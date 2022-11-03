Majority of Australian population have COVID: seroprevalence study

news

More than 8 in 10 people may have the disease at some point, and it is now the third leading cause of death in the nation.

Kobe, 11, undergoes a blood test at Children’s Hospital in Westmead as part of a seroprevalence study. (Image: Courtesy)



Official case numbers continue to significantly underestimate the spread of COVID-19 in the community, suggests results from a newly released seroprevalence study.





The study, produced by the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) and the Kirby Institute, shows that at least 65% of Australian adults were infected with SARS-CoV-2 by the end of August 2022.





This proportion has increased by about 20% since the last survey three months ago, indicating that at least one-fifth of the population had been exposed to the virus during that period.





but, researchers say The true cumulative prevalence of COVID is likely to be even higher, as 15-20% of infections “may be missed in these seroprevalence estimates.”





As part of the study, two types of antibodies were tested: antibodies to the viral nucleocapsid protein, which is indicative of past infection, and antibodies to the spike protein, which can be indicative of past infection and/or vaccination.





another Seroprevalence studies in children and adolescents They also found that at least 64% of 0-19 year olds in Australia have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, suggesting again that the figure underestimates the true scale of the infection. doing.





“Spike antibodies were universally detected in vaccinated individuals, but, as expected, 65% of vaccinated individuals also had nucleocapsid antibodies, indicative of past infection. I will,” writes the author.





“At least 38% of children whose parents reported no previous infection had evidence of infection due to the presence of nucleocapsid antibodies, suggesting an asymptomatic or mild infection that may have gone unrecognized. doing.





“Among all children, the true cumulative SARS-CoV-2 infection rate may be higher than indicated by the nucleocapsid seroprevalence. The data suggest that the sensitivity for detecting nucleocapsid antibodies in adults is about 84%.”





Evidence also suggests that nucleocapsid antibodies are produced at lower levels and decline faster in people infected after vaccination than in unvaccinated people, detecting previous infections. This further reduces the sensitivity of the nucleocapsid antibody assay during testing.





Four out of five unimmunized children showed signs of previous infection, and teenagers aged 16–17 years had the highest prevalence of nucleocapsid antibodies at 83%.





The survey was released around the same time as the most recent survey. Monthly COVID-19 Mortality Assessment Report The Actuaries Institute found that the excess mortality rate was 14% higher in the first seven months of 2022, equivalent to 13,700 deaths.





More than half of these deaths (7070) were directly caused by COVID-19, including 123 with prolonged COVID.





“Excess deaths” from causes other than COVID-19 include:





Ischemic heart disease (1200 more deaths than expected)

Cerebrovascular disease (>450)

Diabetes (400 and above)

Dementia (800+)

Physician-approved deaths from causes not specified in the ABS (>2800)

Mortality by coroner (800 more).

A release from the lab said there are multiple factors that could cause the “non-COVID-19” excess deaths during this period.

Post-COVID-19 sequelae (COVID-caused conditions)

Delayed death from other causes

delay in emergency care

delay in routine care

Increased drug or alcohol use.

Karen Cutter, a spokesperson for the institute’s COVID-19 Deaths Working Group, said it was not possible to determine from the data whether “any or all of these issues” were causing excess non-COVID-19 deaths. Said it was impossible.

but, as in previous reportsthe Institute said post-COVID-19 sequelae likely had a “high” impact on this category.

About 13,350 COVID-19 deaths were recorded by state and territory health departments in the first 10 months of 2022, including 3,550 people who died “of COVID”, according to the Institute. I’m assuming it’s included.

Nevertheless, an estimated 9800 deaths still leave COVID as the estimated third leading cause of death in 2022, behind dementia and ischemic heart disease.

Australia’s mortality rate is 2020 is the lowest ever, the trend is now significantly reversed. So far, all but one of his weeks in 2022 have had excess deaths above his 97.5th percentile.

And it could get even worse in the coming months, as New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kelly Chant joined her Victorian counterpart in warning: Imminent wave of COVID Enhanced by XBB and BQ.1 Omicron subvariants.

“The number of COVID cases is increasing and we are beginning to see changes in the prevalent strains in New South Wales, indicating that we are entering the next wave of COVID.” she said.

“With all the local information we have and what’s happening abroad, we believe that COVID cases will increase in the coming weeks.

“Make sure you’re vaccinated. This is the best protection, including against the latest variants.

Both XBB and BQ.1 have demonstrated the ability to circumvent immunity conferred by previous infection and vaccination, but protection against severe disease remains strong, especially for those who have recently received booster doses. could be.

