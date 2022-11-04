Health
Who Should Get the Flu Vaccine and Why? Our Medical Analyst Explains
CNN
—
Welcome to this year’s flu season.
This year’s flu strain has already begun to spread across the United States, according to. New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThere have been at least 880,000 flu cases, nearly 7,000 hospitalizations, and sadly 360 flu deaths this fall, including one child death. Since 2009, during the H1N1 swine flu pandemic, This many cases of influenza at such an early age in season.
Despite these numbers, many people are wondering if the flu is really that serious of a disease. What? Can I get the flu from the vaccine? If I get the Covid vaccine, do I still need the flu vaccine?
To answer these questions and more, we spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health expert, George She is Professor of Health Policy and Management at the University of Washington’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.she is also the author of “Lifeline: A Physician’s Journey in the Battle for Public Health”.
CNN: Is the flu a serious illness? What symptoms do people experience?
AS Dr. Liana Wen: It can certainly be serious.of Estimation of CDC The flu caused 9 to 41 million illnesses, 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually across the United States between 2010 and 2020.
flu symptoms Fever, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, cough, runny nose, etc. Most people recover within a few days, but some people feel unwell for 10 days to 2 weeks after symptoms appear. Some people develop complications such as sinus and ear infections, pneumonia, and brain inflammation. For example, people with chronic lung disease or heart disease may be made worse by the flu.
Even generally healthy people can become seriously ill because of the flu. However, those who are particularly susceptible to severe outcomes include those over the age of 65, young children under the age of 2, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions.
CNN: What are the benefits of the vaccine, especially if some people get the flu despite being vaccinated?
Wen: Flu vaccines do two things. First and most importantly, it reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Second, it can also reduce your chances of getting sick with the flu at all.
In some ways, this is not much different than the Covid-19 vaccine. The most important reason to get vaccinated against both influenza and coronavirus is to prevent severe illness.new data presented at Latest Morbidity and Mortality Reports from CDC Shows flu vaccine for this year Reduced risk of hospitalization by approximately 50%A 2018 study found that people who were vaccinated against the flu were 59% less likely to be admitted to the ICU for the flu than those who were not vaccinated.
Vaccine effectiveness depends on how well the vaccine is matched to the circulating influenza strain.of Cited by the CDC Vaccine efficacy against ‘medical-associated illnesses’ ranged from 23% to 61%, depending on year and vaccine strain match. Therefore, it is true that even if you get the flu vaccine, you can still get the flu. But vaccines reduce that chance — and, crucially, it reduces your chances of getting very sick.
Another thing to consider is that there are many other A virus that causes flu-like symptomsInfluenza vaccines help prevent viral infections caused by influenza, but there are many other causes of viral syndromes, including adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, and parainfluenza. These other viruses also spread easily and there is no vaccine for them. I often hear from patients that they do not want to get the flu vaccine again because they got the flu in the same year they got the flu vaccine. But when asked if they were actually diagnosed with the flu, or if they simply had flu-like symptoms, they would likely say the latter.
CNN: Should children and pregnant women also get the flu vaccine?
Wen: absolutely. These are groups that can have particularly serious consequences, so getting the flu vaccine is very important.
1 study A flu vaccine was found to reduce a child’s risk of life-threatening severe flu by 75%. another They found that children’s flu-related emergency room visits were halved.
Similar results are seen in pregnant women. not only, Flu vaccine protects pregnant womenGetting vaccinated during pregnancy also helps protect your baby from influenza during the first few months of life. This is important because babies cannot get the flu vaccine until they are over 6 months old.
CNN: Can you get the flu from the vaccine?
Wen: no, flu vaccine inactivated vaccineThis means that it does not contain live viruses and therefore will not cause flu. It is also a very well-tolerated vaccine, and the most common side effect is that the injection site discomfort disappears in her one day.
CNN: If I get the Covid-19 vaccine, do I still need the flu vaccine?
Wen: yes. Different vaccines target different viruses. Covid vaccines can help protect against Covid, but they cannot protect against the flu and vice versa. Covid vaccine can be received (or bivalent booster) at a separate injection site at the same time as the flu vaccine.
CNN: Some people waited until later in the flu season to get their flu vaccine. is this a good idea?
Wen: At this time, no, because it is clear that the flu season will start earlier than usual. Cases are already high and it takes about two weeks after vaccination to reach optimal immune protection. For those who have not yet received the flu vaccine, it is recommended that they do so now.
CNN: What should I know about treating flu?
Wen: Most cases of influenza can be treated with symptomatic treatment. This means patients are rested, hydrated, and treated for symptoms. For example, fever reducers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen.there is also antiviral therapy Available. These are very important for people who are at high risk for severe flu complications or who are very sick. The sooner such treatment, the better. The oral drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu) can also be given to low-risk patients within 48 hours of symptom onset.
I encourage everyone to plan for the flu, just as they should plan for Covid. Please consult. Know how to get tested and where you can get treatment, including after hours and on weekends.
CNN: How can I prevent getting the flu?
Wen: Influenza is mainly transmitted by droplets — When an infected person coughs or sneezes, these droplets can land on someone nearby. It is also possible that the droplets land on a surface, from where someone touches it, and then become infected after touching their nose, mouth, or eyes.
You can reduce the spread of the flu by staying away from others while you have symptoms. We all cough and sneeze into our elbows and tissues and should wash our hands frequently, including after touching high-touch surfaces. You should consider wearing a mask to reduce your chances of contracting viral illnesses such as the flu. Get vaccinated of course!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/03/health/influenza-vaccine-covid-health-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who Should Get the Flu Vaccine and Why? Our Medical Analyst Explains
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Pacific Ocean west of San Diego ROCK 105.3.1 Update
- Imran Khan injured in apparent assassination attempt
- No. 16 Field Hockey Beats Roanoke 3-0 in Semifinal
- ‘Unprecedented amount’ in children’s hospitals as RSV rampages – KIRO 7 News Seattle
- GOP House candidate Brandon Williams slams Donald Trump for Jan. 6 attack
- Risk increases with years of drinking — ScienceDaily
- I’m being sent home for ‘revealing’ outfits: OnlyFans model Marie Dee
- PM Modi congratulates Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory
- Ukraine’s latest war: Allegations of Russian drone strikes against UK ‘designed to distract’ from battlefield casualties | world news
- Paul Pelosi attack suspect was in US illegally, DHS says
- Illinois Mens Tennis to Florida, Michigan