Dispelling Myths About Diabetes | Iredel Health System

More than 30 million people in the United States have diabetes, and nearly 1.5 million new cases are diagnosed each year.

And according to Amy Brant, wellness nurse and diabetes program manager at the Iredell Wellness & Diabetes Center, that number is only going up.

“Diabetes diagnosis rates are increasing at an astronomical rate each year. We were already seeing this trend, but after the pandemic, we’ve seen a further increase in diagnoses,” Brandt said.

“More people are working from home, less going to the gym, less going outside, less exercising. “I tend to eat out of boredom. Once you get into that habit, it’s hard to stop,” she added.

Diabetes is arguably one of the most prevalent medical conditions in the world, but it is also a highly complex disease. Due to the complexity of the disease and the prevalence of diabetes, there are many myths, misconceptions and stigmas.

“Many misconceptions come from lack of education and lack of access to education. The many jokes about diabetes, such as “I look like I’m ugly”, also don’t promote misinformation.

In late October of this year, the federal government officially declared November National Diabetes Awareness Month. Take the opportunity to learn more and uncover the truth about diabetes this month. By educating ourselves, we can begin to dispel the many myths that have forever surrounded diabetes and help millions of people avoid diabetes or prevent its complications. increase.

Below, Brandt briefly describes the types of diabetes and challenges some of the most common myths that accompany the condition.

Diabetes 101

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes account for nearly all cases of diabetes, but only a small percentage (about 5% to 10% of people with diabetes) have type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body can no longer produce insulin. Insulin is a hormone that transports glucose or sugar from the blood into the cells where it can be used as fuel. When there is little or no insulin in the body, glucose builds up in the blood.

Insulin deficiency occurs when the pancreas, which produces insulin, is attacked by the immune system.

“Type 1 is considered an autoimmune form of diabetes. Often it is a virus that occurs months before diagnosis, and instead of the immune system attacking the virus, it eventually produces insulin. You make mistakes that lead to the destruction of pancreatic beta cells,” Brandt said.

Because the body has more time to make insulin, people with type 1 diabetes need to take insulin injections or wear an insulin pump.

Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is preventable but much more common.

“Type 2 diabetes usually begins in the pre-diabetic stage, when blood sugar levels start to rise. If you don’t see your doctor regularly, you may not realize you’re in that stage. But change your lifestyle. It’s the first time we’ve changed it and avoided or delayed a diabetes diagnosis,” Brandt said.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body doesn’t use insulin properly. This is called insulin resistance. Glucose builds up in the blood and prevents the body from properly metabolizing what you eat.

“When the food you eat breaks down into glucose, the body does not optimally use that glucose for energy because the glucose cannot reach the cells.

People with type 2 diabetes can manage their disease by controlling blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Myth 1: When you take insulin, you are no longer type 2, you are type 1.

This misconception is familiar to Brandt because all type 1 diabetics take insulin, but not all type 2 diabetics do. However, type 2 diabetes does not turn into type 1 diabetes.

“There are still many type 2 patients who need insulin,” said Brant.

People with type 2 may be able to control their blood sugar levels by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but they may need medication and insulin in the future.

Myth 2: People with diabetes cannot eat carbohydrates or sugar.

While there are no “banned foods” for diabetes, Brant says it’s important to make smart food choices and control portion sizes.

“The problem with how we eat in our country, and indeed the world at large, is that we don’t do portion control properly,” Brandt said.

Carbohydrates are essential to a healthy diet and are necessary for energy. However, only a quarter of your meal, or 25%, should be carbohydrates. This is true whether you have diabetes or not. What’s healthy for people with diabetes is healthy for people without diabetes. You can enjoy

“People with diabetes can have carbs and sugar in the form. They just need to be smart about portion planning and not give their body too much at once,” she says. I got

Myth 3: Only overweight people develop diabetes.

This is a very common misconception. Not all overweight people develop diabetes, and not all people with diabetes are overweight. People of all shapes, sizes, and weights can get diabetes.

“Obesity does not always lead to diabetes. Some patients have doctors worried about their weight, but their pancreas is functioning normally and they do not have blood sugar problems. There is evidence that obesity always causes diabetes.” It’s not a proven fact, but it’s a major risk factor,” Brandt said.

It’s true that being overweight is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, but it’s only part of the picture. Other risk factors include family history, race, ethnicity, and age.

“With Type 2, weight is an issue, but not always. There are Type 1 patients who are overweight and Type 2 patients who are not,” Brant said.

Misconception 4: No one in my family has diabetes, so I will never get it.

“This is becoming more and more of a topic. In the past, we used to make lists of the most at-risk groups based on ethnic background, family history, weight and other factors. But now. “We’re starting to see that change as the availability of fast food and people’s busy schedules mean less time to plan meals,” said Brant.

“You don’t need a family history to have diabetes. Everyone has an underlying risk of diabetes,” she added.

Myth 5: Diabetes is not serious.

Diabetes is a serious disease. It can cause complications that affect nearly every part of the body, including eye problems, kidney failure, nerve damage, poor circulation that can lead to amputation, and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Some people don’t realize how serious their diabetes is until they actually develop serious complications,” Brandt said.

“We spend a lot of time talking about the grief stage when it comes to diagnosing diabetes. I either don’t take it too seriously or I don’t believe it’s something to worry about yet. she said.

Myth 6: Diabetics cannot live a healthy life.

People with diabetes can live a healthy life. However, it’s all up to you to decide.

“Doctors will be a big part of that plan, but patients have to sit in the driver’s seat and buy into the idea of ​​living a healthy life. It’s possible, but it’s not always easy,” Brant said.

“It takes discipline and learning, and that is what we as diabetes educators do. I’m here on ,” she added.

learn more

"When we talk about diabetes awareness and our overall goals for November, we want people to ask questions to find out what they need to know.

If you want to know how to better manage your diabetes, talk to your doctor about a referral to the Iredell Wellness & Diabetes Center. You can also call the diabetes center directly. 704-878-4556 Ask to contact your provider.