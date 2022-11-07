DNA barcoding discovers cancer cells’ ability to evade the immune system





Some cancer cells can evade the immune system’s defenses and deploy parallel mechanisms to resist immunotherapeutic treatment, according to new research from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. By suppressing the action of killer T cells and interfering with the immune system’s ability to flag tumor cells for destruction, researchers found that breast cancer cells were able to replicate and metastasize. “We know that breast cancer usually responds poorly to immunotherapy, and we wondered if there was an intrinsic mechanism that allowed breast cancer cells to escape the immune system,” says Alex, a Ph.D. Lead author Louise Baldwin, a student at Swarbrick’s laboratory in Garvan. Researchers used a technique called DNA barcoding to tag cells with known sequences and track the progression of tumor cells over time. “We showed that there are rare cancer cells that can evade the immune system and avoid treatment with immunotherapy,” says Baldwin. This mechanism can be used as a potential therapeutic target to block tumor cell adaptation and spread. In the future, it may also be applied to the prognosis of patients who do not respond to immunotherapy, as indicated by the large number of cells. The new research Nature Communications. Immunotherapy is an effective treatment for many cancers, but in some people cancer cells evolve to defeat the immune system’s defenses. This process is known as immunoediting, and an interaction between tumor cells and immune cells causes many cancer cells to be destroyed by the immune system, while some remain undetected, allowing growth and spread. Continue. The researchers used mouse breast cancer cells tagged with known DNA “barcodes.” This is the sequence passed down from one generation of cells to the next. Barcoding allowed the team to see where the more aggressive and resistant cells came from. This is because it can be traced back to the original cell to see if it has grown or shrunk. “Lead author Simon Junanker, Ph.D., hopes to understand whether the resistance was adaptive, meaning whether cancer cells bend or weave, or are preprogrammed to evade the immune system. I wanted to do it,” said Associate Professor Alex Swarbrick, head of the lab and co-lead of Dynamic. Cellular Ecosystems in Garvan’s Cancer Program. The team found that cancer cells were diversifying even before treatment. “Some cells have already acquired the ability to evade immunity, which means they have an innate ability to evade the immune system,” he says. Cells seem to do this in a parallel approach. One way is to suppress the action of killer T cells that normally destroy harmful cells. The other is to reduce the expression of MHC1 on cells, which acts as a flag for the immune system to recognize harmful cells. “Most tumor cells disappear when the immune system is switched on, but a small fraction continue to grow and spread,” says Swarbrick. “Tumors continue to evolve and diversify, and the effects of the immune system and treatments such as chemotherapy are like pruning a tree. continue.” The researchers also looked at the cell’s genetics, but found no relevant genes, suggesting that epigenetics may be at work. /Release. This material from the original organization/author may be of a point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style, and length. Views and opinions expressed are those of the author is. here

