



In the world’s first clinical trial, led by a British team that included researchers from the University of Bristol, laboratory-grown red blood cells were transfused to another person.

Further information (1) RESTORE is a clinical trial initiated by the NHS Blood and Transplant and the University of Bristol collaborative research unit (NIHR Blood and Transplant Research Unit in Red Blood Cell Products). This unit collaborates with the University of Cambridge, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, NIHR Cambridge Clinical Research Facility, and Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. It is funded in part by a National Institutes of Health grant. Red blood cells will be cultured at her NHSBT’s Division of Cellular and Molecular Therapies Advanced Therapeutics Unit in Filton from blood donors who agree to participate in the study. The cells have been labeled with tracer elements by the Department of Radiopharmaceuticals at Guys and St. Thomas Hospital, so they can be tracked in the recipient’s body at the time of transfusion. Recipient volunteers will be recruited through NIHR BioResource and will undergo infusions at the NIHR Cambridge Clinical Research Facility. Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust provides pharmacy, laboratory and research support. (2) RESTORE is a long-established clinical trial. This has nothing to do with the recent Amber Alert on UK blood strains. About the National Institutes of Health and Medicine (NIHR)

the mission of National Institute of Health Sciences (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the public through research. This is done in the following way. Fund high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social welfare.

We invest in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services.

We partner with patients, service users, caregivers and communities to improve the relevance, quality and impact of our research.

Attract, train and support the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges.

Collaborate with other public funders, philanthropic organizations and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system.

Funded global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low- and middle-income countries. NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. Activities in low and middle income countries are primarily funded through his UK Aid from the UK Government.

