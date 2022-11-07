Transfusion of artificial blood to people in the world’s first clinical trial

Laboratory-grown blood was transfused into humans for the first time in a groundbreaking clinical trial.

Two patients in the United Kingdom were given small amounts of laboratory-cultured blood (a few teaspoons) in the first phase of a broader study designed to see how blood works in the body. equivalent) was administered.

The trial, which will be expanded to 10 patients over several months, aims to study the longevity of lab-grown cells compared to standard red blood cell infusions.

Researchers say the aim is not to replace regular human blood donations, which continue to make up the majority of blood transfusions. However, the technology allows scientists to produce extremely rare blood types that are difficult to obtain but essential for people who rely on regular blood transfusions for conditions such as sickle cell anemia. It may become like this.

“This world-leading research lays the groundwork for producing red blood cells that can be safely used for transfusion in people with disorders like sickle cell disease,” said one of the collaborators. said Dr Farrukh Shah, NHS Medical Director of Blood and Transfusions for Transplants. in a project.

“There remains a need for regular blood donations, which provide the majority of blood. However, the potential for this work to benefit patients who are difficult to transfuse is very important,” she added.