Long Covid: Pax Rovid Reduces Risk of Long Covid, Veterans Affairs Study Finds









CNN

—

Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19, also reduces long-term Covid risk. new research By researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The study, which was posted online as a preprint on Saturday, analyzed the electronic records of more than 56,000 Covid-19 veterans, including more than 9,000 who were treated with Paxlovid within five days of infection. Analysis shows that people treated with Paxlovid have a 26% risk of developing several long-lasting Covid conditions, including heart disease, blood disorders, fatigue, liver disease, kidney disease, muscle pain, neurocognitive disorders and shortness of breath. decreased. This equates to 2.3 fewer long-term Covid status cases per 100 three months after diagnosis. Paxlovid also reduced the risk of hospitalization or death after acute Covid-19. The analysis found no statistically significant associations between taking paxlovid and the risk of two long-term Covid conditions: cough and new diabetes diagnosis. This study was submitted to the preprint server medRxiv and has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal. Patients included in this study had an average age of 65 years and were diagnosed with Covid-19 between 1 March and 30 June 2022. They must all be elderly, diabetic, or current smokers. Paxlovid reduced long-term Covid risk in unvaccinated people, vaccinated boosters, and those who experienced a first or recurrent Covid-19 infection, study says says. “Paxlovid reduces the risk of severe COVID-19 in the acute phase. There is now evidence that it helps reduce the risk of long-term COVID-19,” said VA St. Louis Health Care System and the study. leader said in a news release. “This therapy could be an important asset in addressing the serious long-term challenges of COVID.” This study has some limitations. For example, the majority of those included were Caucasian and male, which may limit their relevance more generally. We only considered Covid status, but many people with long Covid describe different symptoms. Millions of people infected with Covid-19 face a range of persistent symptoms since their initial illness, but there is no specific treatment for long-term Covid. An antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that combines nirmatrelvir and the older drug ritonavir. Available to as young as 12 years old, it has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in those at risk of severe Covid-19. The drug is manufactured by Pfizer and comes as a 5-day tablet. It is most effective when started within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. Researchers wonder whether longer durations or higher doses, or both, further reduce the risk of long-term Covid conditions, or whether starting Paxlovid after acute illness from Covid-19 reduces the risk of long-term Covid The National Institutes of Health said last month it would begin studying Paxlovid as a treatment for patients already experiencing long Covid. “All the evidence supports the need to improve the uptake and utilization of nirmatrelvir in the acute phase as a means of not only preventing progression to severe acute disease, but also reducing the risk of adverse post-acute health outcomes. suggests,” the VA study wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/06/health/paxlovid-long-covid-va-study/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos