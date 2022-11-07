Health
Transfusion of artificial blood to people in the world’s first clinical trial
Laboratory-grown blood was transfused into humans for the first time in a groundbreaking clinical trial.
Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images
LONDON — Laboratory-grown blood is transfused into humans for the first time in a groundbreaking clinical trial. British researchers say it can greatly improve the treatment of people with blood disorders and rare blood types.
Two patients in the United Kingdom were given small amounts of laboratory-cultured blood (a few teaspoons) in the first phase of a broader study designed to see how blood works in the body. equivalent) was administered.
The trial, which will be expanded to 10 patients over several months, aims to study the longevity of lab-grown cells compared to standard red blood cell infusions.
Researchers say the aim is not to replace regular human blood donations, which continue to make up the majority of blood transfusions. However, the technology allows scientists to produce extremely rare blood types that are difficult to obtain but essential for people who rely on regular blood transfusions for conditions such as sickle cell anemia. It may become like this.
“This world-leading research lays the groundwork for producing red blood cells that can be safely used for transfusion in people with disorders like sickle cell disease,” said one of the collaborators. said Dr Farrukh Shah, NHS Medical Director of Blood and Transfusions for Transplants. in a project.
“There remains a need for regular blood donations, which provide the majority of blood. However, the potential for this work to benefit patients who are difficult to transfuse is very important,” she added.
How does technology work?
The study, conducted by researchers in Bristol, Cambridge and London, and NHS blood and transplant researchers, focuses on red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.
Initially, regular blood donations were made and magnetic beads were used to detect flexible stem cells that could become red blood cells.
These stems were then placed in a laboratory nutrient solution. Over a period of about 3 weeks, this solution encouraged these cells to proliferate and develop into more mature cells.
The cells were then purified using standard filters (the same type of filters used to remove leukocytes in regular blood donations) before being stored and later transfused to patients.
In this study, lab-grown blood was tagged with a radioactive substance commonly used in medical procedures to monitor its duration in the body.
To compare cell longevity, the same process was applied to a study of 10 volunteers, each receiving two donations of 5–10 ml (one normal blood, one blood) at least 4 months apart. blood cultured in the chamber).
How much will it cost?
It is also hoped that the superior longevity of laboratory-grown cells may mean that patients require fewer transfusions over time.
A typical donated blood contains a mixture of young and old red blood cells whose lifespan may be unpredictable and suboptimal. must last for 120 days.
Even so, the technology is currently costly.
According to NHS Blood and Transplant, the average NHS blood donation cost is now around £145. Lab-made alternatives will likely be more expensive.
NHS Blood and Transplant said there were “no figures yet” for the procedure, but added that costs would drop as the technology is scaled up.
“If the trials are successful and the research goes well, it could be introduced on a large scale in the future, which means it will cost less,” a spokesperson told CNBC.
