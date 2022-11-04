Health
TikTok Weight Loss Tips Cause Type 2 Diabetes Drug Shortage
The shortage of a key drug used by people with type 2 diabetes in New Zealand is due to a surge in global demand for the weight-loss drug used by the US celebrity.
Local Democracy Reporter Stephen Forbes
Billionaire Elon Musk attributed his new “fit, ripped health” look to diabetes drug Wegobee in a recent Twitter post.
News broke last month that thousands of diabetics could be affected by a shortage of another GLP-1 agonist diabetes drug, Trulicity (dulaglutide).
With a global supply shortage of GLP-1 agonist drugs expected to last until next year, manufacturer Lilly has asked health care providers in New Zealand to consider not prescribing Trulicity to new patients.
According to Pharmac, 14,000 kiwi diabetics are currently prescribed the drug. CEO Sarah Fitt said the company is working with Eli Lilly to explore all possible alternatives.
But the surge in demand for GLP-1 agonist drugs for weight loss is being fueled by people talking about them on TikTok and other social media platforms.
These drugs are marketed under different brand names, from Trulicity (dulaglutide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) to Wegobee (semaglutide). Elon Musk has admitted to taking Wegobee, but the Kardashians attribute his weight loss to diet and exercise.
Manukau County resident Graham King was diagnosed with diabetes in 1990 and started taking dulaglutide this year. He said his insulin intake had been halved and he had lost 15kg since he started taking it.
King said the drug changed his life and worries people who use it “off label” for weight loss.
“Dulaglutide is so good at treating diabetes that you just can’t help but be annoyed by it,” King said.
“It should only be used for medical purposes, not just as a weight loss drug.
According to Ministry of Health statistics, there are 277,803 people with diabetes in Aotearoa in 2020, and 47,988 people in Manukau County alone.
Dr David Simmons is a professor at the University of Western Sydney School of Medicine, previously worked as a specialist in Manukau County and is an internationally recognized diabetes expert.
He said there has been a marked increase in global demand for the drug as a weight loss aid, and the shortage experienced by diabetics in New Zealand is being felt in Australia as well.
Simmons said the fact that such drugs are effective in both treating diabetes and weight loss is behind the surge in global demand.
“However [the shortage is] “It’s definitely for non-diabetic use,” he said. “People know about this group of drugs and it works.”
He said diabetes and obesity are major problems in most Western countries, and it’s no surprise that people are keen to use them.
“That’s understandable, but the current supply problem is a direct result of that,” Simmons said.
He said people with diabetes should go to the front of the line during such shortages.
“Diabetic patients need this drug to reduce complications such as hypoglycemia, so they should be prioritized.”
His thoughts are shared by Heather Verry, CEO of Diabetes New Zealand.
“It’s sad that these type 2 diabetics don’t have access to very good drugs,” she said.
In New Zealand, Trulicity (dulaglutide) is restricted to people with type 2 diabetes who meet strict criteria, Verry said.
She added that people with type 2 diabetes should have access first.
Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air.
