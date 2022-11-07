Flu hospitalizations hit 10-year high, predicting severe U.S. flu season

On November 4, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its weekly influenza surveillance report for week 43 (October 23, 2022 to October 29, 2022). With a cumulative hospitalization rate of 2.9/100,000, which translates to a total of 4,326 patient hospitalizations in week 43, influenza infection and hospitalization rates continue to rise rapidly and at alarming rates this year.

Image credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Early and High Influenza Hospitalization Rates

As of the publication of this report, the United States has reported more than 1.6 million flu cases during the 2022-2023 flu season. Of these cases, 13,000 patients required hospitalization and 730 died from the flu.

The most affected areas in the United States include Southeastern and Central Southern states such as South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama and Virginia. Maryland, New York City, and Washington, DC have also reported high levels of influenza-like illness at rates significantly higher than those reported during the same period last year.

It has the highest hospitalization rates dating back a decade. ”

The Threat of the “Triple Demic”

Like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is infecting more children at an unseasonably faster rate than in previous years, cases of influenza are a major factor in the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2019. It has remained relatively calm during the pandemic. This is largely because the lockdowns and other precautions put in place during the pandemic have prevented many from being exposed to these and other respiratory viruses.

In addition to the already high rates of RSV and influenza, a surge in COVID-19 cases is expected this year. This is because more people are moving indoors and new evasive forms of the causative severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 continue to emerge. (SARS-CoV-2).

Taken together, these three virus outbreaks this season could lead to a ‘triple demic’, increasing the strain on an already strained healthcare system. These new hospitalizations are putting additional pressure on some states, but personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators are in sufficient supply for immediate use.

How to protect yourself this winter

The US CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against both influenza and the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Current evidence suggests that this year’s influenza vaccine will consist of influenza A(H3N2) viruses that are genetically and antigenically similar to strains currently circulating, and that these vaccines are highly Indicates the need to provide adequate protection against serious illness and/or infection. Increases in influenza A(H1N1) viruses, which are also included in annual influenza vaccines, have also been reported nationwide.

Similarly, a booster dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine has been approved in the United States for use in all persons aged 5 and older. This booster vaccine dose is effective against the ancestral strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the currently prevalent Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subspecies.

Despite the availability of these vaccines, coverage was relatively low this year. In fact, about 5 million fewer flu vaccines have been administered in the United States so far this year compared to the same period last year. dose.

In addition to the importance of being vaccinated against both influenza and SARS-CoV-2, people should wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, and avoid close contact with people with symptoms. Good hygiene must be practiced continuously.

Certain antiviral drugs are also available to treat people who are seriously ill after being infected with one of these viruses. The CDC now recommends immediate administration of influenza antivirals to anyone with confirmed or suspected influenza infection who is at high risk for complications and/or is hospitalized. Some of the most common antiviral drugs that may be used to treat influenza infections in the United States include oseltamivir and baloxavir.

Similar recommendations for the treatment of patients with suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection who are at high risk of serious illness and who meet current eligibility requirements to receive these agents. matter is shown. Currently, ritonavir and remdesivir have been successfully used to ameliorate her COVID-19 from mild to moderate in at-risk patient populations.