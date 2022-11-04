Risk increases with years of drinking — ScienceDaily





A study published online November 2, 2022 found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy alcohol have more alcohol as young adults than those who drink lightly or never. You may be more likely to develop a stroke. neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The risk of stroke increased with more years of reporting moderate or heavy drinking.

“The incidence of stroke in young adults has been increasing over the past few decades, and stroke in young adults causes death and serious disability,” said Eue-Keun Choi, study author at Seoul National University in South Korea. medical doctor says: “If stroke can be prevented in young adults by reducing alcohol consumption, it could have a significant impact on individual health and the overall burden of stroke on society.” In this study, we examined the records of people in their 20s and 30s who underwent quarterly physical examinations from the Korean National Health Database. They were asked about their alcohol consumption each year. They were followed for an average of 6 years. They were asked how many days per week they drank alcohol and how many standard drinks they had per serving. . That equates to 15 ounces a day, or a little more than 1 scoop a day. A standard US drink contains about 14 grams of alcohol, equivalent to 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, and 1.5 ounces of liqueur. Over 1.5 million people participated in this study. A total of 3,153 people had a stroke during the study. Those who were moderate to heavy drinkers over the two years of the study were about 20% more likely to have a stroke than light drinkers or those who drank no alcohol. was a drinker of less than 105 grams per day, or less than 15 ounces per day. As the number of years of moderate to heavy drinking increased, so did the risk of stroke. Those who continued moderate to heavy drinking for two years had a 19% increased risk, those who had three years had a 22% increased risk, and those who had four years had a 23% increased risk. These results were obtained after the researchers considered other factors that may influence stroke risk, such as high blood pressure, smoking, and body mass index. This association was primarily due to increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke, or stroke due to intracerebral hemorrhage. For any type of stroke, 4 years of moderate to heavy drinking was associated with a stroke rate of 0.51 per 1,000 person-years, compared with 0.48 for 3 years, 0.43 for 2 years, 0.37 for 1 year, and 0.37 for 1 year. It was 0.31 at zero. Person-years represent both the number of people who participated in the study and the time each person spent on the study. “Since more than 90% of the overall stroke burden can be attributed to potentially modifiable risk factors, including alcohol consumption, stroke in young adults limits activity during the most productive times. “We need to emphasize consumption among young people who drink as part of strategies to prevent stroke,” Choi said. said. A limitation of this study was that only Koreans were included, so the results may not apply to people of other races or ethnicities. It may not be. This research was supported by the Korea Medical Device Development Fund and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

Story source: material provided by American Neurological Association. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

