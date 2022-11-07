November: labblood-study | News and Features

Health
In the world’s first clinical trial, led by a British team that included researchers from the University of Bristol, laboratory-grown red blood cells were transfused to another person.
Manufactured blood cells were cultured from stem cells from donors. Red blood cells were then transfused to volunteers. RESTORE Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial.
It is the first time in the world that laboratory-grown red blood cells have been given to another person as part of a transfusion trial. (1)
If proven to be safe and effective, manufactured blood cells could revolutionize the treatment of people with blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and rare blood groups. It can be difficult to find a well-matched donation for some people with
The RESTORE trial is a collaborative research initiative. NHS blood and transplants (NHSBT) and the University of Bristol, Cambridge University, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, NIHR Cambridge Clinical Research FacilityWhen Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation TrustIt is partly funded by National Institute of Health Sciences forgive. (1)
This study studies the longevity of lab-grown cells compared to standard red blood cell infusions from the same donor. Because the blood cells cultured in the lab are all fresh, the test team expects them to perform better than similar transfusions of standard donated red blood cells containing cells of different ages.
Additionally, if the manufactured cells persist longer in the body, patients who need blood on a regular basis may require less frequent blood transfusions. This reduces iron overload from frequent blood transfusions, which can lead to serious complications.
This trial is the first step towards making lab-grown red blood cells available as a future clinical product. In the near future, manufactured cells could only be used for a very small number of patients requiring highly complex blood transfusions. The NHSBT continues to rely on the generosity of donors. (2)
So far, two people have been transfused with laboratory-grown red blood cells. They were closely monitored and no troubling side effects were reported. The identities of the participants who have been injected so far are not currently made public to keep the trial “blind”.
The amount of lab-grown cells injected varies, but is about 5-10ml, about 1-2 teaspoons.
Donors were recruited from the NHSBT donor base. They donated blood for the trial and isolated stem cells from the blood. These stem cells were expanded to produce red blood cells in the laboratory of the NHS Blood and Transplant’s Advanced Therapies Unit in Bristol. Blood recipients were recruited from healthy members of the National Institutes of Health (NIHR) BioResource.
A minimum of 10 participants will receive 2 mini-transfusions at least 4 months apart. One is standard donated red blood cells and the other is lab-grown red blood cells. body.
While more trials are needed before clinical use, this study is an important step forward in using laboratory-cultured red blood cells to improve the treatment of patients with rare blood groups and those with complex transfusion needs. It shows a step
Co-Chief Investigator Ashley ToyProfessor of Cell Biology at the University of Bristol and Director of the NIHR Blood and Transplantation Unit for Red Blood Cell Products, said, “This challenging and exciting trial is a great stepping stone to producing blood from stem cells. From allogeneic donors.” has been transfused with laboratory-grown blood, and we are excited to see how well the cells perform at the end of clinical trials.”
Co-Chief Investigator Cedric Gebert, Professor of Transfusion Medicine and Consultant Hematologist at University of Cambridge and NHS Blood and Transplantation, said: If successful, it could mean that patients who currently require regular, long-term blood transfusions will need fewer transfusions in the future, helping transform care. ”
Dr. Rebecca CardiganAffiliated Lecturer, Head of NHS Blood and Transplant Component Development at the University of Cambridge, said: results and whether they are superior to standard red blood cells.”
John James OBE,Chief executive officer Sickle Cell Society, “This study offers real hope for difficult-to-transfuse sickle cell patients who have developed antibodies against most donor blood groups. We must remember that we need 250 blood donations, and the need for regular blood donations to provide the majority of blood transfusions remains. We strongly encourage you to continue to register as a blood donor and start donating blood regularly.
Dr. Farooq Shah, NHS Medical Director of Blood and Transplant Transfusions, said: This world-leading research lays the groundwork for making red blood cells that can be safely used for transfusions in people with disorders like sickle cell disease. The need remains. However, this effort to benefit potentially transfusion-challenged patients is of great importance. ”
The work of the Bristol team is highlighted in this Bristol Biodesign Institute A case study on research impact: ‘Cultured red blood cells: A window into the future of transfusion and therapy‘.
(1) RESTORE is a clinical trial initiated by the NHS Blood and Transplant and the University of Bristol collaborative research unit (NIHR Blood and Transplant Research Unit in Red Blood Cell Products). This unit collaborates with the University of Cambridge, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, NIHR Cambridge Clinical Research Facility, and Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. It is funded in part by a National Institutes of Health grant. Red blood cells will be cultured at her NHSBT's Division of Cellular and Molecular Therapies Advanced Therapeutics Unit in Filton from blood donors who agree to participate in the study. The cells have been labeled with tracer elements by the Department of Radiopharmaceuticals at Guys and St. Thomas Hospital, so they can be tracked in the recipient's body at the time of transfusion. Recipient volunteers will be recruited through NIHR BioResource and will undergo infusions at the NIHR Cambridge Clinical Research Facility. Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust provides pharmacy, laboratory and research support.
(2) RESTORE is a long-established clinical trial. This has nothing to do with the recent Amber Alert on UK blood strains.
