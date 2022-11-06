Is the long COVID just another form of chronic fatigue?

Cleveland, Ohio—As Scientists Struggle to Solve Mysteries It cannot be ignored that most people suffering from COVID-19 have something in common. Symptoms – debilitating fatigue.

Researchers as much as 85% In some people with long-term COVID-19, severe fatigue can prevent them from working or managing even simple daily tasks. Even taking a shower is simply too taxing, according to some patient reports.

What many may not realize is that long before COVID, after various illnesses, injuries, or infections, some patients experienced persistent and debilitating fatigue, brain fog, and muscle pain. , reported the same symptoms, including intolerance to exercise.Collectively, these conditions Infection-related chronic diseases, including myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. But until recently, the medical community devoted few resources to understanding their causes, and they were largely ignored.

Then COVID came and Science began to pay more attention.

“The best-studied viral or bacterial pathogens of the last decade are associated with the development of chronic symptoms in a subset of infected patients.” Said Amy Proalmicrobiologist Polybio Research Foundation in the talk with Global Interdependence CenterShe cited syndromes caused by Ebola, Zika and dengue, including ME/CFS. Long COVID is now thought to be the latest on that list, and patients and physicians are confident that increased investment in understanding and treating long COVID will also benefit other post-infection chronic diseases. I am hoping for

‘While the prolonged COVID outbreak can be seen as a novelty or a mystery, it is actually a well-known phenomenon,’ said Proal.

A disease that is largely ignored

despite the fact that 2015 report by the Institute of Medicine An estimated 836,000 to 2.5 million Americans suffer from myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, and the community of physicians and researchers who study and treat this disease, and the vast majority of patients, pre-pandemic I struggled to be taken seriously.Patients can in every head, They were unmotivated and didn’t even say that starting to exercise more would make them feel better.

Part of the problem is the lack of medical education on disability. Less than a third of his medical school contains information specific to her ME/CFS, and only 40% of medical textbooks contain information on the condition. The IOM report noted that “there is a lack of understanding among health care providers about the diagnosis and treatment of this condition, and there is skepticism about whether it is actually a medical condition… believes it is a psychiatric/psychological illness or at least has a psychiatric/psychological component.”

New virus, same disease?

For most of its history, ME/CFS has had no clear definition and diagnostic criteria. There was no unified theory of what was happening. The result was a lack of buy-in from the medical and scientific community, financially binding researchers’ hands and making patients suffer. validate them symptoms.

But with the advent of long COVID, all of that is starting to change. The sudden wave of people reporting the same symptoms, and the sheer scope of the problem, has rapidly increased the urgency for a solution, prompting the U.S. government to take dozens to understand the disease and develop potential treatments. Billions of dollars are now being spent.

Given the many similarities between prolonged COVID and ME/CFS, some have wondered if prolonged COVID is simply another form of post-infection fatigue, but there is no clear cause and what There are millions of potential research targets.

For those who have dedicated their lives to unraveling the mysteries of ME/CFS, this is a great boon for research and an opportunity to finally uncover the biological underpinnings of the disorder that they have so far overlooked.

“The most positive thing to come out of prolonged COVID is that the very large investment in research has been applied beyond prolonged COVID to ME/CFS, other post-infection and post-injury syndromes, and beyond. It teaches us lessons to be learned.” long Anthony Komarov, a COVID researcher at Harvard Medical School.

The brain’s protective system went crazy

According to Komarov, the flu-like symptoms such as fatigue, muscle pain, brain fog and anorexia that are now common in ME/CFS and long-term COVID patients are actually built-in human responses. There is strong evidence that Energy conservation during periods of illness or injury.

“When you become infected or injured, the immune system is called upon to fight the infection and heal the injury. No,” Komarov said. Years later I continue to experience symptoms.

Five years ago, Komaroff proposed the theory that this so-called “fatigue response” is the result of the activation of a few specific, very small groups of neurons. I’m sick,” he said.

These groups of neurons reside in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus and another area called the brainstem that is already known to regulate sleep, mood and appetite. Nerve cells remain in the brain until stimulated by disease or injury, causing a series of symptoms organized in this way, Komarov said.

“It was a great theory, but there was not a shred of evidence to support it. a year or two ago,” Komarov received.

However, four separate papers have since been published in Nature. latest In September, clusters of such neurons not only existed in the mouse brain, but when stimulated, cause symptoms of illness.

He recognizes that the discovery was in rodents, not humans, but is encouraged. The mouse brain is also true for humans,” Komaroff said. “It will be a while before we can prove it.”

Role of inflammation

But if Komarov’s theory is correct, it also raises the question why some people continue to experience these symptoms long after the infection has cleared. , why does the brain still think it needs to protect you?

Komarov thinks inflammation has something to do with it.

“We know, for example, that if there is inflammation in the intestinal mucosa, signals travel up the vagus nerve to the brain and activate the brain’s immune system,” he said. , it tells the brain that there is a threat somewhere in the body and that it must be prepared.”

What is not known is the cause of that inflammation.Whether the residual effect of COVID virus lurking in different tissues of the bodyWhether COVID is the result of activating other latent viruses such as Epstein-Barr or herpes, or whether the body’s natural balance of viruses and bacteria is disrupted, creating inflammatory molecules in the absence of an immune system poses a threat. .

According to Komarov, it could be any or all of these.

“It’s highly unlikely that everyone has exactly the same process,” he said. “All of these things are not only plausible, but probable.”

And that’s what makes the long COVID and ME/CFS so difficult to understand right now.researchers identified Seven non-mutually exclusive factors that may contribute to their development.

“They’re all connected, and a patient can have one problem or many at the same time,” says Proal. “…but we don’t necessarily think that the exact same thing happens to every patient.”

Researchers are already looking for biomarkers that can be used to identify and diagnose patients with long-standing COVID and ME/CFS, and different research groups are investigating different treatment options. Some have suggested antiviral treatments that target potential reservoirs of the virus that may still be present in the body or brain. Some researchers have suggested treatments that may calm down.

It is not yet known which of these treatments actually improve symptoms. These results are still months and years away, but Komarov believes that the answer will come.

“I believe in it a lot,” he said. “I think you have to be realistically patient.”