no history of cancer. Older cancer survivors who received chemotherapy had an increased risk of fracture, peaking within 5 years of diagnosis (HR = 1.31; 95% CI, 1.09-1.57) and decreasing 5 years or more after diagnosis. (HR = 1.22; 95% CI, 0.99). -1.51). Researchers found that older cancer survivors who smoked had a significantly higher risk (HR = 2.27; 95% CI, 1.55-3.33), whereas physically active cancer survivors had a lower risk (HR = 0.76; 95% CI, 0.54-1.07). >5 years after diagnosis that did not reach statistical significance. clinical significance Rees-Punia says high rates of osteoporosis and low muscle mass are the leading causes of fractures in older patients. Balance problems and unpredictable gait associated with chemotherapy in cancer survivors changes in blood pressure can also affect fracture risk, she added. Her group plans to investigate fracture risk further. cancer survivor By examining the effects of aerobic exercise and strength training as part of future research. Rees-Punia told Healio: “Fracture prevention programs for survivors may include smoking cessation programs and referrals to physical activity by cancer movement specialists.” For more information : Erica lease-Puniadoctorate, Department of Population Science, American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Kennesaw, GA 30144, NW; Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20221103/older-cancer-survivors-at-higher-risk-for-bone-fracture

