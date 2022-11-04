Health
‘Unprecedented amount’ in children’s hospitals as RSV rampages – KIRO 7 News Seattle
Respiratory viruses are wreaking havoc on children and children’s hospitals. His family has been waiting in the emergency room for more than five hours, and doctors say he is in the midst of an unusual surge in children getting very sick.
The virus causing all the trouble is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Children’s hospitals in western Washington are operating at or above maximum capacity.
According to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, 212 children visited the emergency department on Wednesday for treatment. This is about 70% more than normal.
“The average wait time in the ED lobby was 5-6 hours at any given time this week,” spokeswoman Kalyn Kinomoto said in an email. She said it was due to an “unprecedented amount of children with respiratory diseases.”
A spokeswoman for Seattle Children’s Hospital said emergency department capacity fluctuated between 200% and 300%, reaching record numbers.
Gig Harbor parents Kyle Pease and Chelsea Pease noticed their six-month-old baby was having trouble breathing last week. They took their boy, Tez, to the pediatrician, who told them to take him to the emergency room.
“I walked through the ER waiting room (on the Mary Bridge) and there were like 60 or 70 people waiting to get their kid in the hospital. “I’m glad I got to the room,” Pease said.
Tez has now been hospitalized for eight days after being diagnosed with RSV. He also developed pneumonia.
“He’s now hooked up to oxygen and that’s what’s driving him forward,” Pease said. “Considering how much it’s attacking his lungs and how difficult it is for him to breathe, it’s very serious and frightening.”
Tez was born prematurely at 26 weeks, so the Peases say they are taking every precaution to keep him healthy.
“There are no grocery stores or restaurants or anything like that,” said her mother, Chelsea Pease, but Tez still got sick.
At Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Dr. Elizabeth Mead is the Medical Director of Quality Pediatrics.
“I’ve been working in hospital pediatrics for 15 years[and]have never seen an RSV season like it is now,” Mead said. “All the hospitals that treat children in our area have been at capacity for the last few weeks,” she said.
In older children, she said, the virus usually causes mild cold-like symptoms.
“We think this could be a particularly virulent or potent strain of RSV, so it could be more contagious,” Meade said.
She says it’s very important to keep children at home if they have respiratory symptoms.
“I don’t go to daycare, I don’t go to school,” Mead said.
Kyle and Chelsea Pease say they want other families to know what’s going on.
“Unprecedented Volume” at Mary Bridge Children’s rn.so many children are sick #RSV.
Seattle Children’s says occupancy is 200-300%.
Six-month-old Tez from Gig Harbor has been in the hospital for eight days, and his parents want you to know how serious this spike is. pic.twitter.com/UkhDKc2Qzn
— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) November 3, 2022
“This is without a doubt the most extreme virus we have come across,” said Kyle Pease. He said Tez was showing signs of recovery, but the situation was still “a roller coaster from worst to worst and worst to worst.”
“We need to be able to provide resources for sick children.
Mary Bridges says taking children to emergency care instead of the ER can reduce hospital load when possible.
Mary Bridge is next advice About where to seek care:
Emergency rooms are for medical conditions and injuries that threaten life or limb. A great option if you need immediate medical attention. These conditions are:
- difficulty breathing
- loss of consciousness
- seizure
- severe abdominal pain
- severe allergic reaction
- severe burns
- severe skin infections
- Sudden visual change
- high fever with headache
- A fast heartbeat that never slows down
- severe dehydration
- persistent dizziness
Emergency care is for illnesses and injuries that are not immediately life threatening but need to be treated today.
These include:
- cold and flu symptoms
- ear pain
- Minor burns and bruises
- simple scratches and abrasions
- sore throat
- Wheezing
- cough
- fever
- minor head injury
- sprain
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- mild dehydration
- COVID-19 symptom test
- Pediatric Virtual Care
©2022 Cox Media Group
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/unprecedented-volumes-childrens-hospitals-rsv-surge-rages/CBO533NR5JHBHGQ64ESQ7PNIRI/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Unprecedented amount’ in children’s hospitals as RSV rampages – KIRO 7 News Seattle
- GOP House candidate Brandon Williams slams Donald Trump for Jan. 6 attack
- Risk increases with years of drinking — ScienceDaily
- I’m being sent home for ‘revealing’ outfits: OnlyFans model Marie Dee
- PM Modi congratulates Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory
- Ukraine’s latest war: Allegations of Russian drone strikes against UK ‘designed to distract’ from battlefield casualties | world news
- Paul Pelosi attack suspect was in US illegally, DHS says
- Illinois Mens Tennis to Florida, Michigan
- Weapon Tier List: Ranking All Weapons Best to Worst – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide
- Martine Croxalls’ gleeful comment on Boris failed BBC standards of impartiality – report | United Kingdom | New
- Cornell Fashion Organizations Join Forces to Host Gala at Milstein Hall
- Iowa Republicans rally with former President Trump in Sioux City