



November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The American Lung Association promotes lung cancer screening as an “opportunity to save more lives.” According to the American Lung Association, one person in the United States is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in this country. Dr. Jacob Sands is an internal thoracic oncologist. “Unfortunately, lung cancer is an asymptomatic diagnosis and is usually at an early stage, so it is often diagnosed only after it has spread,” said Sands. “Lung screening is a way to detect it early and it is still curable. So it is very important for our audience to know about savedbythescan.org. Because if so, it’s very important to have that screening scan so that even if lung cancer does occur, it can be diagnosed when it can be treated. ALA is thesave by scanMovement. Since the initiative was launched five years ago, the campaign has encouraged thousands of people, including lung cancer survivor Dennis Lee, to get screened to detect disease early. rice field. “I saw a billboard on the side of the road talking about early detection of lung cancer,” Lee said. “I’m a long time smoker, smoked between the ages of 14 and 54. Then I quit. Then I saw a sign on the side of the road. I was stuck in traffic on my way home from work. I had a chance to read it and I said, OK, I think I need to get it done. I didn’t even know he had a CT scan before seeing him. According to the CDC, 9 out of 10 lung cancers are caused by smoking and should be avoided or quit. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography or CT scans for people who have ever smoked, especially those between age 50 and age 80. . Dr. AS Ella Kazerooni is Professor of Radiology at the University of Michigan. “We talk about individuals who are at high risk of smoking. They smoke what they call pack-years. It’s the number of smoking years multiplied by the number of packs smoked per day,” said Kazerooni. “Thus, smoking 20 pack years or more is considered an increased risk of lung cancer. If you have any questions, talk to your doctor to find out more. The good news is that smoking in the United States The number of individuals with cancer is declining and continues to decline due to many public health efforts and working with individuals and patients to do so. However, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women, and among women, lung cancer outnumbers breast cancer each year. I don’t think you realize that you’re killing women. About 6,900 men and 7,300 women are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, and about 4,000 men and 3,800 women die from the disease, according to the New York State Department of Health. Lung cancer mortality rates for men and women have declined since her 1995, but the decline for women has been slower. The ALA says that if lung cancer is found early, before it spreads, the chances of surviving five years or more improve to 61%. However, less than 6% of her eligible Americans are screened for lung cancer.

